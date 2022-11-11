- Home
THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
6230 Town Center Way
Livingston, NJ 07039
Popular Items
Starters
Thavma Chips
Thinly sliced zucchini, lightly fried.
Spinach Pie
Freshly chopped spinach & feta in a fillo shell.
Falafel Cakes
Fried croquettes of ground, herbed garbanzos, served with our homemade hummus.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with chips.
Saganaki
Pan-fried Vlahotyri cheese.
Oregano Wings
Baked (not-fried) jumbo chicken wings sprinkled with lemon, oregano and pepper.
Shrimp Saganiki
Sautéed shrimp, garlic, fresh tomato & topped with melted Vlahotyri cheese.
Calamari
Breaded calamari tubes, fried to a golden brown.
Grilled Octopus
Char-grilled baby octopus, red onion, grilled pepper, Dijon Ladolemono, balsamic drizzle.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Spreads
Salads
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepper, feta, Kalamata olives, house vinaigrette.
Village Salad
Chopped tomato & cucumber with red onions, feta, Kalamata olives.
Mixed Green Salad
Organic Mixed Field Greens, Romaine, tomato, cucumber.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, homemade herbed croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
Tabouli Salad
Chopped parsley, onions, tomatoes and bulgur dressed with lemon and olive oil.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach tossed with goat cheese, roasted beets, croutons, Balsamic vinaigrette.
Burgers
Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, ripe tomato.
Thavma Burger
Applewood bacon, Vermont cheddar, sautéed onions.
Lunch Lamb Burger
Topped with crumpled feta, buffalo onion straws; sweet potato fries.
Turkey Burger
All White Shady Brook fresh ground Turkey, ripe tomato, crisp lettuce on flatbread.
Veggie Burger
THAVMA's very own blend of fresh cut vegetables & legumes; topped with smashed avocado & pickled slaw; on flatbread.
Hamburger
Pita Flatbread Wrap
Panini
Lunch Specialties
Spinach & Feta Omelete
Served with cup of soup and French fries.
Fish Sandwich
Crispy lemon sole; lettuce, tomato on flatbread; veggie slaw.
Soup & Salad
Spinach Pie & Salad
Flakey spinach pie served with Greek salad
Lunch Lamb & Orzo
Boneless lamb slowly braised in our homemade tomato sauce; over orzo.
Lunch Mousaka
Our famous homemade Mousaka, choice of soup or salad.
Grilled Calamari Lunch
Shrimp Scampi Lunch
Kabobs
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders
Fresh all white chicken breast; breaded to order. Served with French fries. - Also available grilled instead of fried
Kids Pizza
We start with a fresh Pita, add our own pizza sauce and top it with shredded Mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Cheese
Classic American Grilled Cheese sandwich served with French Fries.
Rigatoni Pasta
Tender Rigatoni served with choice of our homemade tomato sauce or melted butter.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Our Signature three-cheese blend with tender mini shells; served with sliced cucumber.
Sides
Desserts
Molten Chocolate Cake
Warm Chocolate Center, Vanilla Ice Cream.
NY Style Cheesecake
Crustless, with real vanilla bean; Fresh Strawberry Puree.
Baklava
Layers of flakey fillo dough, cinnamon-sugar scented walnuts.
Baklava Bomb
Seasonal Item - Summer Only
Loukomades
Warm Greek Honey Puffs with cinnamon & aromatic syrup.
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Imported Greek yogurt layered with either Sweetened Strawberries or Honey & Walnuts.
Galaktoboureko
Warm Citrus Custard in flakey Fillo & drizzled with honey syrup; cinnamon.
Rice Pudding
Our Family Recipe. Papou Nick’s Rice Pudding.
Croissant Bread Pudding
Made with pastry Croissant, Butterscotch.
Starters
Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Served with pita chips.
Thavma Chips
Thinly sliced zucchini, lightly fried.
Spinach Pie
Freshly chopped spinach and Feta in a flaky phyllo shell.
