The '401 Table and Tap

6700 Ferris

St #150

Bellaire, TX 77401

Popular Items

Penne Alfredo
The OG Burger
Mango Avocado Chopped Salad

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Pure Leaf Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Snacks & Small Plates

Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts (VEG)*

Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts (VEG)*

$9.00

Glazed with sweet chili sauce

Cajun Chickpeas (VEG)

Cajun Chickpeas (VEG)

$4.00

Tossed with homemade Cajun seasoning

Cocktail Meatballs

Cocktail Meatballs

$8.00

Topped with mozzarella, marinara, and basil threads.

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$13.00

Topped with your choice of homemade bacon jam or crumbled candied walnuts and dried apricots. Served with toasted baguette.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Topped with sweet roasted corn, red bell pepper, and chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby greens.

Homemade Hummus (VEG)*

Homemade Hummus (VEG)*

$9.00

Choice of Tuscan, jalapeño, beet, or green goddess hummus with toasted pita bread. Add carrot & cucumber strips for $2