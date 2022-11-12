A map showing the location of The 913 6102 State AvenueView gallery

The 913 6102 State Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

6102 State Avenue

Kansas City, KS 66102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Beans

$0.50

Beef Taco

$1.50

Cheese cup

$2.00

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$1.50

Hot Dog

$2.00

Large pizza

$10.00

Personal pizza

$5.00

Pretzel

$4.00

Pretzel with cheese

$6.00

Rice

$0.50

Snacks

Chips

$1.00

Candy Bars

$1.00

Life Saver Gummies

$2.00

NA Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.00

Ghost

$3.00

Juice

$1.00

Keg Rootbeer

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Soda

$1.00

Tea

$1.50

Misc

Zing Zang

Cranberry juice

Orange juice

Pineapple juice

Grapefruit juice

Sweet sour mix

Margarita mix

Grenadine

White monster

Green monster

Blue monster

Orange monster

Redbull

Sf redbull

Water bottle

Ice tea

Sprite Zero

Sprite

Rootbeer

Fanta

Dr Pepper

Coke

Mountain Dew

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Blvd Wheat

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Estrella Jalisco

$4.25

Heineken

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Mike's Hard Black Cherry

$3.75

Mike's Hard Lemonade Strawberry

$3.75

Miller Highlife

$2.25

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.25

Modelo Negro

$4.25

Shiner Bock

$3.75

Smirnoff Game Day (Seasonal)

$3.75

Smirnoff Ice

$3.75

Smirnoff Red White Blue (Seasonal)

$3.75

Sol

$4.25

Tank 7

$4.25

Tuesday Domestic Bucket

$12.00

Twisted Tea Raspberry

$3.75

Wednesday Mexican Bucket

$18.50

Weekend Domestic Buckets

$13.00

Yakimaniac

$4.25

Canned Beer

Bud Light Aluminum

$4.00

Bud Light Chelada

$3.75

Bud Light Hard Soda

$3.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Busch NA

$3.00

Coors Light

$2.75

Guinness

$4.50

Miller Lite

$2.75

Natural Light

$1.50

PBR

$3.50

PBR Hard Coffee

$3.50

Truly

$3.75

Tequila

1800 Resposado

$6.00

1800 Silver

$5.00

Casa Azul Plata

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Cincoro

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Don Julio blanco

$8.50

Don Julio Resposado

$8.50

Hornitos

$4.50

Jose Cuervo

$4.50

Patron Silver

$6.50

Tequila Rose

$4.25

Teramana Blanco

$5.00

Teremana Reposado

$6.00

Una Familia Blanco

$6.00

Una Familia Reposado

$7.00

Well Tequila

$3.50

Rum

Bacardi

$4.25

Bacardi Gold

$4.25

Calico Jack Cherry Rum

$4.25

Captain Morgan

$4.25

Captain Morgan Silver

$4.25

Cruzan Black Cherry

$4.25

Malibu

$4.25

Well Rum

$3.50

Gin

Bombay

$4.50

Empress 1908

$7.00

Tanqueray

$4.25

Well Gin

$3.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

1792 Bourbon

$10.00

American Honey

$4.50

Basil Hayes

$7.00

Black Velvet

$3.50

Bookers

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bull Creek 42 Bourbon

$8.00

Bullet Rye

$7.00

Canadian Club

$4.50

Canadian Mist

$4.50

Clan Mcgregor

$3.50

Crown

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Reserve

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$5.50

Fireball

$4.25

Four Roses

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jesse James

$4.50

Jim Beam

$4.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$4.50

Keeper’s Heart

$7.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Oilfire

$5.00

Old Forester

$4.50

Old Tub

$4.25

Red Stag

$4.50

Red Stag

$4.50

Screwball

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Seagrams Vo

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Wild Turkey

$4.50

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$7.00

D'usse

$8.00

E&J

$4.25

Hennessy

$7.00

Hennessy XO

$10.00

Hyptnotiq

$4.50

Remy Martin

$5.00

Vodka

360 Apple

$4.25

360 Double Chocolate

$4.25

360 Huckleberry

$4.25

360 Peach

$4.25

Absolute

$5.00

Absolute Citron

$5.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Broken Shed

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$4.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$4.00

