The 80s Bar 634 E. Patterson

review star

No reviews yet

634 E. Patterson

Lansford, PA 18232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

13 wings
Buffalo chicken Dip
Classic Cheeseburger

Starters

Buffalo chicken Dip

$4.99

House made buffalo chicken dip and plenty of Tortilla chips to scoop up the goodness. Mild or HOT!

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$6.75

Philly Cheesesteak with a crispy shell.

French Fries

$2.99

Our own crinkle cut fries cooked to perfection.

Gravy Fries

$3.99

Yes, we do this. Our own crinkle cut fries smothered in a delicious brown gravy and mozzarella cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

4 - Creamy cheese paired with a crispy coating. The best of the best. Served with our delicious marinara sauce.

Pepperoni Chips

$8.50

We use the finest quality pepperoni cooked crispy and served with a secret honey whipped feta dip.

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Delicious pretzel bite-sized snacks with just the right amount of salt. Served with 3 kinds of dips.

Old Bay Fries

$3.99

Our awesome fries tossed with Old Bay seasoning

Chicken Cheesesteak Egroll

$6.59

Pepperoni cheese Eggroll

$6.59

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50+

Premium beef burger served smothered with American cheese AND BACON with a side of lettuce, tomato and onion. Cooked to perfection and served with our own crinkle cut fries.

Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Fresh cut chicken breast cooked to perfection and covered in hardwood smoked bacon, with a side of lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a House Signature Honey Mustard Sauce and our own crinkle cut fries.

BLT SANDWICH

$10.00

Yep, a classic. White toast with our signature thick cut bacon, mayo on the side (of course!). Served with crinkle cut fries.

Classic Burger

$9.50+

Premium beef burger served with a side of lettuce, tomato and onion. Cooked to perfection and served with our own crinkle cut fries.

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.50+

Premium beef burger served smothered with American cheese served with a side of lettuce, tomato and onion. Cooked to perfection and served with our own crinkle cut fries.

BUFFALO JOES

$10.00

Like a sloppy joe but with Buffalo chicken 2 Buffalo Joes on hamburger roll and served with our own crinkle cut fries

Meals

Chicken Tender Platter

$11.00

Lightly breaded and crispy whole strips of chicken breast served with our own crinkle cut fries.

Meatloaf

$14.00

Just like you remember it, highest quality beef meatloaf and gravy served with crinkle cut fries OR mashed potato and veggie.

Penne Chicken Pasta

$13.89

Fresh white meat chicken roasted and served over Penne pasta with fresh tomato, basil and premium Parmigiano cheese.

PIEROGI PLATTER

$9.99

Fried pierogis and loaded with bacon, sour cream, scallions.

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$13.89

Premium Angel Hair pasta with fresh veggies sautéed in a garlic sauce.

Delmonico Steak

$15.98

EAST End Steak Salad pittsburg

$15.98

Pork Chop

$12.89
WEST End Chicken Salad Pittsburg

WEST End Chicken Salad Pittsburg

$14.98

Patterson St Hamburger Salad

$12.98

Chili Meal

$9.89

Kids Meals

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Creamy delicious and satisfying. Choice of apple sauce (with or with cinnamon) or fries.

kids Chicken Tender Fingers

$6.00

So what if chickens really do not have fingers. Lightly breaded served hot and crispy. Choice of apple sauce (with or with cinnamon) or fries.

Hot Dog

$4.00

Hot diggity dog. Premium all beef doggie on a roll. Choice of apple sauce (with or with cinnamon) or fries.

Burger and Beer Special

Swiss Mush Burger

$12.99

French Onion Burger

$12.99

Pizza Burger

$12.99

Burger NO CHEESE

$12.99

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Add Bacon

$2.00

Special Menu

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.59

PULLED PORK SANDWICH 80’S STYLE: Our own homemade pulled pork topped with coleslaw and covered in our cheddar cheese sauce. Served with fries.

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$11.59

A pile of grilled shrimp (shell off) served over a bed of crispy greens with cucumber, tomato and topped with Sesame Ginger house dressing:

Wings

7 wings

7 wings

$7.98

7 wings for a low low price

13 wings

13 wings

$12.98

More than a dozen!

Soups

Loaded potato SOUP

$4.29

Chicken and rice. SOUP

$4.29

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm
1980s Themed Bar and Restaurant Full menu - classic food eat in or take out

Website

Location

634 E. Patterson, Lansford, PA 18232

Directions

