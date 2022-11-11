Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill

1,058 Reviews

$$

6230 Town Center Way

Livingston, NJ 07039

Soups

Chicken Avgolemono Soup

Chicken Avgolemono Soup

$7.00+

Vegetarian Soup of the Day

$7.00+

Starters

Thavma Chips

$12.00

Thinly sliced zucchini, lightly fried.

Spinach Pie

$10.00

Freshly chopped spinach & feta in a fillo shell.

Falafel Cakes

$9.00

Fried croquettes of ground, herbed garbanzos, served with our homemade hummus.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Served with chips.

Saganaki

$12.00

Pan-fried Vlahotyri cheese.

Oregano Wings

$13.00

Baked (not-fried) jumbo chicken wings sprinkled with lemon, oregano and pepper.

Shrimp Saganiki

Shrimp Saganiki

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp, garlic, fresh tomato & topped with melted Vlahotyri cheese.

Calamari

$16.00+

Breaded calamari tubes, fried to a golden brown.

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

Char-grilled baby octopus, red onion, grilled pepper, Dijon Ladolemono, balsamic drizzle.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Spreads

Hummus

$8.00

Tzatziki

$8.00

Baba Ghanoush

$8.00

Roasted Beets

$8.00

Dolmades

$8.00

Tarama

$9.00

Assorted Cold Platter (Pick 3)

$15.00

Assorted Cold Platter (Pick 4)

$17.00

Assorted Cold Platter (All 6)

$21.00

Cup Dip

$2.50

Sliced Cucumber & Carrots

$4.00

Salads

We may chop your salad upon request. All salads come lightly dressed, unless specified otherwise. Olives may contain pits.

Greek Salad

$11.00+

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepper, feta, Kalamata olives, house vinaigrette.

Village Salad

$12.00

Chopped tomato & cucumber with red onions, feta, Kalamata olives.

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Organic Mixed Field Greens, Romaine, tomato, cucumber.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, homemade herbed croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

Tabouli Salad

$10.00

Chopped parsley, onions, tomatoes and bulgur dressed with lemon and olive oil.

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Fresh baby spinach tossed with goat cheese, roasted beets, croutons, Balsamic vinaigrette.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$15.00

American cheese, lettuce, ripe tomato.

Thavma Burger

Thavma Burger

$16.50

Applewood bacon, Vermont cheddar, sautéed onions.

Lunch Lamb Burger

Lunch Lamb Burger

$17.00

Topped with crumpled feta, buffalo onion straws; sweet potato fries.

Turkey Burger

$15.50

All White Shady Brook fresh ground Turkey, ripe tomato, crisp lettuce on flatbread.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

THAVMA's very own blend of fresh cut vegetables & legumes; topped with smashed avocado & pickled slaw; on flatbread.

Hamburger

$15.00

Pita Flatbread Wrap

Wrapped in hot Pita & topped with sliced red onion, tomatoes & tzatziki.

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Angus Steak Wrap

$12.00

Falafel Wrap

$10.00

Topped with Hummus.

Lamb Wrap

$12.00

Kofta Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Veg Wrap

$10.00

Panini

Chicken Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, sauteed onions & peppers, cheddar.

Steak Panini

$15.00

Grilled Angus Steak, sautéed onions & pepper, cheddar.

Vegetarian Panini

$14.00

Grilled vegetables with white cheddar.

Lunch Specialties

Spinach & Feta Omelete

$12.00

Served with cup of soup and French fries.

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy lemon sole; lettuce, tomato on flatbread; veggie slaw.

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Spinach Pie & Salad

$14.00

Flakey spinach pie served with Greek salad

Lunch Lamb & Orzo

$17.00

Boneless lamb slowly braised in our homemade tomato sauce; over orzo.

Lunch Mousaka

$17.00

Our famous homemade Mousaka, choice of soup or salad.

Grilled Calamari Lunch

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi Lunch

$17.00

Kabobs

Lunch Shish-Kabob

Choose skewer of your liking served with warm pita, Greek salad, fries & tzatziki.

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fresh all white chicken breast; breaded to order. Served with French fries. - Also available grilled instead of fried

Kids Pizza

$8.50

We start with a fresh Pita, add our own pizza sauce and top it with shredded Mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Classic American Grilled Cheese sandwich served with French Fries.

Rigatoni Pasta

$8.50

Tender Rigatoni served with choice of our homemade tomato sauce or melted butter.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Our Signature three-cheese blend with tender mini shells; served with sliced cucumber.

Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Greek Fries

$5.00

Country Pilaf

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Spinach Rice

$6.00

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Warm Chocolate Center, Vanilla Ice Cream.

NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Crustless, with real vanilla bean; Fresh Strawberry Puree.

Baklava

$9.00

Layers of flakey fillo dough, cinnamon-sugar scented walnuts.

Baklava Bomb

$9.50Out of stock

Seasonal Item - Summer Only

Loukomades

$8.00

Warm Greek Honey Puffs with cinnamon & aromatic syrup.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Imported Greek yogurt layered with either Sweetened Strawberries or Honey & Walnuts.

Galaktoboureko

$9.00

Warm Citrus Custard in flakey Fillo & drizzled with honey syrup; cinnamon.

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Our Family Recipe. Papou Nick’s Rice Pudding.

Croissant Bread Pudding

$8.00

Made with pastry Croissant, Butterscotch.

