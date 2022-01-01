The 64076
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
315 Park Lane, Odessa, MO 64076
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Captain's Sports Lounge - Grain Valley - 301 SW Eagles Parkway
No Reviews
301 SW Eagles Parkway Grain Valley, MO 64029
View restaurant
Colonial Farms dba Colonial Gardens - 27610 E Wyatt Rd
No Reviews
27610 Southeast Wyatt Road Blue Springs, MO 64014
View restaurant