The 18hundred
437 Reviews
$$
1800 Chester Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
Order Again
Popular Items
BURGERS
18 HUNDRED ORIGINAL
Two grass fed beef patties topped with house dressing, romaine, tomato, fresh onion, pickles
PASTRAMI BURGER
Our Original topped with our house pastrami
SPICY JACK BURGER
Our Original topped with a spicy red pepper mix and pepper jack
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Two grass fed beef patties topped with roasted garlic aioli, romaine, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss
BBQ BURGER
Two grass fed beef patties topped with house dressing, romaine, tomato, onion rings, BBQ sauce
BAKO BURGER
Our Original topped with bacon and avocado
BRUNCH BURGER
Our Original topped with bacon and egg
TURKEY BURGER
Hand made ground turkey, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon
VEGAN BLACK BEAN
Hand made black bean, mushroom, and rice patty, avocado, romaine, tomato, pickled onions, avocado cilantro dressing
SINGLE 18 HUNDRED ORIGINAL
SINGLE PASTRAMI BURGER
SINGLE SPICY JACK BURGER
SINGLE MUSHROOM SWISS
SINGLE BBQ BURGER
SINGLE BAKO BURGER
SINGLE BRUNCH BURGER
SANDWICHES & MORE
PASTRAMI MELT
Grilled pastrami with provolone, mustard, pickles on sourdough
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Thin sliced ribeye, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mayo, romaine, tomato. Try it OG STYLE with cheese sauce, hold the lettuce and tomato
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Hand breaded chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, spicy bbq sauce
BLTA
Thick cut Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon on sourdough
SHRIMP PO BOY
Fried shrimp, coleslaw, tarter sauce
FRIED MAHI SANDWICH
Fried Mahi, coleslaw, pickles, tarter sauce
GRILLED MAHI TACOS
Wild caught mahi, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, mango salsa
TURKEY CLUB
Thinly sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, creamy dijon on sourdough
GARLIC GRILLED CHEESE
Monterey Jack, Provolone, and Swiss on grilled sourdough
ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE
Our garlic grilled cheese with avocado and bacon
HAND BATTERED CHICKEN STRIPS
Hand battered chicken strips served with French fries
CRISPY CHICKEN TAQUITOS
Three taquitos prepared with shredded chicken, topped with avocado cilantro & chipotle dressing, sour cream, lettuce, mango salsa
SWEET & SPICY SHRIMP
Tempura battered shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce
CREAMY MAC N CHEESE
Made with a house made cheddar cheese sauce
SALADS
KALE CAESAR SALAD
Kale & Romaine mixed with house made croutons, fresh shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing
SUMMER SALAD
Mixed greens, w/seasonal berries, candied walnuts, tomato, avocado, red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
COBB SALAD
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
COBB SALAD NO CHICKEN
Mixed greens, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
GREEK VILLAGE SALAD
Romain, Cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, house made BBQ ranch
BBQ SALAD NO CHICKEN
Mixed greens, bacon, black beans roasted corn, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, BBQ ranch
CRUNCHY MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed greens & cabbage, shredded chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crunchy wontons, green onion, sesame seeds, ginger sesame dressing
SIDE GARDEN SALAD
FRIES & SIDES
FRENCH FRIES
ZUCCHINI FRIES
Hand battered zucchini fries
ONION RINGS
Hand battered onion rings
LEMON CAULIFLOWER BITES
Tossed in garlic & lemon, topped with sliced almonds.
