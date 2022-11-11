- Home
The Abbaye
637 N. 3rd street
Phila, PA 19123
Popular Items
Appetizers
Quesadilla
cheddar, peppers, onions, served with guacamole and sour cream
Vegan Wings
choice of veganaise, blue cheese or ranch dressing
Cauliflower
local cheddar cauliflower tempura, lime chili sauce, sesame seeds
Chicken Tenders
includes roasted garlic aioli . BBQ sauce or honey mustard are extra
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Mac & Cheese
Mozzarella sticks
-Low Moisture Mozzarella cut into sticks dipped in egg then brioche breadcrumb and Deep Fried -Served 4 sticks per order with red sauce (tomato)
Nachos
Fried yellow corn tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, mild cheddar baked and topped with pics de Gallo and sour cream * refried beans- onion, garlic, chipotle pepper, pinto beans, tomato, cumin, salt, pepper
Chicken Wings
Chicken wings (8-10) deep fried covered in Abbaye wing sauce served with carrots and celery your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Tomato Soup
Tomato Carrot Onion Cream Brandy Vegetable stock Flour Butter
Salads
Sandwiches
Burger
8oz beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche served with fries and garlic aioli
Cheese Steak
Garlic, rosemary & balsamic marinated 7oz petite filet tips, tomato, onion, swiss, roasted garlic aioli
ChknCheesesteak
chicken breast, mushroom, spinach, cooper sharp, baguette
Seitan Cheesesteak
seitan, tomato, onion, swiss, garlic aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, ranch dressing
Chicken Sandwich
Autumn Vegetable Burger
Butternut Squash burger served on Brioche topped with pepper, pear relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries and aioli *Contains walnuts* *Ingredients* Butternut Squash, oats, brown rice, spiced walnuts, onion powder, garlic powder, cinnamon, basil, sesame oil, salt *Pepper pear relish* Red bell pepper, green bell pepper, jalapeño, pear, sugar, apple cider vinegar *spiced walnuts* Walnuts, sugar, salt, honey, olive oil, coriander, cinnamon, cayenne pepper
GrilledCheese/Soup
Challah bread toasted Cheddar cheese Tomato soup
Brisket
Beef Brisket slow cooked in onion, tomato and chicken stock Thinly sliced on Brioche topped with Asiago cheese served with Fries and garlic aioli
Chicken parm
Chicken breast breaded and fried, Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, pesto, sautéed spinach On baguette Served with fries and aioli
Entree
Steak frites
New York Strip steak 10 oz Roasted garlic butter Fries Mixed green salad
Fish and chips
Cod 8oz battered and fried Fries Mixed green salad Tartar sauce aioli
Pork chop
14oz Pork Chop brined with Rosemary and Juniper served with seared Fingerling Potato, Green Beans and Creamed Corn
Sides
Brunch
Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs & cheese served with home fries on your choice of Multigrain toast, brioche, baguette, biscuit, English muffin or challah.
Breakfast Burrito
2 Scrambled eggs, bell peppers, onions, homefries & cheddar wrapped in flour tortilla served with mixed green salad, sour cream & guacamole
Breakfast Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, pico & cheddar served with sour cream guacamole
Two eggs any style
2 eggs any style served with home fries and multigrain toast
Omelette
3 eggs served with home fries and multigrain toast add your own fillings for $1. Bacon/turkey bacon $3.
Steak and Eggs
10 oz NY Strip , 2 eggs your way served with home fries & multigrain toast
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs served on a house made biscuit with bacon & hollandaise served with home fries Can be made vegetarian - sub bacon for roasted tomato & spinach
Texas Benedict
2 over easy eggs, fried chicken and bacon served on a biscuit, smothered in gravy served with home fries
Biscuits and Gravy with 2 Eggs
Two Eggs , house made biscuit smothered in gravy
Side Bacon
Homefries
Toast
Biscuit
English muffin
Turkey bacon
Add an Egg
Side Steak
Side chicken
Side seitan
Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes (3)- served covered in confectioners sugar with maple syrup *flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda, buttermilk, butter, eggs
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Cinnamon Chip Pancakes
Single pancake
Single choc pancake
Single cinnamon pancake
Desserts
Belgian Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
Salted Caramel ice cream between Belgian sugar waffles coated in chocolate with crushed peanuts
Absence of Light Brownies
Fudge brownie made with 4 Hands Absence of Light peanut butter chocolate milk stout served with peanut butter whipped cream
I Figgin Love Coconut
Fig & vanilla custard On graham cracker crust topped with toasted sweet coconut
Liquor
Cocktail
Passionfruit Margarita
Blackberry Margarita
Cucumber Margarita
Coconut purée, fresh lime juice, triple sec
Peach Margarita
Fall into Sangria
Red wine, brandy, trip sec, fresh lemon, lime, Granny Smith apples, oj
El Diablo
1 1/2 oz of well tequila 1/2 oz like juice 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz Pump’s No. 1 Shake shake shake Half rim martini glass with Tajin Stain into martini glass top with ginger ale. Lime garnish
