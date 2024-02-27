THB Bagelry & Deli Locust Point
No reviews yet
1602 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
#THB ONLINE ORDERING
Features
- LIMITED TIME! Asiago-Tamarind Bagel (Just the Bagel)$2.34
Asiago-Tamarind bagel - McCormick's Flavor of the Year! No toppings! If you're looking for more, select "Bagel w/ Cream Cheese". While supplies last.
- Cinna-Bagel SINGLE (Just the Bagel)$2.34
Cinnamon-sugar blasted bagel with no toppings! If you're looking for more, select "Bagel w/ Cream Cheese". While supplies last.
- Cinna-Bagel DELUXE (All of the Toppings)$5.85+
Cinnamon-sugar blasted bagel, topped with cinnamon sugar cream cheese and a luxury drizzle of caramel. Choose cream cheese on one side or both! While supplies last.
- Cinnamon-Cookie Dough Latte (Med)$5.35Out of stock
A seasonal feature! Delicious cinnamon and cookies in a latte! YUM!
- NEW! THB COBB Salad$9.95
THB's spin on a classic! Fresh Spinach, tomato, red onions, green peppers, sliced cucumbers topped with cold cut meats, hard boiled eggs, fresh mozzarella and Italian dressing.
- NEW! PBJ & BACON Sandwich$7.45
PB&J Chef Chad Gauss' way! Our collaboration with Baltimore's own, Chef Gauss. Creamy peanut butter, grape jelly, and crispy bacon on an Everything Bagel - Chef's favorite!
Bunches O' Bagels
- THB's Bagel Box (20)**$49.99
A box of bagels a day, keeps the doctor away! Includes 20 sliced bagels and three 1/2 lb cream cheeses or spreads.
- Baker's Dozen (13)$15.99
MON/TUE: Get 3 extra bagels for the price of 13. ADD 3 ADDITIONAL BAGEL FLAVORS into the special instructions. **Excludes GF and gourmet bagels. Not available on holidays. Offer is not available via 3rd party delivery.**
- Half Dozen (6)$8.49
Includes 6 bagels of your choice.
- Bagel (Just the Bagel)$1.49
Only the bagel. No toppings.
- 1/2LB Cream Cheeses & Spreads.$5.50
- 1/4LB Cream Cheeses & Spreads.$2.75
- Sliced Lox (1/2 lb)$16.00
- Sliced Lox (1/4 lb)$7.95
NY-Style Bagels & Schmear
- Bagel w/ Butter$2.95
Sliced bagel of your choice with butter.
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.05
Sliced bagel of your choice with cream cheese of your choice!
- Bagel w/ Sliced Lox & Cream Cheese$11.95
Sliced bagel of your choice with lox and cream cheese. Add additional toppings such as onion, capers, lettuce and tomato.
- Uncle Gigi$8.25
Guest favorite! Everything bagel scooped, skinnied and toasted. Scallion cream cheese, Muenster, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato. Sub your choice of bread or bagel. Make it VEGAN with vegan cream cheese and no Muenster cheese.
- Avocado Toast$7.05+
Sliced bagel of your choice with avocado spread and everything seasoning.
- Bagel w/ Sliced Lox (no cream cheese)$11.25
Sliced bagel of your choice with sliced lox. No cream cheese. If you would like cream cheese, please select "Bagel w/ Sliced Lox & Cream Cheese".
- Bagel w/ Peanut Butter$4.45
Sliced bagel of your choice with peanut butter.
- Bagel w/ Jelly$3.40
Sliced bagel of your choice with jelly.
- Bagel w/ Nutella$4.50
Sliced bagel of your choice with Nutella.
Hot Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese$4.55
Egg and American cheese on your choice of bagel or bread.
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.55
Crispy bacon, egg and American cheese on your choice of bagel or bread.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.55
Sausage, egg and American cheese on your choice of bagel or bread.
- Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese$6.55
Taylor ham, egg and American cheese on your choice of bagel or bread.
- Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.95
Turkey sausage, egg and American cheese on your choice of bagel or bread.
- Egg Sandwich$3.75
Egg on your choice of bagel or bread.
- Egg & Meat$5.20
Egg and your choice of meat on bagel or bread.
- Meaty Bagel$4.05
Your choice of meat on bagel or bread. Add cheese or additional toppings, if desired.
- The Skinny Ham & Cheese$8.15
Poppy bagel scooped, skinnied and toasted with lean deli-sliced Virginia ham, Swiss, and three scrambled egg whites. Substitute your choice of bread or bagel.
- Egg Whites, Cheese & Tomato$5.35
Egg whites, tomato and American cheese on your choice of bagel or bread.
Three Egg Omelet
- Cheese Omelet$11.50
American cheesy goodness. Served with home fries, bagel and butter.
- Egg White & Veggie Omelet$11.75
Four egg whites, onion, green pepper, and tomato. Served with home fries, bagel and butter.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$11.75
Ham and American cheese. Served with home fries, bagel and butter.
- Italian Omelet$11.75
Sausage, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella. Served with home fries, bagel and butter.
- Western Omelet$11.75
Ham, onion, green pepper, and American Cheese. Served with home fries, bagel and butter.
Hot Lunch Sandwiches
- Cheesy Grill$6.25
Your choice of cheese melted between your choice of bread or bagel.
- Chicken Salad Panini$10.35
Chicken salad made with Hellmann's®, roasted red pepper, Muenster, lettuce and tomato on multi-grain panini bread. Substitute your choice of bagel or bread.
- Fiji Tuna$11.25
White Albacore tuna salad, Muenster, roasted red pepper on Asiago bagel and pressed.
