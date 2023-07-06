Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thattu

2601 W Fletcher St

Chicago, IL 60618

Main Dishes

Kerala Fried Chicken Bites

$11.00

spicy “naked” fried chicken, yogurt sauce

Kerala Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

spicy “naked” fried chicken, greens, spicy cucumber pickle, curry leaf aioli, brioche

Kadala Curry

$14.00

black chickpeas, roasted coconut gravy, side of 1 appam or jeera rice

Chicken Ishtu

$16.00

boneless chicken, potatoes, carrots, coconut milk, black pepper, side of 1 appam or jeera rice GF

Chorum Kariyum

$18.00

Curry of the Day - Moru curry (yogurt curry with green plantains) Side 1 - Kadala Avial Salad (Black chickpea salad with coconut yogurt dressing) Side 2 - Cabbage Thoran (Stir fry with coconut) Pappadum (Lentil crisp) - Dine in only Sidecar of Rasam (Black pepper & tomato sipping broth) - Dine in only

Fish Fry

$18.00

spicy pan fried fish (catfish), watermelon cucumber salad, fenugreek leaf chutney, curd rice

Sides

Curd Rice

$4.00

chilled yogurt rice, green mango, kondattam

ChaaterTots

$5.00

tater tots, house chaat masala, spicy beet ketchup

Jeera Rice

$3.00

Cumin flavored basmati rice

Masala Biscuit

$3.00

Spicy & sweet shortbread (contains cashews, eggs)

Danny's Hot Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Comfort food from Kerala, India's spice garden

2601 W Fletcher St, Chicago, IL 60618

Consumer pic
Main pic

