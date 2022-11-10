The 18hundred imageView gallery
Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
ZUCCHINI FRIES

BURGERS

18 HUNDRED ORIGINAL

$10.00

Two grass fed beef patties topped with house dressing, romaine, tomato, fresh onion, pickles

PASTRAMI BURGER

$15.00

Our Original topped with our house pastrami

SPICY JACK BURGER

$14.00

Our Original topped with a spicy red pepper mix and pepper jack

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.00

Two grass fed beef patties topped with roasted garlic aioli, romaine, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss

BBQ BURGER

$14.00

Two grass fed beef patties topped with house dressing, romaine, tomato, onion rings, BBQ sauce

BAKO BURGER

$14.00

Our Original topped with bacon and avocado

BRUNCH BURGER

$14.00

Our Original topped with bacon and egg

TURKEY BURGER

$12.00

Hand made ground turkey, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon

VEGAN BLACK BEAN

$10.00

Hand made black bean, mushroom, and rice patty, avocado, romaine, tomato, pickled onions, avocado cilantro dressing

SINGLE 18 HUNDRED ORIGINAL

$7.00

SINGLE PASTRAMI BURGER

$12.00

SINGLE SPICY JACK BURGER

$10.00

SINGLE MUSHROOM SWISS

$10.00

SINGLE BBQ BURGER

$10.00

SINGLE BAKO BURGER

$10.00

SINGLE BRUNCH BURGER

$10.00

SANDWICHES & MORE

PASTRAMI MELT

$15.00

Grilled pastrami with provolone, mustard, pickles on sourdough

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

Thin sliced ribeye, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mayo, romaine, tomato. Try it OG STYLE with cheese sauce, hold the lettuce and tomato

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, spicy bbq sauce

BLTA

$12.00

Thick cut Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon on sourdough

SHRIMP PO BOY

$15.00

Fried shrimp, coleslaw, tarter sauce

FRIED MAHI SANDWICH

$15.00

Fried Mahi, coleslaw, pickles, tarter sauce

GRILLED MAHI TACOS

$16.00

Wild caught mahi, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, mango salsa

TURKEY CLUB

$14.00

Thinly sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, creamy dijon on sourdough

GARLIC GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

Monterey Jack, Provolone, and Swiss on grilled sourdough

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

Our garlic grilled cheese with avocado and bacon

HAND BATTERED CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

Hand battered chicken strips served with French fries

CRISPY CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$12.00

Three taquitos prepared with shredded chicken, topped with avocado cilantro & chipotle dressing, sour cream, lettuce, mango salsa

SWEET & SPICY SHRIMP

$16.00

Tempura battered shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce

CREAMY MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

Made with a house made cheddar cheese sauce

SALADS

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Kale & Romaine mixed with house made croutons, fresh shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing

SUMMER SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens, w/seasonal berries, candied walnuts, tomato, avocado, red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

COBB SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

COBB SALAD NO CHICKEN

$12.00

Mixed greens, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

GREEK VILLAGE SALAD

$12.00

Romain, Cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, house made BBQ ranch

BBQ SALAD NO CHICKEN

$12.00

Mixed greens, bacon, black beans roasted corn, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, BBQ ranch

CRUNCHY MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens & cabbage, shredded chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crunchy wontons, green onion, sesame seeds, ginger sesame dressing

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

FRIES & SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$8.00

Hand battered zucchini fries

ONION RINGS

$8.00

Hand battered onion rings

LEMON CAULIFLOWER BITES

$8.00

Tossed in garlic & lemon, topped with sliced almonds.

