Main picView gallery

That’z A Wrap

review star

No reviews yet

38 Temple St

Portsmouth, VA 23702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Small Bottled Water

$0.50

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Main Acts

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, garlic aioli

Stuffed Cheeseburger Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, lettuce, fried jalopenos, provolone & shredded cheese, house blue cheese sauce

Special - Chef Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, ranch

Hot Dog

$3.00+Out of stock

Walking Taco

$5.00

Co-Stars

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Jalapeno Eggrolls

$11.00

End Credits

Candied Pecans

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Cheesecake Eggrolls

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gourmet Wraps and more! Enjoy!

Location

38 Temple St, Portsmouth, VA 23702

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Guava - 4592 George Washington
orange starNo Reviews
4592 George Washington Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
The Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
722 Mt Vernon Ave Portsmouth, VA 23707
View restaurantnext
Chick N Roll
orange starNo Reviews
5660 Portsmouth Blvd., Unit J Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
East Side Pizzeria
orange star3.5 • 96
5630 Portsmouth Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP - 620 John Paul Jones Circle
orange starNo Reviews
620 John Paul Jones Circle Portsmouth, VA 23708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Skrimp Shack - Portsmouth
orange star4.4 • 2,190
3085 Airline Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Special Events
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - ZZZZ
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portsmouth
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston