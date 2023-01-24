Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Point

review star

No reviews yet

296 Lakeshore Drive W

Dunkirk, NY 14048

Order Again

Popular Items

100% Beef Burger
Burrito (Rice) Bowl
12" Flour Shell Burrito

Rustico

Big Cheese

Big Cheese

$13.00

Tomato sauce, house blend cheese

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00

Tomato sauce, house blend cheese

Cup n Char Pepperoni

Cup n Char Pepperoni

$16.00

Tomato sauce, house blend cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

Tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh sliced mozzarella, house blend cheese, topped with fresh basil

Sausage Marz

Sausage Marz

$18.00

Tomato sauce, house blend cheese, Italian sausage, roasted peppers

Vo-Vo

Vo-Vo

$18.00

Tomato sauce, spinach, house blend mozzarella, linguica, caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes

The Greek

$18.00

Tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, house blend cheese, red onions, feta cheese and kalamata olives

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, house blend cheese, blue cheese

Hawaiian

$18.00

Tomato sauce, house blend cheese, pineapple jam, diced ham

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Barbecue sauce, roasted chicken, house blend cheese

Meatball Supremo

Meatball Supremo

$18.00

Tomato sauce, house made meatballs, house blend cheese, red onions, ricotta dabs

Pig & Figs

Pig & Figs

$18.00

House blend cheese, gorgonzola, prosciutto, honey cured figs, topped with balsamic reduction and arugula

Fanucci

Fanucci

$18.00

House blend cheese, gorgonzola, prosciutto, honey cured figs, topped with balsamic reduction and arugula

Mr. T

$18.00

Roasted garlic oil, brussel sprouts, house blend cheese, red onions, bacon, purple potatoes, topped with spiced honey

Geno

$18.00

House blend cheese, sweet pepper mix, roasted tomatoes, red onions, yellow squash, zucchini

Chicken Pesto

$18.00

Roasted chicken, house blend cheese

Small Build Your Own
$13.00

$13.00

Large Build Your Own
$17.00

$17.00
Wings (5)

Wings (5)

$6.99
Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$12.99
Wings (20)

Wings (20)

$24.99
Wings (50)

Wings (50)

$54.99

Garden Salad
$7.50

$7.50

Caesar Salad
$7.50

$7.50

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, ham, genoa salami, kalamata olives, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella and pepperoni.

Chili

$5.00

Vegetable Beef Barley Soup
$5.00

$5.00

Chicken Tequila Soup
$5.00

$5.00

Clam Chowder
$5.00

$5.00

TaQo

Hard Shell Taco

Hard Shell Taco

$2.85

An oldie, but a goodie! Traditional corn, hard-shell taco filled with all your favorite toppings!

6" Flour Shell Taco

6" Flour Shell Taco

$2.85

We start with a 6" flour tortilla and load it up with your choice of our fresh made toppings!

12" Flour Shell Burrito

12" Flour Shell Burrito

$4.85

A 12" flour tortilla shell, stuffed until it's ready to burst with all your favorite TaQo toppings!

Burrito (Rice) Bowl

Burrito (Rice) Bowl

$4.85

We start with a bed of our fresh cilantro-lime rice and overload it with toppings of your choice. Chances are you might have leftovers!

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$5.35

A base of kale, cabbage and brussel sprouts, with a light chili-lime vinaigrette, topped with all your favorite TaQo toppings!

TaQo Salad

TaQo Salad

$4.35

A bed of iceberg lettuce covered with your choice of toppings!

Protein Bowl

$2.00

When you just want the meat! Simplicity at it's best, a bowl of meat and your choice of toppings.

Nachos

Nachos

$4.35

Our fresh fried corn chips buried under a pile of your favorite TaQo toppings!

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$4.35

We fill a flour 12" tortilla with your choice of toppings and grill it until it's golden brown and melty!

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$1.85

A 6" flour tortilla, filled with cheese and grilled to a golden brown perfection!

Sweet Potatoes & Queso

Sweet Potatoes & Queso

$2.85

Our house smoked sweet potatoes, seasoned and smothered in queso!

Fresh Tortilla Chips With 1 Side

Fresh Tortilla Chips With 1 Side

$2.85

Fresh fried corn chips, with your choice of side for dipping!

Beans & Rice
$2.85

$2.85

Charred Corn
$2.85

$2.85
Churros

Churros

$2.85

Fried dough sticks rolled in cinnamon and sugar!

The Big Cheeseburger

100% Beef Burger

100% Beef Burger

$5.85

Our never frozen, 100% beef burger served on a toasted bun and loaded up with your favorite toppings!

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$7.00

Straight from our friends at Labyrinth Press Company in Jamestown, our veggie burgers are so good, you won't miss the meat!

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$6.35

Made with our house, 12-hour, hickory smoked beef brisket!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.35

Made with our house, 12-hour, hickory smoked pulled pork!

Bahn Mi Sandwich

Bahn Mi Sandwich

$9.95

Pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, cucumber slices and shredded carrots topped w/ siracha mayo and served on a ciabatta roll.

Helicopter Sandwich

$9.95

Thick sliced bologna, grilled onions and provolone cheese, served on a ciabatta roll.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$4.60

Boneless wings tossed in hot, medium, mild or BBQ.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.10

Crispy, hot, scoop fries seasoned with our house rub.

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$5.10

Our hot and crispy fries buried in our house made toppings!

Extras/Sides

Side Guacamole
$1.25

$1.25

Side Sour Cream
$0.75

$0.75

Side Pico de Gallo
$0.75

$0.75

Side House Salsa
$0.75

$0.75

Side Hot Salsa
$0.75

$0.75

Side Pickled Red Onion
$0.75

$0.75

Side Pickled Jalapenos
$0.75

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese
$1.00

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.50

Drinks

Pepsi - 24oz
$2.29

$2.29

Diet Pepsi - 24oz
$2.29

$2.29

Pepsi - 12oz
$1.30

$1.30

Diet Pepsi - 12oz
$1.30

$1.30

Mountain Dew - 12oz
$1.30

$1.30

Pepsi Zero - 12oz
$1.30

$1.30

A&W Root Beer - 12oz
$1.30

$1.30

7UP - 12oz

$1.30

Bottled Water - 16oz
$1.50

$1.50

Pepsi - 2 Liter
$3.00

$3.00

Diet Pepsi - 2 Liter
$3.00

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The area's first Virtual Food Court! Order off 3 unique menus in one order, payment and pick-up/delivery process.

Website

Location

296 Lakeshore Drive W, Dunkirk, NY 14048

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

