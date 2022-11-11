The Abbaye

Eight & Sand Monkey & the Engineer Hefeweizen

$7.00

4.3% (NJ) 16oz $7 This easy drinking Hefeweizen will greet you with a creamy mouth feel, full of banana, wheat, clove and vanilla. A light amber liquid, moderate haze, with a persistent thick collar of foam. The nose is a little flowery and grassy, with not much bready malt or yeast poking through. The malt flavor is a little more on the firm/bold side, compared to some of the lighter German imports, but it's relatively dry.