CARAMELIZED BRUSSELS

$10.00

Dried cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, balsamic reduction

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes

FRUIT SALAD

$6.00

Assortment of Melons & berries, varies in season

BROCCOLI

$6.00

HOUSE MADE SOUP

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$7.00

TOMATO SOUP

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BREAKFAST

$10.00

One egg with choice of pancake, waffle, or french toast, 1 pc of bacon or sausage with fruit, whipped cream & sprinkles

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

Hand battered chicken strips with choice of broccoli or French fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$10.00

Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries

KIDS HAMBURGER

$10.00

With ketchup or house dressing, choice of steamed broccoli or French fries

KIDS BUTTER NOODLES

$10.00

Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries

KIDS SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$10.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI MEATBALL

$13.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE KIDS

$3.00

MINI MILKSHAKE

$4.00

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$4.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$10.00

Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries

DESSERT & MILKSHAKES

THE PB & JACK O’ LANTERN MILKSHAKE

$10.00

Vanilla frosted Halloween sprinkle rim, reese’s peanut butter milkshake topped with House made Reeses pieces cookie, shortbread cookies, Reese’s peanut butter cup, Reese’s pieces

THE COOKIE MONSTER

$10.00

Vanilla frosted Oreo cookie rim, Oreo milkshake, fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, chocolate wafers, whipped cream, Oreos

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY

$10.00

Vanilla frosted rainbow sprinkle rim, vanilla milkshake, mini slice house baked rainbow cake, whipped cream, sprinkles

THE UNICORN

$10.00

Vanilla frosted fruity pebble rim, strawberry milkshake, fruity pebble krispy treat, rainbow marshmallow, whipped cream, fresh strawberry

THE SALTY SAILOR

$10.00

Chocolate frosted salted peanut rim, salted caramel milkshake, chocolate dipped pretzels, Twix, whipped cream

THE CAMPFIRE

$10.00

Chocolate frosted graham cracker rim, chocolate milkshake, chocolate dipped graham cracker, toasted marshmallows, chocolate bar, whipped cream

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped Vanilla milkshake

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped strawberry milkshake

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped chocolate milkshake

SALTED CARAMEL MILKSHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped salted caramel milkshake

OREO MILKSHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped Oreo cookie milkshake

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$7.00

IBC Rootbeer served with Vanilla ice cream

SKILLET BROWNIE A LA MODE

$10.00

MO DONUT BITES

$8.00

Warm Cinnamon sugar donuts bites with caramel & chocolate dipping sauce

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$8.00

House made New York style cheesecake with graham cracker crust. Try with our mixed berry glaze

CREME BRULEE

$10.00

House made vanilla custard topped with crispy caramelized sugar

RAINBOW CAKE

$6.00

A slice of our 5 layer vanilla cake topped with whipped cream & sprinkles

FRUITY PEBBLE KRISPY TREAT

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

House made chocolate chip cookie

SPECIALS

MID DAY UPGRADE LUNCH SPEC FRIES & DRINK

$3.00

Available 11am-2pm add fries & a drink to your entree

SANDWICH & SOUP

$10.00

Choice of turkey club, BLTA, garlic grilled Cheese, ultimate grilled cheese, served with cup of soup

ACCOMPANIMENTS

COUNTRY POTATOES

$4.00

HOUSEMADE BISCUIT

$3.00

SOURDOUGH TOAST

$3.00

CROISSANT

$3.00

ONE EGG ANY STYLE

$4.00

TWO PIECES OF BACON

$4.00

TWO PIECES OF TURKEY

$4.00

TWO PIECES OF PORK SAUSAGE

$4.00

TWO PIECES OF SLICED HAM

$4.00

AVOCADO

$4.00

CHEESE

$2.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

SHRIMP

$8.00

MAHI

$10.00

SMALL PLATES

SKILLET CORNBREAD

$8.00

Served with house made maple butter

CREAMY MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

Made with a house made cheddar cheese sauce

CRISPY CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$12.00

Three taquitos prepared with shredded chicken, topped with avocado cilantro & chipotle dressing, sour cream, lettuce, mango salsa

SWEET & SPICY SHRIMP

$16.00

Tempura battered shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce

GRILLED OCTOPUS (avail Fri-Sun)

$18.00

Tossed in olive oil, oregano, lemon, topped with thinly sliced red onions, bell peppers

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$8.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$6.00

