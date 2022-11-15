Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

120 Reviews

4494 w Peoria Ave

Glendale, AZ 85302

Order Again

Popular Items

Patty Melt

Special Events

Micromainia GA

$20.00

Micromainia Ringside

$40.00

Friday Door Charge

Friday Night Door Ticket (just bring your receipt to the door the show night)

$10.00

Saturday Door Charge

Door ticket .. Saturday Nights (just bring your receipt to the door the show night)

$10.00

Dressing Cups

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cheese

$1.50

Bites

Bag of Chips

$1.00
Basket French Fries

Basket French Fries

$5.00

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$8.00
Mini Chimi’s .. Green Chili Brisket & Cheese

Mini Chimi’s .. Green Chili Brisket & Cheese

$12.00

Pretzels (2) w Cheese

$7.00

Pretzels (3) w Cheese

$10.00

Taco

$2.50

Taco (4 plus drink)

$12.00

Taco (4)

$8.00

Fresh Veggie Plate

$9.00

Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

1/2 Artichoke Hearts 1/2 Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Baskets

3 Item Deep Fried Basket

3 Item Deep Fried Basket

$12.00

5 Item Deep Fried Basket

$16.00

Shareable's

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$15.00
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

The Platter

$18.00

Wings

25 Wings

25 Wings

$28.00

Cooked to order in your choice of regular, crispy, grilled or breaded. Hand tossed in you choice of a wide variety of our famous sauces. Carrots and celery along with Ranch or Blue cheese dipping sauces.

50 Wings

50 Wings

$52.00

Cooked to order in your choice of regular, crispy, grilled or breaded. Hand tossed in you choice of a wide variety of our famous sauces. Carrots and celery along with Ranch or Blue cheese dipping sauces.

1/2 pound Boneless Wings

$12.00

1 pound Boneless Wings

$16.00

Wing Wednesday (10)

$14.00

Plates

Poutine Fries

$12.00
Chicken Strips 3

Chicken Strips 3

$12.00

Loaded Mac N Cheese

$8.00

The Horseshoe

$16.00

Salads

Nancy Cobb Salad

$15.00
The Jack House Salad

The Jack House Salad

$8.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00
Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BLT

$13.00

Cheese Steak

$15.00
French Dip

French Dip

$15.00

Sliders and Burgers

Sliders

$16.00

Victor Burger

$16.00

44 Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

The Jace

$13.00

Black n Blue Burger

$16.00

Deserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Banana Cheese Cake

$8.00

Cookie

$5.00

Specials

Fish Tacos with cilantro slaw, mango salsa, and a sriracha crema, seasoned black beans, and citrus lime rice

$18.00

Slow braised Italian Beef served over jasmine butter rice

$21.00

Roasted Pork Loin in a golden mushroom sauce served over jasmine butter rice

$22.00

8 oz Angus burger, smothered in mushrooms and brown gravy over a parmesan garlic mashed potato

$20.00

Pulled pork sand

$10.00

Sides Ala Cart

Side Fries (sm)

$3.00

Side of Potato Salad (sm)

$3.00

Side of Onion Rings (sm)

$4.00

Side of Mac n Cheese (sm)

$4.00

Side Salad (sm)

$4.00

Carrots and Celery (sm)

$3.00

Lunch Special

Weekday Lunch Special

$9.00

Bottled & Can Beer (Deep Copy)

Amber Boc

$4.00

Angry Orch

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Lt

$4.00

Bud Platinum

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

MGD 64

$4.00

Michelob

$4.00

Michelob Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

ODouls

$4.00

Old Style

$3.00

Pabst Cans

$2.50

Rolling Rock

$4.00

St Pauli Girl Dark

$4.00

St Pauli Girl Lite

$4.00

Pear Cider

$4.00

805 Cerveza

$5.50

Amstel Light

$5.50

Baja Brewing Black Ale

$5.50

Becks

$5.50

Big Blue Van

$5.50

BTL Samuel Adams

$5.50

Bud 0.0

$5.50

Cali Squeeze

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Dos XX

$5.50

Guinness

$6.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken® 0.0

$5.50

Lagunitas

$5.50

Michelada Mango

$5.50

Michelada Tropical

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Bud Seltzer

$4.00

Bud Seltzer 5 for $20

$20.00

CBD Kill Cliff GOAT

$7.00

CBD Kill Cliff Pineapple

$7.00

Coors Edge

$6.00

Heineken® 0.0

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Long Drink Sugar Free

$5.00

Mikes Hard Lemon Aid

$4.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

White Claw

$4.50

High Noon Large can

$10.00

Athletic N/A

$6.00

Bud Light (5)

$20.00

Coors Light (5)

$20.00

Corona

$22.00

Ultra (5)

$20.00

Miller Lite (5)

$20.00

Misc Domestic (5)

$20.00

Misc Import (5)

$22.00

White Claw (5)

$22.00

Domestic 6 pack

$25.00

Import 6 pack

$28.00

Specialty 6 pack

$28.00

Call Drinks (Deep Copy)

Call Gin Drink

$7.00

Call Rum Drink

$7.00

Call Tequila Drink

$7.00

Call Vodka Drink

$7.00

Call Whiskey Drink

$7.00

Top Call Drinks (Deep Copy)

Top Call Gin

$8.00

Top Call Rum

$8.00

Top Call Scotch

$8.00

Top Call Tequila

$8.00

Top Call Vodka

$8.00

Top Call Whiskey

$8.00

Premium Drinks (Deep Copy)

Premium Gin Drink

$11.00

Premium Rum Drink

$11.00

Premium Tequila Drink

$11.00

Premium Vodka Drink

$11.00

Premium Whisky Drink

$11.00

Multiple Liquor Drinks (Deep Copy)

Multiple Liquor Well Drink

$6.50

Multiple Liquor Call Drink

$9.50

Multiple Liquor Premium Drink

$12.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sports Grill by day ...Entertainment by Night! Neighborhood "dive" bar where we know you by name.

Location

4494 w Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302

Directions

