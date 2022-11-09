Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Holy Donut - Commercial Street

177 Commercial St

Portland, ME 04101

Donuts

Holy Cannoli Ginger

Holy Cannoli Ginger

$4.25

Slightly sweet cream cuddled by a warm ginger spiced glaze

Holy Cannoli Triple Berry

Holy Cannoli Triple Berry

$4.25Out of stock

Light & Fluffy cream surrounded by a trio of sweet berries in glaze form

Maine Apple Cider

Maine Apple Cider

$3.75
Maine Apple Cinnamon Sugar

Maine Apple Cinnamon Sugar

$3.75
Maine Caramel Apple

Maine Caramel Apple

$3.75
Sweet Potato Pumpkin

Sweet Potato Pumpkin

$3.75
Plain Maple

Plain Maple

$3.25
Plain Maple Bacon

Plain Maple Bacon

$3.75
Plain Allen's

Plain Allen's

$3.25Out of stock
Plain Coffee Cake

Plain Coffee Cake

$3.75Out of stock
Vegan Vanilla

Vegan Vanilla

$3.25
Vegan Toasted Coconut

Vegan Toasted Coconut

$3.25
Vegan Cinnamon Sugar

Vegan Cinnamon Sugar

$3.25
Vegan Lemon

Vegan Lemon

$3.25
Vegan Triple Berry

Vegan Triple Berry

$3.25Out of stock
Vegan Pomegranate

Vegan Pomegranate

$3.25
Vegan Old Fashioned

Vegan Old Fashioned

$3.25
Vegan Chocolate Caramel Coconut

Vegan Chocolate Caramel Coconut

$3.75
Vegan Chai

Vegan Chai

$3.25
Vegan Ginger Glazed

Vegan Ginger Glazed

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Sea Salt

Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.25
Chocolate Coconut

Chocolate Coconut

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Cinnamon Sugar

Chocolate Cinnamon Sugar

$3.25
Sweet Potato Ginger Glazed

Sweet Potato Ginger Glazed

$3.25
Sweet Potato Coffee Cake

Sweet Potato Coffee Cake

$3.75

GF Donuts

Gluten Free Plain Old Fashioned

$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Plain Cinnamon Sugar

Gluten Free Plain Cinnamon Sugar

$4.25
Gluten Free Plain Honey Lavender

Gluten Free Plain Honey Lavender

$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Chocolate Sea Salt

Gluten Free Chocolate Sea Salt

$4.25

Gluten Free Chocolate Coconut

$4.25
Gluten Free Plain Lemon

Gluten Free Plain Lemon

$4.25
Gluten Free Plain Vanilla

Gluten Free Plain Vanilla

$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Plain Chocolate Caramel Coconut

Gluten Free Plain Chocolate Caramel Coconut

$4.50
Gluten Free Plain Cider

Gluten Free Plain Cider

$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Plain Salted Choc Caramel

Gluten Free Plain Salted Choc Caramel

$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Plain Chai

Gluten Free Plain Chai

$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Plain Ginger Glazed

Gluten Free Plain Ginger Glazed

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Small Coffee

$2.75

Medium Coffee

$3.25

Large Coffee

$3.50

Box Coffee

$22.50

Small Americano

$3.25

Medium Americano

$4.00

Large Americano

$4.50

Small Latte

$4.50

Medium Latte

$5.25

Large Latte

$5.75

Small Cappuccino

$4.50

Medium Cappuccino

$5.25

Large Cappuccino

$5.75

Small Mocha

$5.00

Medium Mocha

$6.00

Large Mocha

$6.50

Small Chai Latte

$4.75

Medium Chai Latte

$5.50

Large Chai Latte

$6.00

Small Hot Tea

$2.50

Medium Hot Tea

$2.75

Large Hot Tea

$3.00

Double Espresso Shot

$3.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cold Beverages

Small Cold Brew

$4.50

Large Cold Brew

$5.50

Small Iced Americano

$3.75

Large Iced Americano

$4.50

Small Iced Latte

$4.75

Large Iced Latte

$5.75

Small Iced Mocha

$5.25

Large Iced Mocha

$5.75

Small Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Iced Tea

$4.00

Small Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Large Iced Chai Latte

$5.75

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.25

Milk Pint

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Merch

12oz Bag of Wicked Joe Coffee

12oz Bag of Wicked Joe Coffee

$13.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handmade Maine Potato Donuts

Location

177 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
The Holy Donut image
The Holy Donut image
The Holy Donut image
The Holy Donut image