Sauteed in garlic and olive oil

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

RICE PILAF

$6.00

SALADS

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Kale & Romaine mixed with house made croutons, fresh shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing

SUMMER SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens, w/seasonal berries, candied walnuts, tomato, avocado, red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

COBB SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, house made BBQ ranch

CRUNCHY MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens & cabbage, shredded chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crunchy wontons, green onion, sesame seeds, ginger sesame dressing

GREEK VILLAGE SALAD

$12.00

Romain, Cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette

CLASSIC WEDGE SALAD

$14.00Out of stock

Iceberg wedge, thick cut bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

SPECIALTIES

CAST IRON RIB-EYE

$30.00

Prepared with a mushroom demi glaze served with grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes

WILD CAUGHT MAHI MAHI

$26.00

Prepared with a Cajun beurre blanc served with sautéed spinach, house made rice pilaf

ROASTED BBQ HALF CHICKEN

$24.00

Half chicken prepared with house made BBQ Sauce, served with buttered corn, mashed potatoes

HAND BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN

$24.00

Half chicken hand battered and fried, served with choice of two sides.

SPAGHETTI MEATBALL

$18.00

House made San Marzano Marinara with hand formed Beef, Pork, & Turkey Meatballs

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$15.00

House made San Marzano marinara

FETTUCINE CHICKEN ALFREDO

$20.00

House made Alfredo sauce

FETTUCINE SHRIMP ALFREDO

$24.00

House made Alfredo sauce

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$15.00

House made Alfredo sauce

BURGERS

18 HUNDRED ORIGINAL

$10.00

Two grass fed beef patties topped with house dressing, romaine, tomato, fresh onion, pickles

PASTRAMI BURGER

$15.00

Our Original topped with our house pastrami

SPICY JACK BURGER

$14.00

Our Original topped with a spicy red pepper mix and pepper jack

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.00

Two grass fed beef patties topped with roasted garlic aioli, romaine, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss

BBQ BURGER

$14.00

Two grass fed beef patties topped with house dressing, romaine, tomato, onion rings, BBQ sauce

BAKO BURGER

$14.00

Our Original topped with bacon and avocado

BRUNCH BURGER

$12.00

Our Original burger topped with a fried egg & bacon

TURKEY BURGER

$12.00

Hand made ground turkey, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon

FALAFEL BURGER

$10.00Out of stock

Hand made panko crusted garbanzo patty, romaine, tomato, and house made tzatziki sauce

VEGAN BLACK BEAN

$10.00

Hand made black bean, mushroom, and rice patty, avocado, romaine, tomato, pickled onions, avocado cilantro dressing

SINGLE 18 HUNDRED ORIGINAL

$7.00

SINGLE PASTRAMI BURGER

$12.00

SINGLE SPICY JACK BURGER

$10.00

SINGLE MUSHROOM SWISS

$10.00

SINGLE BBQ BURGER

$10.00

SINGLE BAKO BURGER

$10.00

SINGLE BRUNCH BURGER

$10.00

SANDWICHES & MORE

GRILLED MAHI TACOS

$16.00

Wild caught mahi, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, mango salsa

SHRIMP PO BOY

$15.00

Fried shrimp, coleslaw, tarter sauce

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon

GARLIC GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

Monterey Jack, Provolone, and Swiss on grilled sourdough

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

Our garlic grilled cheese with avocado and bacon

PASTRAMI MELT

$15.00

Grilled pastrami with provolone, mustard, pickles on sourdough

FRIED MAHI SANDWICH

$15.00

Fried Mahi, coleslaw, pickles, tarter sauce

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, spicy bbq sauce

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

Thin sliced ribeye, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mayo, romaine, tomato. Try it OG STYLE with cheese sauce, hold the lettuce and tomato

ALBACORE TUNA

$10.00Out of stock

House made with cranberries served with lettuce, tomato on grilled sourdough

TURKEY CLUB

$14.00

Thinly sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, creamy dijon on sourdough

