The Cross-Eyed Cricket

20565 Brinson Blvd

Bend, OR 97701

N/A Beverages

Soda Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugarfree RedBull

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Cider

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$5.00

Cross-Eyed Crack Burger

Crack Burger

$12.00

Double patty, double American cheese, dill relish, and mayo.

Cowboy Burger

$14.50

Onion rings, smoked bacon, jack cheese, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce, roasted jalapenos.

Bleu Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato and onion, smoked bacon, bleu cheese, super sauce, double patty.

Out N In Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato and onion, American cheese, super sauce, double cheese, double patty.

Dinner Special Sandwich

$15.00

Burger Sides

Crispy fries with your choice of dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

$5.00

Crispy battered onion rings.

Fries

$4.50

Crispy seasoned fries.

Jojos

$5.00

Crispy seasoned Jojos.

Chaco's Outpost

Chilaquiles

$16.00

House made chips topped with salsa rojo, crema, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole

Wet Burrito

$16.50

Refried beans, Mexican rice, flour tortilla, topped with salsa rojo, crema, cilantro, queso fresco and guacamole with your choice of protein.

Quesadilla

$15.00

Crispy tortilla with melted cheese, guacamole, cream and choice of protein, served with mexican red rice and refried beans.

Taco Bowl

$16.00

Refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce and avocado topped with crema, queso fresco and pickled jalapenos.

Fajitas

$17.50

Grilled peppers and onions with rice, beans and your choice of protein. Topped with cilantro and queso fresco.

Chaco's Sides

Chips And Salsa

$5.50

Chips and Salsa- House made chips with salsa fresca.

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Guac

$5.00

Chicken Meals

3pc Meal

$16.00

3pc Meal (1 Wing, 1 Thigh/leg, 1 Breast) With one side choice.

5pc Meal

$21.00

5pc Meal (1 Wing, 1 Thigh, 2 Breast, 1 Drum) With choice of 2 sides.

10pc Meal

$39.00

10pc Meal (2 Wing, 2 Thigh, 4 Breast, 2 Drum) With choice of 4 sides.

Chicken Buckets

5pc Bucket

$17.00

5pc Bucket, choose your recipe.

10pc Bucket

$33.00

10pc Bucket, choose your recipe.

Chicken Sandwiches

Spicy Crispy Sando

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders, piled high with jalapeno slaw, Carolina hot sauce, southern fry sauce on a toasted bun.

Crispy Sando

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders, piled high with jalapeno slaw, southern fry sauce on a toasted bun.

Grilled Sando

$12.00

Herb marinated chicken tenders, piled high with jalapeno slaw, southern fry sauce on a toasted bun.

Spicy Grilled Sando

$12.00

Herb marinated chicken tenders, piled high with jalapeno slaw, Carolina hot sauce, southern fry sauce on a toasted bun.

Chicken Sides

Cornbread

$4.50

Fluffy house made biscuit.

Baked Beans

$4.50

Bacon, onions, molasses and beans. Need we say more?

Jalapeno Slaw

$4.00

Cabbage seasoned with sour cream-Jalapeno dressing.

Jojos

$5.00

Crispy seasoned Jojos

Extra Sauces

Nashville Spicy

$0.50

Nashville HOT oil.

Carolina Sweet

$0.50

Sweet and tangy.

Southern Tangy

$0.50

Think Franks but better.

Ranch

$0.50

Buttermilk ranch made in house.

Super Sauce (Fry)

$0.50

Secret house made fry sauce with dill relish.

Cane (Fry)

$0.50

Traditional fry sauce, ketchup and mayo with a twist.

Barbecue

$0.50

Whisky

Joseph Magnus 1oz

$15.00

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend 1oz

$26.00

Nikka 1oz

$12.00

Jefferson's Ocean 1oz

$15.00

Old Forester 1910 1oz

$10.00

Old Forester 1920 10z

$11.00

Barrel Batch 1oz

$11.00

Bakers Single Barrel 1oz

$12.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel 1oz

$11.00

Blantons 1oz

$12.00

Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit 1oz

$9.00

Wild Turkey UNFORGOTTEN

$33.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked 1oz

$10.00

Angels Envy 1oz

$12.00

Weller 12yr

$10.00

Blood Oath No8

$20.00

Family Meal

Family Meal

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

20565 Brinson Blvd, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
The Cross-Eyed Cricket image

