The 19th Hole 9418 West 191st Street

No reviews yet

9418 West 191st Street

Mokena, IL 60448

Order Again

Appetizers

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$12.00

Cauliflower florets with cajun seasoning, lightly fried and tossed in our homemade bang bang sauce.

Barbacoa Beef Empanadas

$12.00

3 empanadas filled with marinated, slow cooked beef, Mexican four cheese & zesty jalapeño & corn. Served with your choice of mild or hot salsa.

Beer Charcuterie

$25.00

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel stuffed with sweet salami sausages, spicy salami nuggets, cuts of gouda, beer cheese, mini pickles and spicy mustard. An edible charcuterie that serves 3-4 people.

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla chips served with fire roasted jalapeño salsa.

Pulled Pork Empanadas

$12.00

3 empanadas filled with tender, slow cooked pork and topped with a bold green apple chimichurri.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.00

Tender, slow cooked pork, pulled & tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw & served on trio of warm mini pretzel buns.

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$15.00

Chicken, corn, black beans and chopped peppers rolled into a flour tortilla. Served with Chili Sweet Thai sauce.

Super Jumbo Bavarian Soft Pretzel

Super Jumbo Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$19.00

Soft, salted, supersized pretzel served with dijon mustard and beer cheese. Big enough to share!

Tater Barrels

Tater Barrels

$13.00

Jumbo taters stuffed with creamy cheddar cheese, big bacon bits, sour cream, and a hint of chives. Served with a side of sour cream.

Traditional Chicken Wings

Traditional Chicken Wings

$14.00

1 pound of crispy wings served with your choice of buffalo or bbq sauce & ranch or bleu cheese.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, shredded parmesan and caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with croutons, shredded parmesan and caesar dressing.

Sandwiches & Entrees

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken cooked with cajun seasoning and served on a brioche bun topped with pickles & bistro sauce.

Hamburger

$13.00+

Charbroiled certified angus beef steak burger with tomatoes, onions, pickles & bistro sauce on a brioche bun. Make it a double for an additional $2 Gluten free buns available upon request.

Cheeseburger

$15.00+

Charbroiled certified angus beef steak burger topped with aged cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles & bistro sauce served on a brioche bun, on the side. Make it a double for an additional $2 Gluten free buns available upon request.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Nashville style hot chicken sandwich with a juicy and tender center. Served on brioche bun topped with pickles, bistro sauce & coleslaw.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast tenders served with Asian Gochujang sauce

Barbacoa Beef Tacos

$14.00

3 flour tacos filled with marinated slow cooked beef & topped with watermelon radish, cilantro, red onion & queso fresco.

Rib Tips

$10.00

Barbecue Ribs

$16.00

One pound of tender, juicy baby back ribs tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce. Served sliced with fries and slaw.

Bacon & Bleu Cheeseburger

$16.00+

Flatbreads & Pizza

Roasted Tomato & Goat Cheese Flatbread

Roasted Tomato & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$17.00

Flatbread crust topped with roasted tomatoes, goat cheese & balsamic glaze.

Flatbread of the Day

$17.00

Ask what our special faltbread is today.

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Sausage Pizza

$19.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.50

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$17.00

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Gluten Free Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza

$19.50

Gluten Free Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Kid's Menu

Kids- Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chicken Tenders served with choice of BBQ or Ranch and fries

Kids- Hamburger

$9.00

Charbroiled certified angus beef burger on a brioche bun and served with fries

Kids- Cheeseburger

$10.00

Dessert

Beignets

$7.00

Fried dough, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Red Wine by The Glass

GLS Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon California

$9.00

GLS Charles Krug Merlot Napa Valley 2018

$11.00

GLS Benziger Family Winery Pinot Noir Monterey County 2019

$9.00

GLS 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red

$9.00

GLS Lolea Red Sangria

$9.00

White Wine by The Glass

GLS Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$9.00

Harken Barrel Fermented Chardonnay

$9.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough

$11.00

Beringer Main & Vine White Zinfandel

$7.00

Lolea White Sangria

$9.00

Champagne By The Glass

GLS Ruffino Prosecco

$9.00

GLS Paula Kornell Brut California Champagne

$11.00

Bottle of Wine

Bottle of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Bottle of Josh Cabernet

$32.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9418 West 191st Street, Mokena, IL 60448

Directions