Falafel Cakes
Fried croquettes of ground, herbed garbanzos; served with hummus.
Oregano Wings
Baked (not fried) jumbo wings sprinkled with lemon, oregano & pepper.
Calamari
Fried to a golden brown or char-grilled.
Saganaki
Pan-fried Vlahotyri cheese.
Shrimp Saganaki
Sautéed shrimp, garlic, fresh tomatoes and topped with melted Vlahotyri cheese.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Real Lobster meat, Parmigiano-Reggiano, aged Vermont cheddar & Vlahotyri cheeses.
Grilled Octopus
Char-grilled baby octopus, red onions, peppers, Dijon Ladolemono, balsamic drizzle.
Spreads
Hummus
Served with Warm Pita Wedges
Tzatziki
Served with warm pita.
Baba Ghanoush
Served with warm pita.
Roasted Beets
Served with warm pita.
Dolmades
Served with warm pita.
Tarama
Served with warm pita.
Assorted Cold Platter (Pick 3)
Your choice of Hummus, Tarama, Roasted Beets, Dolmades, Tzatziki, or Baba Ghanoush. Choose 3.
Assorted Cold Platter (Pick 4)
Assorted Cold Platter (All 6)
A spread platter of Hummus, Tarama, Roasted Beets, Dolmades, Tzatziki, and Baba Ghanoush.
Sliced Cucumber & Carrots
Extra Pita
Cup Dip
Salads
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Feta, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, vinaigrette.
Village Salad
Chopped tomato and cucumber with red onions, Feta, Kalamata olives, and vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, home made herbed croutons and creamy Caesar dressing. **Caesar Salad normally comes dressed unless otherwise specified.
Mixed Greens Salad
Organic mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with goat cheese, roasted beets, garbanzos, herbed croutons and Balsamic vinaigrette.
Tabouli Salad
Chopped parsley, onions, tomatoes, and bulgur dressed with Dijon lemon and olive oil.
Burgers
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. Angus Beef with American Cheese, Lettuce, ripe tomato. Served with Greek Fries.
Hamburger
THAVMA Burger
1/2 lb. Angus Beef with Peppered bacon, Cabot cheddar and caramelized onions on brioche. Served with Greek Fries.
Turkey Burger
All white, fresh ground turkey on whole grain flatbread with ripe tomato, and lettuce. Served with Greek Fries.
ShishKabob Platters
Chicken ShishKabob
Two chicken skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf, and tzatziki.
Colorado Lamb ShishKabob
Two lamb skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf and tzatziki.
Angus Steak ShishKabob
Two steak skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf and tzatziki.
Shrimp ShishKabob
Two shrimp skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf and tzatziki.
Grilled Vegetable ShishKabob
Grilled Eggplant, zucchini, fire-roasted pepper and tomato; Served with pita, country pilaf and tzatziki
Falafel ShishKabob
Falafel served with warm pita, country pilaf and hummus.
Kofta ShishKabob
Two Ground Beef Kofta chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf and tzatziki.
Split ShishKabob Platter
Make your own platter, pick any two: Choice of Chicken, Lamb, Steak, Kofta, Shrimp or Falafel. Served with warm pita, country pilaf & tzatziki.
Seafood
Swordfish
Dijon marinated Atlantic swordfish chargrilled and served over sautéed spinach and feta.
Pan-Seared Scallops
Seared Jumbo Diver Scallops served over sautéed spinach and feta with pilaf
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp over tender orzo pasta and classic Scampi sauce.
Shrimp Santorini
Sautéed shrimp, fresh tomato, garlic and feta over orzo pasta.
Grilled Salmon
Seared on the grill, served over spinach rice with Tabouli.
Stuffed Filet of Sole
Filet of Sole stuffed with spinach, feta, herb sauce and served with a vegetable medley.
Flounder Lemonato
Sautéed filet of Flounder; lemon white wine sauce; vegetable medley.
