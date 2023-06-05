Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Eatery Wills Point

662 County Road 3404

Wills Point, TX 75169

The Eatery

Apps

Fried Burrito

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Fries

$2.00

Tots

$4.00

Boudin Eggrolls

$5.00

Poutine

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

Baskets-Plates

Hamburger Basket

$10.00

OOH Grilled Cheese Basket

$6.00

BLT Basket

$5.00

Catfish Basket - 4pc

$8.00

Catfish Basket - 6pc

$10.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$7.00

Chicken Sandwich Basket

$7.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Basket

$7.00

Wings Basket - 6pcs

$6.00

Wings Basket - 10pcs

$10.00

CF STEAK Plate

$12.00

CF CHICKEN Plate

$12.00

Breakfast Tacos

Taco 6" - SAUSAGE

$2.50

Taco 6" - BACON

$2.50

Taco 6" - CHORIZO

$2.50

Burrito - 12" SAUSAGE

$5.00

Burrito - 12" BACON

$5.00

Burrito - 12" CHORIZO

$5.00

Boujee Taco - 12" Burrito

$8.00

Egg, Potato, Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, beans, cilantro

Bowls - TACO SIZE

$2.50

Bowls - BURRITO SIZE

$5.00

Bowls - BOUJEE SIZE

$8.00

Desserts

Daily Bowl

$2.50

Lunch Plates

Lunch Special $10

$10.00

Lunch Special $12

$12.00

Salads

Chicken Strip Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$3.00

OTR4U

4U-Apps

Boudin Eggrolls

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Fries

$2.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

Poutine

$6.00

4U-Baskets-Plates

BLT Basket

$5.00

Catfish Basket - 4pc

$8.00

Catfish Basket - 6pc

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich Basket

$7.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$7.00

Hamburger Basket

$10.00

OOH Grilled Cheese Basket

$6.00

Sliders Basket - 2 pcs

$5.00

Sliders Basket - 3 pcs

$7.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Basket

$7.00

Wings Basket - 10pcs

$10.00

Wings Basket - 6pcs

$6.00

4U-Salads

Chicken Strip Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$3.00

4U-Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Salad

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern comfort foods made from the heart!

Location

662 County Road 3404, Wills Point, TX 75169

Directions