BLTA

$12.00

Thick cut Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon on sourdough

HAND BATTERED CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

Hand battered chicken strips served with French fries

HOUSE MADE SOUP

TOMATO SOUP

$5.00

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$7.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

Hand battered chicken strips with choice of broccoli or French fries

KIDS HAMBURGER

$10.00

With ketchup or house dressing, choice of steamed broccoli or French fries

KIDS BUTTER NOODLES

$10.00

Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$10.00

Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries

KIDS SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$10.00

Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE KIDS

$3.00

MINI MILKSHAKE

$4.00

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$4.00

DESSERT & MILKSHAKES

Warm Chocolate Chip brownie served in a skillet with Vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate

THE PB & JACK O’ LANTERN MILKSHAKE

$10.00

Vanilla frosted Halloween sprinkle rim, reese’s peanut butter milkshake topped with House made Reeses pieces cookie, shortbread cookies, Reese’s peanut butter cup, Reese’s pieces

THE COOKIE MONSTER

$10.00

Vanilla frosted Oreo cookie rim, Oreo milkshake, fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, chocolate wafers, whipped cream, Oreos

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY

$10.00

Vanilla frosted rainbow sprinkle rim, vanilla milkshake, mini slice house baked rainbow cake, whipped cream, sprinkles

THE UNICORN

$10.00

Vanilla frosted fruity pebble rim, strawberry milkshake, fruity pebble krispy treat, rainbow marshmallow, whipped cream, fresh strawberry

THE SALTY SAILOR

$10.00

Chocolate frosted salted peanut rim, salted caramel milkshake, chocolate dipped pretzels, Twix, whipped cream

THE CAMPFIRE

$10.00

Chocolate frosted graham cracker rim, chocolate milkshake, chocolate dipped graham cracker, toasted marshmallows, chocolate bar, whipped cream

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped Vanilla milkshake

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped strawberry milkshake

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped chocolate milkshake

SALTED CARAMEL MILKSHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped salted caramel milkshake

OREO MILKSHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped Oreo cookie milkshake

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$7.00

IBC Rootbeer served with Vanilla ice cream

SKILLET BROWNIE A LA MODE

$10.00

MO DONUT BITES

$8.00

Warm Cinnamon sugar donuts bites with caramel & chocolate dipping sauce

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$8.00

House made New York style cheesecake with graham cracker crust. Try with our mixed berry glaze

CREME BRULEE

$10.00

House made vanilla custard topped with crispy caramelized sugar

RAINBOW CAKE

$6.00

A slice of our 5 layer vanilla cake topped with whipped cream & sprinkles

FRUITY PEBBLE KRISPY TREAT

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

House made chocolate chip cookie

SPECIALS

GRILLED OCTOPUS (avail Fri-Sun)

$18.00

Tossed in olive oil, oregano, lemon, topped with thinly sliced red onions, bell peppers

ACCOMPANIMENTS

ONE EGG ANY STYLE

$4.00

TWO PIECES OF BACON

$4.00

AVOCADO

$4.00

CHEESE

$2.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

SHRIMP

$8.00

MAHI

$10.00

COLD DRINKS

WATER

COCA COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

MR. PIBB

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

COKE CHERRY

$3.00

BARQS ROOTBEER

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

Honest Organic fresh brewed

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

MILK

$3.00

TOPO CHICO MINERAL WATER

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$2.00

Organic light roast

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.50

AMERICANO

$2.50

Espresso and hot water

CAPPUCCINO

$3.25

Espresso, steamed milk, foam

LATTE

$3.25

Espresso with steamed milk

BEES KNEES LATTE

$4.25

Espresso, honey, cinnamon, steamed milk

CARAMELLO LATTE

$4.25

Espresso, organic caramel, steamed milk

MOCHA LATTE

$4.25

Espresso, organic chocolate, steamed milk

VANILLA LATTE

$4.25

Espresso, organic vanilla, steamed milk

MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$4.25

Japanese matcha powder, steamed milk

MAYA CHAI LATTE

$4.25

Spiced black tea, sugarcane, steamed milk, chai garnish

TURMERIC FRESH CHAI LATTE

$4.25

Spiced rooibos, honey, steamed milk, chai garnish

ORGANIC LOOSE LEAF TEA

$2.50

Chamomile, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Herb Harmony, Lemongrass & Ginger, Peppermint, Sencha Green