- Not Your Average Reuben$10.45
Choice of corned beef, pastrami, or sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, coleslaw, 1000 Island dressing. Served open-faced on rye or choice of bagel or bread.
- Pastrami Mozz Panini$10.35
Pastrami, mozzarella, spinach and 1000 Island dressing.
- Pizza Bagel$6.95
Mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, Italian seasoning on a bagel of your choice.
- Pizza Bagel w/ Pepperoni$7.10
Mozzarella, pepperoni, homemade pizza sauce, Italian seasoning on a bagel of your choice.
- THB Cheesesteak$10.95
Freshly chopped and cooked steak, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, mayo, provolone and fried onions on a sub roll. Substitute your choice of bagel or bread.
- The Show-Off$12.45
Guest Favorite! Grilled chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, mayo on a Kaiser roll.
- Tuna Melt$10.55
White albacore tuna salad and melted cheese. Served open-faced w/ choice of cheese and choice of bagel or bread.
- Veggie Melt$8.35
Veggie cream cheese and melted Muenster. Served open-faced w/ choice of cheese and choice of bagel or bread.
Cold Lunch Sandwiches
- BLT$8.35
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bagel or bread.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
Made with Hellmann's®! Served w/ lettuce, tomato and pickle on your choice of bread or bagel. Don't forget to add cheese!
- Corned Beef Sandwich$9.95
Served w/ lettuce, tomato and pickle on your choice of bread or bagel. Don't forget to add cheese!
- Egg Salad Sandwich$8.95
Made with Hellmann's®! Served w/ lettuce, tomato and pickle on your choice of bread or bagel. Don't forget to add cheese!
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.35
Grilled chicken, shaved Asiago, Romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
- Ham Sandwich$8.60
Served w/ lettuce, tomato and pickle on your choice of bread or bagel. Don't forget to add cheese!
- Italian Cold Cut Sandwich$10.35
Thumann's deli ham, Virginia ham, Genoa salami, provolone, onion, hot pepper, Italian vinegar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a sub roll. Substitute another bagel or bread of your choice.
- Mick Jagger$10.35
Thumann's corned beef, pastrami, turkey, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing on rye. Substitute your choice of bread or bagel.
- Nova BALT$12.45
Sliced Nova lox, bacon, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato on your choice of bagel or bread.
- Pastrami Sandwich$9.95
Served w/ lettuce, tomato and pickle on your choice of bread or bagel. Don't forget to add cheese!
- Power House$9.25
Tomato, Muenster, sprouts and mayo on your choice of bagel or bread.
- Salami Sandwich$8.60
Served w/ lettuce, tomato and pickle on your choice of bread or bagel. Don't forget to add cheese!
- Sophia Loren$10.35
Oven-roasted turkey breast, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, and mayo on a Kaiser roll. Substitute your choice of bread or bagel.
- Tom Selleck$10.35
Oven-roasted turkey breast, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing on rye. Substitute your choice of bagel or bread.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
Made with Hellmann's®! Served w/ lettuce, tomato and pickle on your choice of bread or bagel. Don't forget to add cheese!
- Turkey Sandwich$8.75
Oven-roasted turkey served w/ lettuce, tomato and pickle on your choice of bread or bagel. Don't forget to add cheese!
- Veggie Wrap$7.95
Whole wheat wrap, avocado spread, sprouts, roasted red pepper, green pepper, onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Virginia Ham Sandwich$8.75
Served w/ lettuce, tomato and pickle on your choice of bread or bagel. Don't forget to add cheese!
- White Fish Salad Sandwich$10.45
Served w/ lettuce, tomato and pickle on your choice of bread or bagel. Don't forget to add cheese!
Salads & Sides
- Italian Favorite Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad$7.15
Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese and caesar dressing.
- Home Fries$4.35
Sliced potato and onions.
- Side of Eggs$2.20
- Side of Bacon$3.25
- Side of Sausage$2.95
- Side of Turkey Sausage$3.25
- Side of Taylor Ham$3.25
- Fries$4.35
Seasoned potatoes.
- Potato Chips$1.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
- Chocolate Brownie$2.95
- Fresh Baked Muffins$3.25
- Macaroni Salad$2.85
- Potato Salad$2.85
- Coleslaw$2.85
- Pickle$0.75
- Side of Cream Cheese$1.85
Hot Drinks
- Fresh Brewed Coffee$2.45+
- Espresso / Double Espresso$2.75
- Mocha$6.19+
- Latte$6.19+
- Hot Tea$1.75+
- Chai$4.55+
- Americano$3.44+
- Cappuccino$6.19+
- Hot Chocolate$3.13+
- Box of Coffee (96 oz)$24.95
96oz. of THB's fresh brewed coffee. Serves 10.
Cold Drinks
Bottled Drinks
1/2lb Items
- Sliced Lox (1/2 lb)$16.00
- 1/2LB Butter$4.50
- 1/2LB Tuna Salad$7.50
Made with Hellmann's®!
- 1/2LB Egg Salad$6.50
Made with Hellmann's®!
- 1/2LB Chicken Salad$7.50
Made with Hellmann's®!
- 1/2LB American Cheese$5.50
- 1/2LB Cheddar Cheese$5.50
- 1/2LB Provolone Cheese$5.50
- 1/2LB Mozzarella Cheese$5.50
- 1/2LB Swiss Cheese$5.50
- 1/2LB Pepper Jack Cheese$5.50
- 1/2LB Muenster Cheese$5.50
- 1/2LB Pastrami$7.45
- 1/2LB Turkey$6.45
- 1/2LB Virginia Ham$6.45
- 1/2LB Deli Ham$6.45