Seafood Combination
Tender octopus, jumbo shrimp, and calamari tubes seared on the grill.
Whole Bronzini
Flakey white Mediterranean bass, served whole and deboned upon request.
Entrées
Balsamic Pork Chop
Center-cut, glazed chop seared to order with mashed potato, grilled zucchini and caramelized onions.
Lamb & Orzo
Boneless lamb braised in a homemade tomato sauce over orzo.
THAVMA Rib-eye
Chargrilled boneless, dry-rubbed Angus steak with Greek fries.
Rack of Lamb
Chargrilled chops served with specialty vegetable and starch.
Chicken Lemonato
Half-roasted chicken served with roasted potatoes and vegetable medley.
Chicken Fresco
Chargrilled chicken breast, fresh tomato, sautéed garlic, spinach and crumbled feta with country pilaf
Chicken Brokola
Sautéed chicken in extra virgin olive oil with fresh broccoli, garlic, sun-dried tomato pesto and rigatoni.
Chicken Santorini
Chicken breast in a fresh tomato and roasted garlic sauce, backed with feta and served with country pilaf.
Aegean Pasta
Rigatoni with sautéed spinach, garlic, tomato and feta.
Mousaka
A classic. Layers of eggplant, potato, seasoned ground beef and Béchamel.
Pastichio
Greek specialty. Seasoned ground beef layered with Greek pasta and Béchamel.
Imam Baildi
Layered eggplant with fresh tomato, sautéed onions and garlic with crumbled feta.
Lamb Burger
A half pound of ground lamb, crumbled feta, tomato relish and Buffalo onion straws on brioche. Served with fries.
Specials
Featured Hummus Dip
Roasted chic-pea spread with fresh smashed avocado; assorted flatbreads
Coconut Shrimp
Large Flake Coconut Crusted Shrimp, Mango Salad, Steamed rice with Sweet Chili Dip
Eggplant Tower
Grilled Italian Eggplant, Zucchini, Charred Tomato, Mozzarella, Caponata, Crispy Basil & Garlic Baguette
Shrimp & Scallops
Pan seared shrimp and jumbo Sea Scallops; Lemon scented spinach orzo
Sides
Desserts
Molten Chocolate Cake
Warm Chocolate Center, Vanilla Ice Cream.
NY Style Cheesecake
Crustless, with real vanilla bean; Fresh Strawberry Puree.
Baklava
Layers of flakey fillo dough, cinnamon-sugar scented walnuts.
Baklava Bomb
Seasonal Item - Summer Only
Loukomades
Warm Greek Honey Puffs with cinnamon & aromatic syrup.
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Imported Greek yogurt layered with either Sweetened Strawberries or Honey & Walnuts.
Galaktoboureko
Warm Citrus Custard in flakey Fillo & drizzled with honey syrup; cinnamon.
Rice Pudding
Our Family Recipe. Papou Nick’s Rice Pudding.
Croissant Bread Pudding
Made with pastry Croissant, Butterscotch.
Pita Flatbread Wrap
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders
Fresh all white chicken breast; breaded to order. Served with French fries. - Also available grilled instead of fried
Kids Pizza
We start with a fresh Pita, add our own pizza sauce and top it with shredded Mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Cheese
Classic American Grilled Cheese sandwich served with French Fries.
Rigatoni Pasta
Tender Rigatoni served with choice of our homemade tomato sauce or melted butter.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Our Signature three-cheese blend with tender mini shells; served with sliced cucumber.
Beverages
Poland Spring
Imported Greek Sparkling (1L)
Imported Greek Sparkling (250mL)
Imported Greek Still Water
Lemon Snapple
Diet Lemon Snapple
Peach Snapple
Diet Peach Snapple
Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Ginger Ale
Diet Pepsi
Diet Sierra Mist
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm
We experience very heavy call volume in the evenings, use our online ordering to cut the lines and have your order sent directly to our kitchen!
6230 Town Center Way, Livingston, NJ 07039