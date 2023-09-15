Popular Items

Chimichurri Steak Bowl

Chimichurri Steak Bowl

$24.00

Cilantro rice roasted sweet potatoes, asparagus, and cauliflower, chili lime slaw, Smokey black beans, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce.

EPICUREAN MENU

BOWLS

Flagler Bowl

Flagler Bowl

$20.00

Hot honey salmon, Cilantro rice, roasted asparagus, avocado salsa, roasted sunflower seeds, chipotle aioli.

Zorba the Greek Salad Bowl

Zorba the Greek Salad Bowl

$18.00

Mixed greens w epicurean vinaigrette, quinoa tabbouleh, hummus, roasted cauliflower, kalamata olives, feta, tzatziki, fresh mint.

Nonna Salad bowl

Nonna Salad bowl

$20.00

Lemon herb chicken, mixed greens, pesto quinoa, burrata, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze.

Mojo Chicken Bowl

Mojo Chicken Bowl

$21.00

Lemon herb chicken roasted sweet potatoes, sliced avocado, mango salsa, pickled red onion, mojo sauce.

Chimichurri Steak Bowl

Chimichurri Steak Bowl

$24.00

Cilantro rice roasted sweet potatoes, asparagus, and cauliflower, chili lime slaw, Smokey black beans, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce.

Spicy Salmon Bowl

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$20.00

Hot honey salmon, cilantro rice, chili lime slaw, sliced avocado, mango salsa, pickled red onion, sesame sriracha aioli.

Chimichurri Vegan Bowl

Chimichurri Vegan Bowl

$18.00

tequila marinated skirt steak, cilantro lime rice, roasted sweet potatoes, asparagus and cauliflower - smokey black beans, chile lime slaw, pickled red onion, chimichurri

SALADS

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Chopped kale, homemade Caesar dressing, pecorino Romano, house croutons

Celebrity Chopped

Celebrity Chopped

$14.00

Chopped romaine, marinated chick peas, salami, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red wine vinaigrette

The Miami Classic

$12.00

WRAPS

The Garden

The Garden

$14.00

Hummus, roasted cauliflower, quinoa tabbouleh with tomatoes and cucumbers, fresh mint, tzatziki.

Spicy Salmon Wrap

Spicy Salmon Wrap

$17.00

Hot honey salmon, avocado, cucumber, sesame, sriracha aioli.

The Julia Wrap

The Julia Wrap

$16.00

Lemon herb grilled chicken, feta, pesto, tomato, mixed greens.

COLD PRESSED JUICES

Fresh fruits, vegetables, & herbs cold pressed together to order to create distinct and healthy beverages.

Body Reset

$8.50

Kale, spinach, celery, lemon, cucumber

Rejuvenate & Refresh

$8.50

Cucumber, pineapple, apple, mint

Hangover Helper

$8.50

orange, mango, pineapple, golden beet, carrot, turmeric

Miami Heat

$8.50

Apple, carrot, golden beet, ginger, lemon

Hydrating Facelift

$8.50

Cucumber, melon, pineapple, basil

DRINK MENU

Pellegrino

Pellegrino Mods

$6.50+

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

Naked Juice

Strawberry Banana

$4.00

Mighty Mango

$4.00

Green Machine

$4.00

Naked Coconut Water

$4.00

Other

$4.00

Vita Coco

Vita Coco Water

$4.00

Pure Green Juice Shot

Heartbeet Shot

Heartbeet Shot

$6.00

Beet, pomegranate, lime, black pepper

Wake Me Up Shot

Wake Me Up Shot

$6.00

ginger, lemon, cayenne

Tumeric Tonic

Tumeric Tonic

$6.00

Turmeric, carrot, pineapple, lemon, ginger, black pepper

Green Boost

Green Boost

$6.00

Kale, spinach, apple, cucumber, mint, spirutina

Blue-Biotic Shot

Blue-Biotic Shot

$6.00

Ginger, lemon, agave, blue algae, probiotics

SNACKS

Potato Chips

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.20

Kibo Chips

Pico De Gallo

$3.25

Mediterranean Herb

$3.25

Himalayan Salt

$3.25

Edamame Beans

Sriracha

$3.25

Sea Salt

$3.25

Buffalo

$3.25