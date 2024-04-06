Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Holy Donut - Scarborough

437 Reviews

$$

398 US-1

Scarborough, ME 04074

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Sea Salt
Maine Apple Cider
Maine Apple Cinnamon Sugar

Donuts

Holy Cannoli Ginger

Holy Cannoli Ginger

$4.25

Slightly sweet cream cuddled by a warm ginger spiced glaze

Holy Cannoli Triple Berry

Holy Cannoli Triple Berry

$4.25Out of stock

Light & Fluffy cream surrounded by a trio of sweet berries in glaze form

Maine Apple Cider

Maine Apple Cider

$3.75
Maine Apple Cinnamon Sugar

Maine Apple Cinnamon Sugar

$3.75
Maine Caramel Apple

Maine Caramel Apple

$3.75Out of stock
Sweet Potato Pumpkin

Sweet Potato Pumpkin

$3.75
Plain Maple

Plain Maple

$3.25Out of stock
Plain Maple Bacon

Plain Maple Bacon

$3.75Out of stock
Plain Allen's

Plain Allen's

$3.25Out of stock
Plain Coffee Cake

Plain Coffee Cake

$3.75Out of stock
Vegan Vanilla

Vegan Vanilla

$3.25
Vegan Toasted Coconut

Vegan Toasted Coconut

$3.25Out of stock
Vegan Cinnamon Sugar

Vegan Cinnamon Sugar

$3.25
Vegan Lemon

Vegan Lemon

$3.25
Vegan Triple Berry

Vegan Triple Berry

$3.25Out of stock
Vegan Pomegranate

Vegan Pomegranate

$3.25Out of stock
Vegan Old Fashioned

Vegan Old Fashioned

$3.25
Vegan Chocolate Caramel Coconut

Vegan Chocolate Caramel Coconut

$3.75
Vegan Chai

Vegan Chai

$3.25
Vegan Ginger Glazed

Vegan Ginger Glazed

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Sea Salt

Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.25
Chocolate Coconut

Chocolate Coconut

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Cinnamon Sugar

Chocolate Cinnamon Sugar

$3.25
Sweet Potato Ginger Glazed

Sweet Potato Ginger Glazed

$3.25
Sweet Potato Coffee Cake

Sweet Potato Coffee Cake

$3.75

GF Donuts

Gluten Free Plain Old Fashioned

$4.25
Gluten Free Plain Cinnamon Sugar

Gluten Free Plain Cinnamon Sugar

$4.25
Gluten Free Plain Honey Lavender

Gluten Free Plain Honey Lavender

$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Chocolate Sea Salt

Gluten Free Chocolate Sea Salt

$4.25

Gluten Free Chocolate Coconut

$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Plain Lemon

Gluten Free Plain Lemon

$4.25
Gluten Free Plain Vanilla

Gluten Free Plain Vanilla

$4.25
Gluten Free Plain Chocolate Caramel Coconut

Gluten Free Plain Chocolate Caramel Coconut

$4.50
Gluten Free Plain Cider

Gluten Free Plain Cider

$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Plain Salted Choc Caramel

Gluten Free Plain Salted Choc Caramel

$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Plain Chai

Gluten Free Plain Chai

$4.25
Gluten Free Plain Ginger Glazed

Gluten Free Plain Ginger Glazed

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Small Coffee

$2.75

Medium Coffee

$3.25

Large Coffee

$3.50

Box Coffee

$22.50

Small Americano

$3.25

Medium Americano

$4.00

Large Americano

$4.50

Small Latte

$4.50

Medium Latte

$5.25

Large Latte

$5.75

Small Cappuccino

$4.50

Medium Cappuccino

$5.25

Large Cappuccino

$5.75

Small Mocha

$5.00

Medium Mocha

$6.00

Large Mocha

$6.50

Small Chai Latte

$4.75

Medium Chai Latte

$5.50

Large Chai Latte

$6.00

Small Hot Tea

$2.50

Medium Hot Tea

$2.75

Large Hot Tea

$3.00

Double Espresso Shot

$3.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cold Beverages

Small Cold Brew

$4.50

Large Cold Brew

$5.50

Small Iced Americano

$3.75

Large Iced Americano

$4.50

Small Iced Latte

$4.75

Large Iced Latte

$5.75

Small Iced Mocha

$5.25

Large Iced Mocha

$5.75

Small Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Iced Tea

$4.00

Small Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Large Iced Chai Latte

$5.75

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.25

Milk Pint

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Merch

12oz Bag of Wicked Joe Coffee

12oz Bag of Wicked Joe Coffee

$13.75
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Handmade Maine Potato Donuts