DRINKING CHOCOLATE

$3.50

33% pure cocoa, steamed milk, whipped cream, shaved chocolate

KIDS HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

Organic chocolate & vanilla, steamed milk, whipped cream

AFFOGATO

$5.00

Espresso, vanilla ice cream

COLD BREW

$3.00Out of stock

Brewed fresh in house with our organic light roast coffee

CRAFTED COCKTAILS

The Caipirinha

$11.00Out of stock

Brazilian Cachaca, muddled lime, simple, soda float

The Moana

$12.00Out of stock

Rum, Macadamia Liqueur, Curacao, pineapple, lime

The Mezcal Mule

$12.00

Mezcal, lime, ginger simple, Bundaberg ginger beer

The Pomelo

$13.00

Vodka, muddled cucumber, grapefruit liqueur, lemon, soda float

The Rainbow

$13.00

Vodka, muddled berries, grapefruit liqueur, lemon, soda float

The Tiki Tiki Tembo

$14.00

Rum, pineapple rum, creme de banana, cacao, orange liqueur, pear, lemon, Butterfly tea float

The Momoa Mule

$12.00

Gin, muddled basil, lemon, simple, honey, ginger beer

The Sunrise Mimosa

$11.00

Tequila, grapefruit, lime, agave, champagne float

The Bird

$14.00

Real McCoy rum, lo fi, banane, simple, lime, pear, pineapple, cranberry splash

The Smoky Italian

$12.00

Mezcal, Aperol, grapefruit, lemon, agave

CLASSICS

The Old Fashioned

$12.00

High West Double Rye, Angostura aromatic bitters, simple syrup, orange peel zest

The Mac Old Fashioned

$13.00Out of stock

Highest double rye, macadamia liqueur, bitters, simple

The Manhattan

$12.00

High West Double Rye, Carpano Antica, Angostura bitters, Luxardo cherry

The Bees Kneez

$12.00Out of stock

Mulholland Gin, honey simple, lemon

MARGARITAS

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime, simple

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime, simple, jalapeño, ancho reyes

Spicy Chamoy Margarita

$11.00

Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime, simple, jalapeño, ancho reyes, chamoy

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$11.00

Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime, simple, cucumber, jalapeño, ancho reyes

Tropical Margarita

$11.00

Tequila Blanco, LoFi dry vermouth, lime, banana, kumquat liquor

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime, simple, Grand Marnier

Prickly Pear Mezcal

$12.00

Mezcal, prickly pear liqueur, lime, simple

SOURS

Pamplemousse Gin Sour

$13.00

Astral Pacific Gin, grapefruit, lemon, simple, egg white

Rosemary Whiskey Sour

$13.00

High West Double Rye, Rosemary simple, lemon, egg white

Black Cherry Vodka Sour

$13.00

Black Cherry vodka, mango simple, lemon, egg white

SPRITZ

The Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, lemon, champagne, soda float

The Grey Whale

$10.00

Cucumber vodka, simple, lime, muddled mint, champagne

The Palomita

$10.00

Vodka, grapefruit, rosemary simple, lime, Aperol, soda float

The Lo Fi Spritz

$10.00

LoFi Amaro, rose, elderflower, lemon, champagne

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Bloody Megan

$12.00

Available weekends. House made zesty recipe garnished with bacon and olives

Sangria

$9.00

Available weekends. House made recipe made with red wine, vermouth, fresh fruit and berries

Mimosa

$10.00

Blanc de blanc brut champagne with Orange juice

OTHER COCKTAILS

Boilermaker

$10.00

A shot of American Prairie Bourbon served with glass of Kern River blonde ale

Catalina Island

$13.00

Our riff on a Long Island Iced Tea

Chocolate Old Fashioned

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

French 75

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Pickleback

$8.00

A shot of American Prairie Bourbon served with a shot of house seasoned pickle brine