CARAMELIZED BRUSSELS
Dried cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, balsamic reduction
SIDE SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes
FRUIT SALAD
Assortment of Melons & berries, varies in season
BROCCOLI
HOUSE MADE SOUP
KIDS MENU
KIDS BREAKFAST
One egg with choice of pancake, waffle, or french toast, 1 pc of bacon or sausage with fruit, whipped cream & sprinkles
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN FINGERS
Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
Hand battered chicken strips with choice of broccoli or French fries
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries
KIDS HAMBURGER
With ketchup or house dressing, choice of steamed broccoli or French fries
KIDS BUTTER NOODLES
Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries
KIDS SPAGHETTI MARINARA
KIDS SPAGHETTI MEATBALL
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE KIDS
MINI MILKSHAKE
SCOOP OF ICE CREAM
KIDS MAC N CHEESE
Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries
DESSERT & MILKSHAKES
THE PB & JACK O’ LANTERN MILKSHAKE
Vanilla frosted Halloween sprinkle rim, reese’s peanut butter milkshake topped with House made Reeses pieces cookie, shortbread cookies, Reese’s peanut butter cup, Reese’s pieces
THE COOKIE MONSTER
Vanilla frosted Oreo cookie rim, Oreo milkshake, fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, chocolate wafers, whipped cream, Oreos
THE BIRTHDAY PARTY
Vanilla frosted rainbow sprinkle rim, vanilla milkshake, mini slice house baked rainbow cake, whipped cream, sprinkles
THE UNICORN
Vanilla frosted fruity pebble rim, strawberry milkshake, fruity pebble krispy treat, rainbow marshmallow, whipped cream, fresh strawberry
THE SALTY SAILOR
Chocolate frosted salted peanut rim, salted caramel milkshake, chocolate dipped pretzels, Twix, whipped cream
THE CAMPFIRE
Chocolate frosted graham cracker rim, chocolate milkshake, chocolate dipped graham cracker, toasted marshmallows, chocolate bar, whipped cream
VANILLA MILKSHAKE
Hand scooped Vanilla milkshake
STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE
Hand scooped strawberry milkshake
CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE
Hand scooped chocolate milkshake
SALTED CARAMEL MILKSHAKE
Hand scooped salted caramel milkshake
OREO MILKSHAKE
Hand scooped Oreo cookie milkshake
ROOT BEER FLOAT
IBC Rootbeer served with Vanilla ice cream
SKILLET BROWNIE A LA MODE
MO DONUT BITES
Warm Cinnamon sugar donuts bites with caramel & chocolate dipping sauce
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
House made New York style cheesecake with graham cracker crust. Try with our mixed berry glaze
CREME BRULEE
House made vanilla custard topped with crispy caramelized sugar
RAINBOW CAKE
A slice of our 5 layer vanilla cake topped with whipped cream & sprinkles
FRUITY PEBBLE KRISPY TREAT
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
House made chocolate chip cookie
COLD DRINKS
WATER
COCA COLA
DIET COKE
MR. PIBB
SPRITE
GINGERALE
COKE ZERO
COKE CHERRY
BARQS ROOTBEER
FANTA ORANGE
AGUA FRESCA
AGUA FRESCA STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS
LEMONADE
ICED TEA
Honest Organic fresh brewed
APPLE JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
MILK
TOPO CHICO MINERAL WATER
GINGER BEER
COFFEE
DRIP COFFEE
Organic light roast
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
AMERICANO
Espresso and hot water
CAPPUCCINO
Espresso, steamed milk, foam
LATTE
Espresso with steamed milk
BEES KNEES LATTE
Espresso, honey, cinnamon, steamed milk
CARAMELLO LATTE
Espresso, organic caramel, steamed milk
MOCHA LATTE
Espresso, organic chocolate, steamed milk
VANILLA LATTE
Espresso, organic vanilla, steamed milk
MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE
Japanese matcha powder, steamed milk
MAYA CHAI LATTE
Spiced black tea, sugarcane, steamed milk, chai garnish
TURMERIC FRESH CHAI LATTE
Spiced rooibos, honey, steamed milk, chai garnish
ORGANIC LOOSE LEAF TEA
Chamomile, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Herb Harmony, Lemongrass & Ginger, Peppermint, Sencha Green
DRINKING CHOCOLATE
33% pure cocoa, steamed milk, whipped cream, shaved chocolate
KIDS HOT CHOCOLATE
Organic chocolate & vanilla, steamed milk, whipped cream
AFFOGATO
Espresso, vanilla ice cream
COLD BREW
Brewed fresh in house with our organic light roast coffee
CRAFTED COCKTAILS
The Caipirinha
Brazilian Cachaca, muddled lime, simple, soda float
The Moana
Rum, Macadamia Liqueur, Curacao, pineapple, lime
The Mezcal Mule
Mezcal, lime, ginger simple, Bundaberg ginger beer
The Pomelo
Vodka, muddled cucumber, grapefruit liqueur, lemon, soda float
The Rainbow
Vodka, muddled berries, grapefruit liqueur, lemon, soda float
The Tiki Tiki Tembo
Rum, pineapple rum, creme de banana, cacao, orange liqueur, pear, lemon, Butterfly tea float
The Momoa Mule
Gin, muddled basil, lemon, simple, honey, ginger beer
The Sunrise Mimosa
Tequila, grapefruit, lime, agave, champagne float
The Bird
Real McCoy rum, lo fi, banane, simple, lime, pear, pineapple, cranberry splash
The Smoky Italian
Mezcal, Aperol, grapefruit, lemon, agave
CLASSICS
The Old Fashioned
High West Double Rye, Angostura aromatic bitters, simple syrup, orange peel zest
The Mac Old Fashioned
Highest double rye, macadamia liqueur, bitters, simple
The Manhattan
High West Double Rye, Carpano Antica, Angostura bitters, Luxardo cherry
The Bees Kneez
Mulholland Gin, honey simple, lemon
MARGARITAS
Classic Margarita
Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime, simple
Spicy Margarita
Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime, simple, jalapeño, ancho reyes
Spicy Chamoy Margarita
Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime, simple, jalapeño, ancho reyes, chamoy
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime, simple, cucumber, jalapeño, ancho reyes
Tropical Margarita
Tequila Blanco, LoFi dry vermouth, lime, banana, kumquat liquor
Cadillac Margarita
Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime, simple, Grand Marnier
Prickly Pear Mezcal
Mezcal, prickly pear liqueur, lime, simple
SOURS
SPRITZ
BRUNCH COCKTAILS
OTHER COCKTAILS
Boilermaker
A shot of American Prairie Bourbon served with glass of Kern River blonde ale
Catalina Island
Our riff on a Long Island Iced Tea
Chocolate Old Fashioned
Cosmo
Dark & Stormy
French 75
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Lemon Drop
Martini
Mojito
Pickleback
A shot of American Prairie Bourbon served with a shot of house seasoned pickle brine
Screwdriver
Sea breeze
Sex on the beach
Sidecar
The Botanical Negroni
Mulholland Gin, Lillet blanc, Aperol
Tom Collins
Vodka Martini
DRAFT BEER
GOLDEN ROAD HEF
5% BAVARIAN STYLE HEFEWEIZEN Mission Brewing, San Diego, CA
NCOAST SCRIMSHAW PILS
4.5% PILSNER North Coast Brewing Co, Fort Bragg
PRANQSTER GOLDEN ALE
4.5% North Coast Brewing Co, Fort Bragg
ULTRA
Brown Ale American Kern River Brewing, California, CA
PHANTOM BRIDE
7.1%IPA Belching Beaver Brewery, Oceanside, CA
Chuuuuurch
SLO BLONDE
CALI SQUEEZE
Modelo
WINE
Maggio Cabernet Sauv GL
Medium bodied with scents of warm baking spices, rich berry, leading to oak & vanilla flavors
The Critic Cabernet
75 Wine Cabernet Sauv GL
Balanced with aromas of red currants, strawberry jam & roses, with notes of toffee, vanilla & cocoa
Treana Cabernet Sauv GL
