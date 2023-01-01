A map showing the location of The 98 1034 Freeport RoadView gallery

The 98 1034 Freeport Road

1034 Freeport Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Appetizers

Garden roll (V)

Rice paper, carrot, avocado, mango, shrimp, cilantro, mixed green, spicy house sauce

Chive dumpling

$8.00

Seasoning chive in a ball dough, ginger soy sauce

Crispy roll

$5.00

Carrot, onion, mixed vegetables, chili sauce

Golden tofu

$7.00

Crispy giant batonnet tofu, sweet chili sauce peanut

Shrimp flitter

$9.00

Deep-fried minced shrimp cake, plum sauce

Fish cake

$9.00

Minced fish, Thai herbs, cucumber sauce

Calamari

$11.00

Battered calamari, sweet chili sauce, peanut

Moo dat

Marinated and lightly deep-fried pork, siracha sauce

Nue dat

Marinated and lightly deep-fried beef, siracha sauce

Wing

Secret marinating crispy jumbo wings, basil, crispy shallot, sweet chili sauce

Soup

Tom yum

$6.00

Homemade lemongrass broth, Cherry tomato, mushroom, Cilantro

Tom Kha

$6.00

Homemade coconut broth, Cherry tomato, mushroom, Cilantro

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

Rice noodle, egg, Peanut, chive, Beansprout, Green bean, Shallot, Tamarind sauce

Kee Mao

$14.00

Flat noodle, egg, Basil leave, Fresh pepper corn, Bamboo shoot, Rhizome, sweet pepper, Garlic sauce

See Ew

$14.00

Flat noodle, egg, Yu choy, broccoli

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

egg, Yu choy, Tomato, carrot, Onion, broccoli, Cilantro

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

egg, Yu choy, Basil leave, Onion, Sweet pepper, broccoli, Cilantro

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

egg, Pineapple, Raisin, carrot and peas, onion, Cilantro, walnut

South Sea Fried Rice

$14.00

Thai herbs, roasted chili paste, limeade sauce

Curry

Kang Dang

$14.00

Homemade red curry paste, Thai basil, Thai eggplant, carrot, Sweet pepper, Bamboo shoot

Kang Kiaw Wan

$14.00

Homemade green curry paste, green bean, broccolis, sweet pepper, Thai basil, Thai eggplant

Massaman

$14.00

Savory spices curry, Potato, Peanut

Kang Panang

$14.00

Homemade Panang curry, Sweet Pepper

Mango Curry

$14.00

Pineapple Curry

$14.00

Rice Dishes

Basil sauce

$14.00

Bamboo, green bean, sweet pepper, basil with Fried egg

Garlic sauce

$14.00

Your choice of meat, steamed vegetable

Pad Prik (spicy)

$14.00

Pepper, sweet pepper, onion, scallions

Pad pak

$14.00

Mixed vegetable

Small Dishes

Maa haaw (4)

$12.00

Fresh pineapple morsel, minced shrimp, peanut

Mushroom Pie (2)

Shrimp Cupping (2)

$12.00

seasoning cream cheese

Taco Laab chicken

$15.00

Crispy Bite

$9.00

Hoi Ma Lang Puu Ob

$13.00

Steamed New Zealand mussels with basil leaves, spicy seafood sauce

Chor Muang

$14.00

Flower Dumplings contained shrimp and Peanut

The 98 noodle rolls (V)

Carrot, basil, lettuce, Fresh, mushroom, mint, tofu

Yum Khao Tod

$14.00

Crispy rice, dice tofu, cilantro, scallion, ginger, in spicy lime dressing

Som Tum

$14.00

Papaya noodle, Carrot, Green Bean, Garlic, Peanut, Lime-Tamarin Dressing served in a mortar

Fruity Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Crispy Shrimp and Apple, lychee, pineapple, corn, tomato, tossed with creamy sauce

Wild mushroom Tom Kha

$10.00

Chicken, Cherry tomato, cabbage, mushroom, Cilantro in creamy coconut broth

Main Dishes

Pumpkin Curry (Vg)

$18.00

Tofu, Steamed Kabocha, Basil, and Sweet Pepper in savory red curry

Massaman Curry

$30.00

Secret family recipe marinated Grilled Lamb chop, Potato, tomato, Lychee topped with Peanut

Pasta Nue Sub

$27.00

Basil linguine pasta, minced Wagyu, quail egg

Kanom Jeen Nam Ya poo

Thai pasta, jumbo crab meat, Thai southern yellow curry

Khao Soi

$26.00

Chicken Leg Quarter, egg noodle, bean Sprout, pickled green mustard, fried Onion, lime Wedge in grandma Yellow Curry recipe

Panang Curry

$28.00

Braised Short Rib, Sweet Pepper, Kaffir leaves

Tom Yum Kung

$25.00

Jumbo river prawns, Cherry tomato, mushroom, Cilantro in Spicy lemongrass soup **Contained Daily**

Ka Prow Burger

$28.00

A Basil marinated Grilled boneless chicken breast, served on a toasted Brioche Bun with Swiss Cheese, Fried Egg, Green leaf, Green Bean, Bamboo, tomato, Crispy Basil, Basil sauce, Vegetable Tempura on the side.

Kao Pad Puu (Crab Fried Rice)

$29.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Egg, Carrot, scallion,

Kao Pad Sub Pa Rod (Pineapple Fried Rice)

Jumbo Shrimp, Egg, Pineapple, Carrot, Onion, Raisin, Cilantro served in Fresh Pineapple

Crepe Pad Thai (Pad Thai Hor Khai)

$28.00

Jumbo river prawns Pad Thai with lightly Egg wrap, Rice noodle, Peanut, Scallion, Beansprout, Green bean, Tamarind sauce

Moo Yang

$27.00

Marinated Grilled Pork Chop in Bangkok style served with Sticky Rice and Spicy Lime Sauce

Tiger Cry

$30.00

Marinated Grilled Flank Steak served with Butterfly Flower Sticky Rice and Spicy Lime Sauce

Kalum Pad Nam Pla (Vegan available)

$17.00

Swiftly shaking cabbage on wok with seasoning fish sauce, garlic on top

Dessert

Thai Tea Brulé

Poached Pair with coconut ice cream

Coconut panna cotta in Thai style

$9.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

Virgin Mojito

Mai Tai

Blue Lagoon

Lemongrass Jasmine Tea

Soda

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1034 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Directions