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea breeze

$10.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$13.00

The Botanical Negroni

$12.00

Mulholland Gin, Lillet blanc, Aperol

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

DRAFT BEER

GOLDEN ROAD HEF

$7.00

5% BAVARIAN STYLE HEFEWEIZEN Mission Brewing, San Diego, CA

NCOAST SCRIMSHAW PILS

$7.00

4.5% PILSNER North Coast Brewing Co, Fort Bragg

PRANQSTER GOLDEN ALE

$8.00

4.5% North Coast Brewing Co, Fort Bragg

ULTRA

$7.00

Brown Ale American Kern River Brewing, California, CA

PHANTOM BRIDE

$8.00Out of stock

7.1%IPA Belching Beaver Brewery, Oceanside, CA

Chuuuuurch

$8.00

SLO BLONDE

$8.00

CALI SQUEEZE

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

WINE

Maggio Cabernet Sauv GL

$7.00

Medium bodied with scents of warm baking spices, rich berry, leading to oak & vanilla flavors

The Critic Cabernet

$11.00

75 Wine Cabernet Sauv GL

$12.00

Balanced with aromas of red currants, strawberry jam & roses, with notes of toffee, vanilla & cocoa

Treana Cabernet Sauv GL

$14.00

Aromas of fresh grounds coffee & dark fruits are met by sweet vanilla, spicy black pepper and layered for a smooth and silky finish

Artezin Zinfandel GL

$9.00

Bright notes of pomegranate & boysenberry pie, with raspberry, red cherry cola flavors, with a subtle pepper note

Evolution Pinot Noir GL

$11.00

Complicated Pinot Noir GL

$10.00

Delightful aromas of cranberry, with notes of berries & cherry with great structure

La Posta Malbec

$9.00

Maggio Petite Syrah GL

$7.00

Aromas of dark berries, violets & black pepper, with juicy dark chocolate and fig with a silky tannish finish

Maggio Chardonnay GL

$7.00

Scents of vanilla & tropical fruit, with a citrus & butterscotch flavor full bodied finish

Chamisal Chardonnay GL

$9.00

Chamisal Chardonnay GL

$9.00

Aroma of red apple, peach with a round and creamy bodied flavor of lemon, cinnamon and oak

Ponzi Pinot Gris GL

$9.00

Rabble Sauvignon Blanc GL

$9.00Out of stock

Hints of grapefruit, melon, & lemongrass, followed by zesty finish of tangerine, gooseberry & kiwi

Niner Alberino GL

$12.00

Aromas of pear, stone fruits & lime, with bright minerality, a round palate with a zesty floral citrus finish

A to Z Reisling GL

$9.00Out of stock

Vibrant aromas of honey & cirtrus, a floral palate with good intensity leaving notes of lychee, green apple, pear

San Rucci Rose GL

$11.00

Alexander Rose GL

$10.00

A dry rose, with aromas of guava, berries and mint. Leading to flavors of watermelon, peach, and strawberry, for a crisp and dry finish

Villa Sandi Prosecco GL

$7.00Out of stock

Bubbly

$8.00

Fontana Rose Gl

$10.00

Maggio Cabernet Sauv BTL

$23.00

Medium bodied with scents of warm baking spices, rich berry, leading to oak & vanilla flavors

Critic Cabernet BTL

$36.00

75 Wine Cabernet Sauv BTL

$40.00

Balanced with aromas of red currants, strawberry jam & roses, with notes of toffee, vanilla & cocoa

Treana Cabernet Sauv BTL

$46.00

Aromas of fresh grounds coffee & dark fruits are met by sweet vanilla, spicy black pepper and layered for a smooth and silky finish

Evolution Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00

Complicated Pinot Noir BTL

$33.00

Delightful aromas of cranberry, with notes of berries & cherry with great structure

Artezin Zinfandel BTL

$30.00

Bright notes of pomegranate & boysenberry pie, with raspberry, red cherry cola flavors, with a subtle pepper note