Deep Eddys Orange

$4.25

Grey Goose

$6.00

Hangar

$6.00

Natural Light Lemonade

$3.50

Natural Light Strawberry

$3.50

New Amsterdam Mango

$4.25

Red Kingdom vodka

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$3.50

Smirnoff Whipped Vanilla

$3.50

Tito's

$4.25

Truly Vodka

$4.00

Uv Apple

$4.25

Uv Blue

$4.25

Uv Cake

$4.25

Uv Cherry

$4.25

Uv Grape

$4.25

Uv Orange

$4.25

Vickle DRINK

$6.00

Well Vodka

$3.50

Liqueur

Amaretto

$3.50

Apple Pie

$2.00

Apple Pucker

$3.50

Bananas

$3.50

Blue Curacao

$3.50

Buttershots

$3.50

Carolans

$4.25

Creme de Banana

$3.50

Creme de Mint

$3.50

Disaronno

$5.50

Frangelico

$4.25

Goldschlager

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.50

Hot Damn

$3.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahula

$4.50

Kinky

$4.50

Menthe Green

$3.50

Midori

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Peppermint SNP

$3.50

Razzmatazz

$4.25

Rum Chata

$4.25

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Triple Sec

$3.50

Tuaca

$4.50

Watermelon Pucker

$3.50

Wine

Sutter Home Merlot

$3.50

Sutter Home Chardonnay

$3.50

Sutter Home Moscato

$3.50

Sutter Home Pink Moscato

$3.50

Mixed Drinks

Amsterdam Bomb

$5.00

orange vodka/orange monster

Apple pie

$2.00

B-52

$5.00

Bergen Malt

$8.00

1/2 Mug of beer + shot of jager + topped with Carolans

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Damn Dave

$5.00

Duck Fart

$5.00

Finger Me Good

$5.00

crown royal/Buttershots

Fire & Ice

$4.50

fireball / rumplemintz

Green Tea

$5.00

equal parts Jameson, Peach Snapps, sour mix with splash of sprite

Jager Bomb

$5.50

Jager Drink

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$4.25

vodka, lemon rolled in sugar

Liberty bomb

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

1/2 shot of the following Captain, Malibu, Midori, Curacao

Long Island

$8.00

Long Island McCormick

$4.50

New York

$6.00

NOT Shot

$2.50

mango vodka, triple sec, orange juice, splash of sprite

Rum Runner

$4.50

Sex on the beach

$6.00

Shot-Ski

$10.00

Slippery Nipple

$4.00

Buttershots, Carolans

Strawberry Margarita

$4.50

Tie me Shaker

$20.00

360 orange, 360 Berry, 360 Apple, 360 Peach, UV Blue, UV Orange, UV Apple, UV Cherry, UV Grape, Southern Comfort, Amarretto, Triple Sec, Peach Snapps, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Pineapple Juice

Trash Can

$8.00

Truly fishbowl

$8.00

Truly Fishbowl

$8.00

UV Bomb

$5.00

Choice of UV vodka with redbull or monster

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Crown Royal, Malibu, Peach Snapps, Cranberry Juice, Redbull

Vickle Shot

$2.50

Vickle DRINK

$6.00

Upcharge

.25

$0.25

.50

$0.50

1

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The drinks are always cold and the people are always friendly.

Location

6102 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hook - 3708 State Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3708 State Avenue Kansas City, KS 66102
View restaurantnext
Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
orange star4.5 • 481
1318 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66102
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Tacos N Beer - 1264 Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1264 Central Ave Kansas City, KS 66102
View restaurantnext
Amigos Grill and Cantina
orange star4.5 • 2,432
2737 S 47th St Kansas City, KS 66106
View restaurantnext
Parkville Coffee
orange star5.0 • 182
103 Main St Parkville, MO 64152
View restaurantnext
Blind Box BBQ - Legends
orange star4.3 • 211
1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY KANSAS CITY, KS 66111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

Amigos Grill and Cantina
orange star4.5 • 2,432
2737 S 47th St Kansas City, KS 66106
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 3900 Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.1 • 1,099
3900 Rainbow Blvd Kansas City, KS 66103
View restaurantnext
Slap's BBQ
orange star4.5 • 880
553 Central Ave Kansas City, KS 66101
View restaurantnext
Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
orange star4.5 • 481
1318 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66102
View restaurantnext
Noodle Bar - Kansas City
orange star4.8 • 380
10940 Parallel Pkwy Kansas City, KS 66109
View restaurantnext
Blind Box BBQ - Legends
orange star4.3 • 211
1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY KANSAS CITY, KS 66111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston