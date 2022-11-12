The 80s Bar 634 E. Patterson
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
1980s Themed Bar and Restaurant Full menu - classic food eat in or take out
Location
634 E. Patterson, Lansford, PA 18232
Gallery