La Posta Malbec BTL

$30.00

Maggio Petite Syrah BTL

$23.00

Aromas of dark berries, violets & black pepper, with juicy dark chocolate and fig with a silky tannish finish

Maggio Chardonnay BTL

$23.00

Scents of vanilla & tropical fruit, with a citrus & butterscotch flavor full bodied finish

Chamisal Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Aroma of red apple, peach with a round and creamy bodied flavor of lemon, cinnamon and oak

Ponzi Pinot Gris BTL

$30.00

Rabble Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$30.00

Hints of grapefruit, melon, & lemongrass, followed by zesty finish of tangerine, gooseberry & kiwi

Niner Alberino BTL

$40.00

Aromas of pear, stone fruits & lime, with bright minerality, a round palate with a zesty floral citrus finish

A to Z Reisling BTL

$30.00

Vibrant aromas of honey & cirtrus, a floral palate with good intensity leaving notes of lychee, green apple, pear

San Rucci Rose BTL

$36.00

Alexander Rose BTL

$33.00

A dry rose, with aromas of guava, berries and mint. Leading to flavors of watermelon, peach, and strawberry, for a crisp and dry finish

Villa Sandi Brut Prosecco BTL

$24.00

Pol Clement Brut Champagne BTL

$24.00

Delicate aroma of fruit, white flowers, crisp apple and citrus carry through to palate

Le Grand Blanc Champagne Split BTL

$8.00Out of stock

Hints of green apple, honeysuckle, lemon & honeydew

Fontana Rose BTL

$33.00

LIQUOR

Well Vodka Svedka

$9.00

Vapid Vodka

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito's Vodka

$9.00

Fair Vodka

$10.00

Black Cherry Vodka

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka Svedka

$13.50

DBL Vapid Vodka

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.50

DBL Tito's Vodka

$13.50

DBL Fair Vodka

$15.00

Well Gin N.A.

$9.00

Astral Pacific

$12.00

St George

$10.00

Mullholand Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Well Gin N.A.

$13.50

DBL Astral Pacific

$18.00

DBL St George

$15.00

DBL Mullholand Gin

$16.50

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

Well Rum Real Mccoy

$9.00

Plantation 3 Star

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Real McCoy 5 yr

$11.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Ron Del Barrilito 2*

$12.00

Meyers

$9.00

DBL Well Rum Real Mccoy

$13.50

DBL Plantation 3 Star

$15.00

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$15.00

DBL Real McCoy 5 yr

$16.50

DBL Diplomatico

$18.00

DBL Ron Del Barrilito 2*

$18.00

DBL Meyers

$13.50

Well Tequila Los Altos Blanco

$9.00

Casa Noble Tequila Reposado

$13.00

Siete Leguas Tequila Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Tequila Reposado

$14.00

Chinaco Tequila Reposado

$13.00

Chinaco Tequila Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Tequila Blanco

