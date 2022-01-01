Restaurant header imageView gallery

The 64076

review star

No reviews yet

315 Park Lane

Odessa, MO 64076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Zip Burger 4 Oz
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Starters

Wings Bone In

Poppers

$6.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Cheesecake Flavored

$5.00

Snakebites

$7.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Boneless 6

$8.00

Boneless 12

$14.00

Mac N Cheese Bite

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Mini Corndogs

$6.00

Fried Cauliflower

$6.00Out of stock

Bag O Chips

$1.00

Candy Bar

$1.50

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Footlon Corndog

$5.00

Cream Pie

$3.00

$5 Apps

$5.00

Whole Pie

$20.00

Ice Cream Pint

$5.99

Mini Tacos

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Potatoe Skins

$9.00

Texas Sheet Cake

$3.00

$4 Cake

$4.00

Snack Attack

$8.00

Main Event

Patty Melt

$9.75

BLT

$9.50

Reuben

$10.75

Hot Ham & Chz

$9.50

Chkn Strip Basket

$10.00

Tenderloin

$11.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.50

The Zip Burger 4 Oz

$9.50

BKs Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Breakfast Plate

$10.00

Zip 8 Oz

$12.50

SHRIMP BOIL

$13.50

Steak N Shrimp

$19.00

Chili Bowl

$8.50

Football Apps

$5.00

Loaded Potatoe

$7.00

Broccoli Soup Bowl

$6.50

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Chili Dog

$1.00

Bowl Of Chili

$2.00

Frito Chili Pie

$2.50

Smothered Tenderloin

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Fried Fish Special

Fried Fish Special

$11.00

Lasagna Dinner

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Taco Bar

$8.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.50

Kids Chkn Strips

$8.50

Kids Grill Chz

$7.00

Corn Dog Nuggets

$7.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Salads/Wraps

Chef Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chkn Caesar Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chkn Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.50

Taco Salad/w Chips

$9.50

Breaded Chk Caesar Salad

$9.50

Breaded Chk Ranch Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Thursday Special

The Spicy ZIp Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.00

Tenderloin Special

$9.50

Meat Loaf

$11.00

Philly

$13.00

Veg Beef Soup

$5.00

Taco Soup

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Chicken Soup

$5.00

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Side Of Chili On Burger/Fries

$2.00

Meatloaf

$11.99

Salsibury Steak

$10.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$12.99

Lasagna W/ Salad & Bread

$12.99

$.75 Wings

$0.75

Chicken & Dumplings

$8.99

$.50 Wings

$0.50

alcohol

BUSCH LIGHT 12 PK CANS

$15.00

BUSCH LIGHT 6PK BOTTLES

$12.00

BUD LIGHT 12PK CANS

$17.50

BUD LIGHT 6PK BOTTLES

$12.00

MICHELOB ULTRA 6PK BOTTLES

$14.00

BUDWIESER 6PK BOTTLES

$12.00

MILLER LIGHT 16OZ 6PK CANS

$14.00

COORS LIGHT 16OZ 6PK CANS

$14.00

CORONA 6PK BOTTLES

$15.00

MODELO 6PK BOTTLES

$15.00

NOT YOUR FATHERS ROOT BEER 6PK BOTTLES

$15.00

BOULAVARD PALE ALE 6 PK BOTTLES

$15.00

BOULAVARD STEEP DROP 6PK CANS

$15.00

DOS EQUIS 6PK BOTTLES

$15.00

MIKES HARD STRAWBERRY 6 PK BOTTLES

$15.00

SMIRNOFF RED,WHITE,BERRY 6PK BOTTLES

$15.00

ANGRY ORCHARD 6PK BOTTLES

$15.00

MICHELOB ULTRA GOLD 6 PK BOTTLES

$15.00

MICHELOB ULTRA INFUSION 6 PK BOTTLES

$15.00

WHITE CLAW RASBERRY 6 PK CANS

$15.00

REDDS APPLE 6 PK BOTTLES

$15.00

TWISTED TEA 6 PK BOTTLES

$15.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE 6 PK BOTTLES

$12.00

side choices

crinkle fries

$2.00

curly fries

$2.00

sweet potato fries

$2.00

tater tots

$2.00

coleslaw

$2.00

cottage cheese

$2.00

side salad

$2.00

green beans

$2.00

mashed potatoes and gravy

$2.00

no side

Cheesy Potatoes

$2.50

Pasta Salad

SHARING MEAL

$2.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

upgraded sides

loaded fries as a side

$2.00

mushrooms as a side

$2.00

queso & chips as a side

$2.00

corndog nuggets as a side

$2.00

mozzerella sticks as a side

$2.00

poppers as a side

$2.00

snakebites as a side

$2.00

loaded tots as a side

$2.00

pickles as a side

$2.00

califlower as a side

$2.00

mac & cheese bites as a side

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

315 Park Lane, Odessa, MO 64076

Directions

Gallery
The Zip Bar and Grill image
The Zip Bar and Grill image
The Zip Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alley Cat Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
13 West 21st Street Higginsville, MO 64037
View restaurantnext
Captain's Sports Lounge - Grain Valley - 301 SW Eagles Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
301 SW Eagles Parkway Grain Valley, MO 64029
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange starNo Reviews
800 NE Coronado Drive Blue Springs, MO 64014
View restaurantnext
Marina 27 Steak and Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
22 A St Lake lotawana, MO 64086
View restaurantnext
Colonial Farms dba Colonial Gardens - 27610 E Wyatt Rd
orange starNo Reviews
27610 Southeast Wyatt Road Blue Springs, MO 64014
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Missouri Highway 7 Blue Springs, MO 64015
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Odessa
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston