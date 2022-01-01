Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The 908

588 Reviews

$$

3850 Worsham Avenue

#410

Long Beach, CA 90808

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Roll- Hot
Arnold Palmer
Raspberry Chocolate Cake

Appetizers

Calamari

$16.00

Fresh Black Mussels

$20.00

White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Creme & Toasted Baguette

Goat Cheese Stuffed Artichoke Flowers

Goat Cheese Stuffed Artichoke Flowers

$16.00

Red Pepper Puree & Chive Oil

Jumbo Crab Cake

$19.00
Poke Wraps

Poke Wraps

$18.00

Ahi Poke Mix, Butter Lettuce, Sticky Rice, Avocado & Honey Wasabi Soy

Pork & Beef Meatballs

$16.00

Spiced Marinara, Shaved Parmesan & Crusted Sourdough

Poutine

$14.00

Fries, Hunter's Gravy with Field Mushrooms & Gorgonzola

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$17.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Béchamel & Toasted Baguette

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Torn Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$13.00
Gorgonzola & Granny Smith Apple Salad

Gorgonzola & Granny Smith Apple Salad

$15.00

Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Romaine & Dijon Vinaigrette

Grilled Flat Iron Steak Salad

$24.00

Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Carrots, Avocado, Romaine, Pecan, Pickled Onions & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

$13.00

Poke Bowl

$19.00

Sticky Rice, Ahi Poke, Avocado, Cucumber, Edamame, Roasted Carrots & Charred Pineapple

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Almonds & Dijon Vinaigrette

Summer Lobster Salad

$27.00

Sandwiches

908 Burger

908 Burger

$18.00

House Blend Patty, Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickle & Brioche Bun

Lobster Roll- Hot

$26.00

Panko Crusted White Fish Tacos

$18.00

Cilantro Sauce, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Salsa & Corn Tortilla

Prime Rib Dip Sandwich

Prime Rib Dip Sandwich

$23.00

Thinly Sliced Prime Rib, French Roll, Au Jus & Creamy Horseradish

Shrimp Pho Burger

$20.00
Spicy Fried Jidori Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Jidori Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Apple Cabbage Slaw, Mashed Potatoes, Spicy Sauce & Brioche Bun

The Frenchie

$18.00

All Natural Uncured Ham, Fried Egg, Béchamel, Gruyere & Crusted Sourdough

Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

Grilled Broccolini, Asparagus & Garlic Butter

Cioppino

$36.00

Filet Mignon

$52.00

Furikake Seabass

$48.00

Lobster MacN'Cheese

$33.00

Crimini, Asparagus, Gruyere, Parmesan, Leeks, Béchamel & Panko

Maple Glazed Double Pork Chop

Maple Glazed Double Pork Chop

$37.00

Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Onions & Brussel Sprouts

Picanha

$34.00

Pistachio Panko Crusted Halibut

$40.00

Roasted Vegetables, Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Chive Oil & Red Pepper Puree

Ribeye House Butchered

$47.00

Prime Grade, Grilled Asparagus & Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes

Rosemary Brined Buttermilk Fried Jidori Chicken

$26.00

Topped with Country Gravy, Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes & Brussel Sprouts

Scallops Romesco

$37.00

Short Rib

$38.00

Wagyu Strip

$72.00

Desserts

Raspberry Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Topped with a Raspberry Chocolate Drizzle with a side of Ice Cream

Tiramisu

$11.00

Sides

Arugula Salad

$8.00

1/2 Wedge

$9.00

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Torn Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese & House-Made Caesar Dressing

Brussel Spouts with Bacon

$9.00

Salt & Pepper, Balsamic Glaze & Pecan Bacon

French Fries

$7.00

Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper

Grilled Broccolini

$9.00

Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper

Roasted Root Vegetables

$9.00

Lightly Seasoned with Oregano, Salt & Pepper

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$Avocado

$2.00

$Add Salmon

$12.00

$Flat Iron

$12.00

$Garlic Shrimp

$10.00

$ Full Fried Chicken Breast

$10.00

White Rice

$4.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Salmon

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Pasta and Meatballs

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mr Pibb

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

ToGo

Opera-Prima Bottle

$10.00
Mai Tai - Mason Jar

Mai Tai - Mason Jar

$20.00

3 servings (18 oz.) Rum, Grand Marnier, Orgeat, Cane Syrup & Fresh Lime Juice

So Much Drama - Mason Jar

So Much Drama - Mason Jar

$20.00

3 servings (18 oz.) New Amsterdam Vodka, Fresh Lime Juice, Cane Syrup, Fresh Raspberries, Thyme & Peach Bitters

Paloma - Mason Jar

Paloma - Mason Jar

$20.00

3 servings (18 oz.) Rancho Alegre Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Soda & Agave

The 908 Vodka Mule - Mason Jar

The 908 Vodka Mule - Mason Jar

$20.00

3 servings (18 oz.) New Amsterdam Vodka, Ginger Lime Syrup, Mint & Ginger Beer

The 908 Bourbon Mule - Mason Jar

The 908 Bourbon Mule - Mason Jar

$20.00

3 servings (18 oz.) Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Ginger Lime Syrup, Mint & Ginger Beer

Winter Marg- Mason Jar

$20.00

TG Pizza Port Chronic Amber

$6.00

(16 oz.) 4.9% ABV - A mellow American Amber/Red Ale brewed with hemp seeds. (Carlsbad, CA)

TG BBC Strawberry Blonde

$6.00

(16 oz.) 4.5% ABV - A light fruit forward Belgian Blonde Ale that's perfect for the summertime! (Long Beach, CA)

TG Steady Grasshopper IPA

$6.00

(16 oz.) 6.4% ABV - A well-hopped American IPA with Simcoe and Citra hops. (Long Beach, CA)

TG Beachwood Citraholic IPA

$6.00

(16 oz.) 7.1% ABV - A "modern" West Coast double dry hopped IPA that's focused on Citra with heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. (Long Beach, CA)

TG Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA

$6.00

(16 oz.) 7.2% ABV - A blended fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a melange of dank hops. (San Diego, CA)

TG Mama's Little Yella Pilsner

$6.00

(16 oz.) 4.7% ABV - A mountain pilsner built with honey malt that is rich with flavor and made to be refreshing! (Long Beach, CA)

TG Coors Light

$6.00

TG Modelo

$6.00

TG Allagash White

$6.00

TG 805

$6.00

TG Alpine

$6.00

TG Delicioius

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:45 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3850 Worsham Avenue, #410, Long Beach, CA 90808

Directions