ShishKabob Platters

Two skewers chargrilled to order; served with warm pita, country pilaf & tzatziki. Side salad optional - 3.5 additional

Chicken ShishKabob

$21.00

Two chicken skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf, and tzatziki.

Colorado Lamb ShishKabob

$25.00

Two lamb skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf and tzatziki.

Angus Steak ShishKabob

$25.00

Two steak skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf and tzatziki.

Shrimp ShishKabob

$25.00

Two shrimp skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf and tzatziki.

Grilled Vegetable ShishKabob

$19.00

Grilled Eggplant, zucchini, fire-roasted pepper and tomato; Served with pita, country pilaf and tzatziki

Falafel ShishKabob

$19.00

Falafel served with warm pita, country pilaf and hummus.

Kofta ShishKabob

$21.00

Two Ground Beef Kofta chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf and tzatziki.

Split ShishKabob Platter

$21.00

Make your own platter, pick any two: Choice of Chicken, Lamb, Steak, Kofta, Shrimp or Falafel. Served with warm pita, country pilaf & tzatziki.

Seafood

Swordfish

$29.00

Dijon marinated Atlantic swordfish chargrilled and served over sautéed spinach and feta.

Pan-Seared Scallops

Pan-Seared Scallops

$30.00

Seared Jumbo Diver Scallops served over sautéed spinach and feta with pilaf

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Sautéed shrimp over tender orzo pasta and classic Scampi sauce.

Shrimp Santorini

$26.00

Sautéed shrimp, fresh tomato, garlic and feta over orzo pasta.

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Seared on the grill, served over spinach rice with Tabouli.

Stuffed Filet of Sole

$26.00

Filet of Sole stuffed with spinach, feta, herb sauce and served with a vegetable medley.

Flounder Lemonato

Flounder Lemonato

$26.00

Sautéed filet of Flounder; lemon white wine sauce; vegetable medley.

Seafood Combination

$32.00

Tender octopus, jumbo shrimp, and calamari tubes seared on the grill.

Whole Bronzini

Whole Bronzini

$32.00

Flakey white Mediterranean bass, served whole and deboned upon request.

Entrées

Balsamic Pork Chop

$27.00

Center-cut, glazed chop seared to order with mashed potato, grilled zucchini and caramelized onions.

Lamb & Orzo

$26.00

Boneless lamb braised in a homemade tomato sauce over orzo.

THAVMA Rib-eye

THAVMA Rib-eye

$33.00

Chargrilled boneless, dry-rubbed Angus steak with Greek fries.

Rack of Lamb

$33.00

Chargrilled chops served with specialty vegetable and starch.

Chicken Lemonato

Chicken Lemonato

$24.00

Half-roasted chicken served with roasted potatoes and vegetable medley.

Chicken Fresco

$24.00

Chargrilled chicken breast, fresh tomato, sautéed garlic, spinach and crumbled feta with country pilaf

Chicken Brokola

$22.00

Sautéed chicken in extra virgin olive oil with fresh broccoli, garlic, sun-dried tomato pesto and rigatoni.

Chicken Santorini

$22.00

Chicken breast in a fresh tomato and roasted garlic sauce, backed with feta and served with country pilaf.

Aegean Pasta

$18.50

Rigatoni with sautéed spinach, garlic, tomato and feta.

Mousaka

$19.00

A classic. Layers of eggplant, potato, seasoned ground beef and Béchamel.

Pastichio

$19.00

Greek specialty. Seasoned ground beef layered with Greek pasta and Béchamel.

Imam Baildi

$19.00

Layered eggplant with fresh tomato, sautéed onions and garlic with crumbled feta.

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$21.00

A half pound of ground lamb, crumbled feta, tomato relish and Buffalo onion straws on brioche. Served with fries.

Specials

Our Chef Specials
Featured Hummus Dip

Featured Hummus Dip

$14.00

Roasted chic-pea spread with fresh smashed avocado; assorted flatbreads

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$27.00

Large Flake Coconut Crusted Shrimp, Mango Salad, Steamed rice with Sweet Chili Dip

Eggplant Tower

$22.00

Grilled Italian Eggplant, Zucchini, Charred Tomato, Mozzarella, Caponata, Crispy Basil & Garlic Baguette

Shrimp & Scallops

Shrimp & Scallops

$33.00

Pan seared shrimp and jumbo Sea Scallops; Lemon scented spinach orzo

Sides

Greek Fries

$5.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Steamed Vegetables

$8.00

Grilled Vegetable

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Spinach Rice

$6.00

Orzo

$6.00

Country Pilaf

$5.00

Sliced Cucumber & Carrots

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Extra Pita

$0.50

Beverages

Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$1.50
Imported Greek Sparkling (1L)

Imported Greek Sparkling (1L)

$6.00
Imported Greek Sparkling (250mL)

Imported Greek Sparkling (250mL)

$2.50Out of stock
Imported Greek Still Water

Imported Greek Still Water

$6.00
Lemon Snapple

Lemon Snapple

$2.95
Diet Lemon Snapple

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.95
Peach Snapple

Peach Snapple

$2.95Out of stock
Diet Peach Snapple

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.95
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.75
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75
Diet Sierra Mist

Diet Sierra Mist

$1.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Restaurant info

We experience very heavy call volume in the evenings, use our online ordering to cut the lines and have your order sent directly to our kitchen!

Website

Location

6230 Town Center Way, Livingston, NJ 07039

Directions