Aromas of fresh grounds coffee & dark fruits are met by sweet vanilla, spicy black pepper and layered for a smooth and silky finish
Artezin Zinfandel GL
Bright notes of pomegranate & boysenberry pie, with raspberry, red cherry cola flavors, with a subtle pepper note
Evolution Pinot Noir GL
Complicated Pinot Noir GL
Delightful aromas of cranberry, with notes of berries & cherry with great structure
La Posta Malbec
Maggio Petite Syrah GL
Aromas of dark berries, violets & black pepper, with juicy dark chocolate and fig with a silky tannish finish
Maggio Chardonnay GL
Scents of vanilla & tropical fruit, with a citrus & butterscotch flavor full bodied finish
Chamisal Chardonnay GL
Chamisal Chardonnay GL
Aroma of red apple, peach with a round and creamy bodied flavor of lemon, cinnamon and oak
Ponzi Pinot Gris GL
Rabble Sauvignon Blanc GL
Hints of grapefruit, melon, & lemongrass, followed by zesty finish of tangerine, gooseberry & kiwi
Niner Alberino GL
Aromas of pear, stone fruits & lime, with bright minerality, a round palate with a zesty floral citrus finish
A to Z Reisling GL
Vibrant aromas of honey & cirtrus, a floral palate with good intensity leaving notes of lychee, green apple, pear
San Rucci Rose GL
Alexander Rose GL
A dry rose, with aromas of guava, berries and mint. Leading to flavors of watermelon, peach, and strawberry, for a crisp and dry finish
Villa Sandi Prosecco GL
Bubbly
Fontana Rose Gl
Maggio Cabernet Sauv BTL
Medium bodied with scents of warm baking spices, rich berry, leading to oak & vanilla flavors
Critic Cabernet BTL
75 Wine Cabernet Sauv BTL
Balanced with aromas of red currants, strawberry jam & roses, with notes of toffee, vanilla & cocoa
Treana Cabernet Sauv BTL
Aromas of fresh grounds coffee & dark fruits are met by sweet vanilla, spicy black pepper and layered for a smooth and silky finish
Evolution Pinot Noir BTL
Complicated Pinot Noir BTL
Delightful aromas of cranberry, with notes of berries & cherry with great structure
Artezin Zinfandel BTL
Bright notes of pomegranate & boysenberry pie, with raspberry, red cherry cola flavors, with a subtle pepper note
La Posta Malbec BTL
Maggio Petite Syrah BTL
Aromas of dark berries, violets & black pepper, with juicy dark chocolate and fig with a silky tannish finish
Maggio Chardonnay BTL
Scents of vanilla & tropical fruit, with a citrus & butterscotch flavor full bodied finish
Chamisal Chardonnay BTL
Sea Sun Chardonnay BTL
Aroma of red apple, peach with a round and creamy bodied flavor of lemon, cinnamon and oak
Ponzi Pinot Gris BTL
Rabble Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Hints of grapefruit, melon, & lemongrass, followed by zesty finish of tangerine, gooseberry & kiwi
Niner Alberino BTL
Aromas of pear, stone fruits & lime, with bright minerality, a round palate with a zesty floral citrus finish
A to Z Reisling BTL
Vibrant aromas of honey & cirtrus, a floral palate with good intensity leaving notes of lychee, green apple, pear
San Rucci Rose BTL
Alexander Rose BTL
A dry rose, with aromas of guava, berries and mint. Leading to flavors of watermelon, peach, and strawberry, for a crisp and dry finish
Villa Sandi Brut Prosecco BTL
Pol Clement Brut Champagne BTL
Delicate aroma of fruit, white flowers, crisp apple and citrus carry through to palate
Le Grand Blanc Champagne Split BTL
Hints of green apple, honeysuckle, lemon & honeydew
Fontana Rose BTL
LIQUOR
Well Vodka Svedka
Vapid Vodka
Ketel One
Tito's Vodka
Fair Vodka
Black Cherry Vodka
DBL Well Vodka Svedka
DBL Vapid Vodka
DBL Ketel One
DBL Tito's Vodka
DBL Fair Vodka
Well Gin N.A.
Astral Pacific
St George
Mullholand Gin
Hendricks
DBL Well Gin N.A.
