the 1201 market place

1201 River Rd

Louisville, KY 40206

Small Bag Chips

Fritos Corn Chips

$2.00

2.0 oz

Sunchip Garden Salsa

$2.00

1.5 oz

Sunchip Harvest Cheddar

$2.00

1.5 oz

Sunchip Original

$2.00

1.5 oz

Lays BBQ

$2.00

1.5 oz

Lays BAKED 65% Less Fat

$2.00

1 5/8 oz

Lays BAKED Sour Cream & Onion 65% Less Fat

$2.00

1 5/8 oz

Lays REGULAR Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00

1.5 oz

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.00

1.75 oz

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.00

1.75 oz

Miss Vicki's Jalapeno Kettle

$2.00

1 3/8 oz

Miss Vicki's Regular Sea Salt

$2.00

1 3/8 oz

Miss Vicki's Salt & Vinegar Kettle

$2.00

1 3/8 oz

Miss Vicki's Smokehouse BBQ

$2.00

1 3/8 oz

Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn

$1.50

5/8 oz

Cookies

Keebler Animal Cracker Pack

$1.50

1 oz

Annie's Graham Friend Mix

$1.50

1.25 oz

Nabisco Teddy Graham Cookie Mix

$1.50

.75 oz

Fieldstone FIG Cookie Bar

$1.50

1.5 oz

Nabisco OREO 2 pack

$1.50

2 Pack

Healthy Snacks

Planter Trail Mix FRUIT

$2.00

2 oz

Baked Goods

Otis Spunkmeyer APPLE CINAMMON

$3.75

4 oz

Otis Spunkmeyer BLUEBERRY CRUMB

$3.75

4 oz

Otis Spunkmeyer CHOCOLATE CHUNK

$3.75

4 oz

Bakers SImply BLUEBERRY Muffin

$3.00

4.25 oz

Bakers Simply BANANA Muffin

$3.00

4.25 oz

Bakers Simply CHOCOLATE CHIP Muffin

$3.00

4.25 oz

Bakers Source CHEESE STREUSEL

$3.00

Candy

Snickers Candy Bar

$2.00

1.86 oz

Hershey's MILK CHOCOLATE

$2.00

1.55 oz

Hershey's Milk Chocolate w/ ALMONDS

$2.00

1.45 oz

Hershey's KIT KAT

$2.00

1.5 oz

Hershey's REESE'S

$2.00

1.5 oz

M&M w/ PEANUTS

$2.00

1.74 oz

Pretzels

Super Pretzel KING SIZE

$5.00

5 oz

Super Pretzel KING SIZE with CHEESE Cup

$5.75

5 oz Pretzel PLUS Cheese Dip Cups

Super Pretzel KING SIZE w/ HONEY MUSTARD

$5.50

5 oz Pretzel PLUS Kens HOney Musatrd

King Size Pretzel + 20 oz Drink

$6.00

Small Jalapeno Pretzel + 20 oz Drink

$5.25

Condiments

Ken's Mustard HONEY Dip Cup

$0.60

1 oz

Hunts KETCHUP Packet

$0.15

9 gm

Heinz Mustard YELLOW Packet

$0.15

1/5 oz

Heinz RELISH Sweet Packet

$0.15

9 gm

Tostito CHEESE DIP Cup

$0.60

3 oz

William

william / Pretzel with Jalapeno CHEESE FILLING

$4.00

3.5 oz

William / 3 Cookie w/M&Ms BUNDLE

$2.75

3 Cookies

William / Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.00

1 piece of Bread

Hot Dogs

Single Hot Dog

$3.00

6"