$14.00

Siete Leguas Tequila Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$16.00

Chinaco Tequila Anejo

$15.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Bozal Mezcal

$12.00

Chichicapa Mezcal

$14.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$11.00

Well Bahnez Mezcal

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila Los Altos Blanco

$13.50

DBL Casa Noble Tequila Reposado

$19.50

DBL Siete Leguas Tequila Reposado

$13.50

DBL Casamigos Tequila Reposado

$19.50

DBL Chinaco Tequila Reposado

$19.50

DBL Chinaco Tequila Blanco

$16.50

DBL Don Julio Tequila Blanco

$18.00

DBL Siete Leguas Tequila Blanco

$13.50

DBL Fortaleza Blanco

$19.50

DBL Fortaleza Anejo

$24.00

DBL Chinaco Tequila Anejo

$22.50

DBL Vida Mezcal

$18.00

DBL Bozal Mezcal

$18.00

DBL Chichicapa Mezcal

$21.00

DBL El Silencio Mezcal

$13.50

DBL Well Bahnez Mezcal

$13.50

Well Whiskey HW Double Rye

$9.00

High West Campfire Whiskey

$14.00

High West Silver Oat Whiskey

$11.00

Michters US Rye Whiskey

$13.00

High West Rendezvous Whiskey

$14.00

High West Yippe Kay-Yay

$14.00

Whistlepig Straight Rye Whiskey

$13.00

A MIDWINTER NIGHTS DRAM

$16.00

RedBreast Irish Whiskey 12 YR

$13.00

Tullamore Dew IRISH

$11.00

DBL Well Whiskey HW Double Rye

$13.50

DBL High West Campfire Whiskey

$21.00

DBL High West Silver Oat Whiskey

$16.50

DBL Michters US Rye Whiskey

$19.50

DBL High West Rendezvous Whiskey

$21.00

DBL High West Yippe Kay-Yay

$21.00

DBL Whistlepig Straight Rye Whiskey

DBL A MIDWINTER NIGHTS DRAM

$24.00

DBL RedBreast Irish Whiskey 12 YR

$19.50

DBL Tullamore Dew IRISH

$16.50

Well Bourbon Old Forester

$9.00

Bookers Noe Bourbon Whiskey

$14.00

Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey

$11.00

HW American Prairie Bourbon

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$13.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$10.00

Blantons Bourbon

$15.00

Ardbeg Scotch

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Macallan Triple Cask

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

DBL Well Bourbon O.F.

$13.50

DBL Bookers Noe Bourbon Whiskey

$21.00

DBL Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey

$16.50

DBL HW American Prairie Bourbon

$13.50

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$19.50

DBL Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Blantons Bourbon

$19.50

DBL Ardbeg Scotch

$21.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Macallan Triple Cask

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$21.00

St German Liqueur

$11.00

Tempus Fugit Creme De Banane

$10.00

Bailey Irish Creme

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$13.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$13.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Giffard Pamplemouse

$11.00

Bruto Americano

$9.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Trincheri Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Bigallet China China

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Fair Cacao

$10.00

LIMONCELLO

$10.00

Hine Cognac H80

$13.00

Cognac Park XO

$18.00

Amaro Di Angostura 70

$11.00

Cynar Artichoke Aperitif 70

$12.00

Fernet Branca Digestif

$10.00

Montenegro

Aperol Aperitivo 22

$10.00

Campari Aperitivo 48

$10.00

LO FI SWEET VERMOUTH

$9.00

LO FI DRY VERMOUTH

$9.00

LO FI GENTIAN AMARO

$9.00

Argonaut Brandy

Giffard Creme de peche

$11.00

Giffard Triple Sec

$10.00

DBL St German Liqueur

$16.50

DBL Tempus Fugit Creme De Banane

$15.00

DBL Bailey Irish Creme

$15.00

DBL Chartreuse Green

$19.50

DBL Chartreuse Yellow

$19.50

DBL Disaronno Amaretto

$18.00

DBL Luxardo Maraschino

$16.50

DBL Giffard Pamplemouse

$16.50

DBL Bruto Americano

$13.50

DBL Carpano Antica

$18.00

DBL Trincheri Dry Vermouth

$15.00

DBL Bigallet China China

$18.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Fair Cacao

$15.00

DBL LIMONCELLO

$15.00

DBL Hine Cognac H80

$19.50

DBL Cognac Park XO

$27.00

DBL Amaro Di Angostura 70

$16.50

DBL Cynar Artichoke Aperitif 70

$18.00

DBL Fernet Branca Digestif

$15.00

DBL Montenegro

DBL Aperol Aperitivo 22

$15.00

DBL Campari Aperitivo 48

$15.00

DBL LO FI SWEET VERMOUTH

$13.50

DBL LO FI DRY VERMOUTH

$13.50

DBL LO FI GENTIAN AMARO

$13.50

DBL Argonaut Brandy

DBL Giffard Creme de peche

$16.50

DBL Giffard Triple Sec

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

We missed you Bakersfield!

Website

Location

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Directions

Gallery
The 18hundred image