DBL Astral Pacific
DBL St George
DBL Mullholand Gin
DBL Hendricks
Well Rum Real Mccoy
Plantation 3 Star
Plantation Pineapple
Real McCoy 5 yr
Diplomatico
Ron Del Barrilito 2*
Meyers
DBL Well Rum Real Mccoy
DBL Plantation 3 Star
DBL Plantation Pineapple
DBL Real McCoy 5 yr
DBL Diplomatico
DBL Ron Del Barrilito 2*
DBL Meyers
Well Tequila Los Altos Blanco
Casa Noble Tequila Reposado
Siete Leguas Tequila Reposado
Casamigos Tequila Reposado
Chinaco Tequila Reposado
Chinaco Tequila Blanco
Don Julio Tequila Blanco
Siete Leguas Tequila Blanco
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Anejo
Chinaco Tequila Anejo
Vida Mezcal
Bozal Mezcal
Chichicapa Mezcal
El Silencio Mezcal
Well Bahnez Mezcal
DBL Well Tequila Los Altos Blanco
DBL Casa Noble Tequila Reposado
DBL Siete Leguas Tequila Reposado
DBL Casamigos Tequila Reposado
DBL Chinaco Tequila Reposado
DBL Chinaco Tequila Blanco
DBL Don Julio Tequila Blanco
DBL Siete Leguas Tequila Blanco
DBL Fortaleza Blanco
DBL Fortaleza Anejo
DBL Chinaco Tequila Anejo
DBL Vida Mezcal
DBL Bozal Mezcal
DBL Chichicapa Mezcal
DBL El Silencio Mezcal
DBL Well Bahnez Mezcal
Well Whiskey HW Double Rye
High West Campfire Whiskey
High West Silver Oat Whiskey
Michters US Rye Whiskey
High West Rendezvous Whiskey
High West Yippe Kay-Yay
Whistlepig Straight Rye Whiskey
A MIDWINTER NIGHTS DRAM
RedBreast Irish Whiskey 12 YR
Tullamore Dew IRISH
DBL Well Whiskey HW Double Rye
DBL High West Campfire Whiskey
DBL High West Silver Oat Whiskey
DBL Michters US Rye Whiskey
DBL High West Rendezvous Whiskey
DBL High West Yippe Kay-Yay
DBL Whistlepig Straight Rye Whiskey
DBL A MIDWINTER NIGHTS DRAM
DBL RedBreast Irish Whiskey 12 YR
DBL Tullamore Dew IRISH
Well Bourbon Old Forester
Bookers Noe Bourbon Whiskey
Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey
HW American Prairie Bourbon
Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Blantons Bourbon
Ardbeg Scotch
Johnny Walker Black
Macallan Triple Cask
Basil Hayden
DBL Well Bourbon O.F.
DBL Bookers Noe Bourbon Whiskey
DBL Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey
DBL HW American Prairie Bourbon
DBL Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
DBL Buffalo Trace Bourbon
DBL Blantons Bourbon
DBL Ardbeg Scotch
DBL Johnny Walker Black
DBL Macallan Triple Cask
DBL Basil Hayden
St German Liqueur
Tempus Fugit Creme De Banane
Bailey Irish Creme
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Disaronno Amaretto
Luxardo Maraschino
Giffard Pamplemouse
Bruto Americano
Carpano Antica
Trincheri Dry Vermouth
Bigallet China China
Grand Marnier
Fair Cacao
LIMONCELLO
Hine Cognac H80
Cognac Park XO
Amaro Di Angostura 70
Cynar Artichoke Aperitif 70
Fernet Branca Digestif
Montenegro
Aperol Aperitivo 22
Campari Aperitivo 48
LO FI SWEET VERMOUTH
LO FI DRY VERMOUTH
LO FI GENTIAN AMARO
Argonaut Brandy
Giffard Creme de peche
Giffard Triple Sec
DBL St German Liqueur
DBL Tempus Fugit Creme De Banane
DBL Bailey Irish Creme
DBL Chartreuse Green
DBL Chartreuse Yellow
DBL Disaronno Amaretto
DBL Luxardo Maraschino
DBL Giffard Pamplemouse
DBL Bruto Americano
DBL Carpano Antica
DBL Trincheri Dry Vermouth
DBL Bigallet China China
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Fair Cacao
DBL LIMONCELLO
DBL Hine Cognac H80
DBL Cognac Park XO
DBL Amaro Di Angostura 70
DBL Cynar Artichoke Aperitif 70
DBL Fernet Branca Digestif
DBL Montenegro
DBL Aperol Aperitivo 22
DBL Campari Aperitivo 48
DBL LO FI SWEET VERMOUTH
DBL LO FI DRY VERMOUTH
DBL LO FI GENTIAN AMARO
DBL Argonaut Brandy
DBL Giffard Creme de peche
DBL Giffard Triple Sec
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
We missed you Bakersfield!
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301