SIngle Hot Dog with CHEESE

$3.50

6" PLUS Cheese on Top

CHILI Dog

$4.00

Chili Dog W/ CHEESE

$4.50

Bundles

Hot Dog with Bag of CHIPS Bundle

$5.00

6" dog PLUS bag of chips

Hot Dog w/CHEESE & Chips Bundle

$5.50

6" PLUS Cheese PLUS Chips

Hot Dog with 20 oz DRINK

$5.50

6" dog PLUS 20 oz drink

Hot Dog w/CHEESE & 20 oz Drink

$5.75

6" dog PLUS 20 oz Drink

Hot Dog PLUS Chips PLUS 20 oz Drink

$7.75

6" dog PLUS 20 oz Drink PLUS Chips

Hot Dog w/CHEESE Plus Chips & 20 oz Drink

$8.00

6" dog w/Cheese PLUS Chips & 20 oz

Nachos w/Cheese PLUS 20 oz Drink

$5.25

Nachos Cheese & 20 oz Drink

Walking Tacos

$5.00

Nachos

Nachos with Cheese

$4.00

Boat of Chips w/Cheese

Walking Tacos

$5.00

Large Nachos WORKS

$7.00

Nachos MEAT & CHEESE

$6.00

20 Ounce Drinks

Schweppes GINGER ALE

$2.00

20 oz

Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz

Pepsi WILD CHERRY

$2.00

20 oz

Pepsi MANGO

$2.00

20 oz

Pepsi Mango ZERO SUGAR

$2.00

20 oz

Mountain Dew

$2.00

20 oz

DIET Mountain Dew

$2.00

20 oz

MAJOR MELON Mountain Dew

$2.00

20 oz

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20 oz

DIET Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20 oz

Mug RootBeer

$2.00

20 oz

GRAPE Crush

$2.00

20 oz

ORANGE Crush

$2.00

20 oz

PEACH Crush

$2.00

20 oz

WATERMELON Crush

$2.00

20 oz

Dole LEMONADE

$2.00

20 oz

Dole STRAWBERRY Lemonade 3%

$2.00

20 oz

Sierra Mist LEMON LIME

$2.00

20 oz

Lipton GREEN TEA Citrus

$2.00

20 oz

Lipton DIET GREEN TEA Citrus

$2.00

20 oz

RED Mountain Dew

$2.00

VANILLA Pepsi

$2.00

Sport Drinks

Gatorade COOL BLUE

$3.00

20 oz

Gatorade ORANGE

$3.00

20 oz

Gatorade FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

20 oz

Sports Drinks

Gatorade GRAPE

$3.00

20 oz

Gatorade ZERO Glacier CHERRY

$3.00Out of stock

20 oz

Gatorade ZERO Glacier FREEZE

$3.00

20 oz

Healthy Drinks

Dole APPLE Juice

$3.00

15.2 oz

Dole ORANGE Juice

$3.00

15.2 oz

Dole CRANBERRY Juice

$3.00

15.2 oz

Aquafina WATER

$2.00

20 oz

Premium LIFEWATER

$3.00

700 ml

Bubly BLACKBERRY Sparkling Water

$2.50

12 oz

Bubly GRAPEFRUIT Sparkling Water

$2.50

12 oz

Bubly LIME Sparkling Water

$2.50

12 oz

Bubly STRAWBERRY Sparkling Water

$2.50

12 0z

Caffeinated Drinks

Pure Leaf SWEET TEA

$3.00

18.5 oz

Pure Leaf EXTRA SWEET Tea

$3.00

18.5 oz

Pure Leaf UNSWEETENED Tea

$3.00

18.5 oz

Pure Leaf HIBISCUS MANGO

$3.00

18.5 oz

Kids Drinks

Fruit Shoot APPLE

$2.00

10.10 oz

Fruit Shoot BERRY BURST

$2.00

10.10 oz

Fruit Shoot STRAWBERRY / RASBERRY

$2.00

10.10 oz

Energy Drinks

Bang PURPLE HAZE

$3.00

16 oz

Bang COTTON CANDY

$3.00

16 oz

Bang BLUE RAZZ

$3.00

16 oz

Rockstar PUNCHED

$3.00

16 oz

Bang PEACH MANGO

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1201 River Rd, Louisville, KY 40206