French Pear Martini
2oz absolute pear 1oz elderflower liquor In shaker over ice Shake shake shake Strain into Martini glass top with Champagne Lemon twist
Paper Plane
2oz four roses bourbon 1oz aperol 1oz Montenegro amaro 1oz lemon juice Stir and strain into chilled martini glass with lemon twist garnish
Apple Cider Mule
2oz vodka 2oz apple cider 1/2 oz lime juice Top with ginger beer in a copper mug
Mango Mojito
In a pint a couple pieces of mint Squirt a generous amount it simple syrup Fill pint with ice 2 oz rum 1 oz lime 2oz guava Shake shake shake Pour back into pint
French 75
1oz gin 1/2oz lemon juice 1/2oz simple syrup Top with champagne in flute with lemon twist
Rosemary’s Negroni
1oz well gin 1oz sweet vermouth 1oz Campari A couple drops of grapefruit black peppercorn bitters Stir and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass Garnish with orange peel and rosemary sprig
Holiday Mai Tai
Orange juice Pineapple juice Amaretto .5 oz Dark rum 1 oz
Cinnamon Toast Brunch
Rum Chata, Fireball, simple syrup, house brewed iced coffee
Mimosa
Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Aperol Spritz
Dark And Stormy
Hot Toddy
Long Island Iced Tea
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Kamikaze
Sazerac
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
MindEraser
Black Russian
BulletProof Manhattan
Virgin Bloody
Negroni
1 ounce gin, 1 ounce sweet vermouth, 1 ounce Campari , on rocks, orange peel
Pumpkin Espresso Martini
Salted Karamel Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
O.C. White Russian
Rumchocolate
Rumchata, homemade hot chocolate, whipped cream
Abbaye Toddy
Bourbon, lemon, burnt orange syrup, cloves
Mimosa Tower
3 bottles of champagne & oj
Irish Slammer
Guinness with Jameson/baileys shot dropped in
The Force
Vodka, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, St George Raspberry Liquor, Strawberry purée
Mint Julep
Love Mimosa Flight
White Russian
Poinsettia
R vs W
Green Tea Shot
White Tea Shot
Beer
Guinness
Commonwealth Traditional Dry Cider
5% (PA) cider $7 Crisp, wonderfully tart and effervescent with a signature dry finish
Love City Deep Cut Pilsner
5.0% - Philadelphia, PA German Pilsner Deep Cut is made with all German malts and hops. Possesses a lightly bready malt character, with floral and herbal hop notes. It's crisp, complex and crushable. Bubbly golden in body with frothy white head that stays. Aroma of grass, lemon. Tastes of grass, lemon, light citrus, mild dryness and hop presence towards the finish. Light bodied with light carbonation.
New Belgium Hop Raider
8.1% (NC) 12oz $8 An unearthed world class IPA packed with big notes of citrus, stone fruit and a refreshing bitter bite.
Yards Philthy
6.5% (Philly) 16oz $7 A unfiltered hazy IPA, loaded with tropical and citrus hops, and has a classic hazy golden color.
Eight & Sand Monkey & the Engineer Hefeweizen
4.3% (NJ) 16oz $7 This easy drinking Hefeweizen will greet you with a creamy mouth feel, full of banana, wheat, clove and vanilla. A light amber liquid, moderate haze, with a persistent thick collar of foam. The nose is a little flowery and grassy, with not much bready malt or yeast poking through. The malt flavor is a little more on the firm/bold side, compared to some of the lighter German imports, but it's relatively dry.
Lucky Hare Falcon Punch
6.2% (NY) 16oz $8 An aggressively hopped American IPA. Light in body with a touch of sweetness.
Hop Valley Bubble Stash
6.2% (OR) 16oz $7 An IPA with bright sweet fruit notes make for an easy drinking bubbler.
2SP Baby Bob Stout
6% (PA) 16oz $7 Bold, dry, and roasty. As an American stout it is on the hoppier side, but it is balanced nicely against dark roasted malts.
Brooklyn Brewery Bel Air Sour
5.8% (NY) 12oz $7 Starts up with a bright notes of tropical fruit, yet finishes crisp and gently tart. Completely refreshing.
Dogfish head Hazy O
7.1% (DE) 16oz $7 An IPA with truckloads of oats and wheat for a full body. It’s dry-hopped for juicy tropical notes of citrus, mango, and pineapple.
Bald Birds Mama Bear
9% (PA) 12oz $8 Double dry-hopped with intense flavors of sweet ripe mangos, dried stone fruit, and fresh herbs.
Fair State Strangers in the Alps
5.1% ( MN) 16oz $7 An Alpine lager, or a pale ale brewed with lemon balm and fresh foraged spruce tips from Duluth.
Tonewood Freshies
5% (NJ) 16oz $8 American Pale Ale, soft and crushable. Brewed with wheat and hopped with Simcoe, Armarillo, and Cascade hops
Sky Fox Helles
4.9% (PA) 16oz $7 A German style lager, golden in color and light bodied with a gentle dry finish.
Neshaminy Creek Wayward Wheat
5.2% (PA) 16oz $7 A Bavarian style unfiltered wheat ale, with notes of banana, clove, and bubblegum.
New Trail Belgian Triple
8.6% (PA) 12oz $8 A Belgian Triple brewed with German malts and Belgian candi sugar. Complex in flavor and highly smooth.
Two Locals Nubian Brown
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Bud Light
Corona
PBR
Kenzinger
Wacker Pilsner
Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA
Yuengling Lager
Love City Lager
Allagash White
White Claw Black Cherry Can
Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16 oz Can
Offshoot Relax Its Just A Hazy IPA
6.8% - Placentia, CA New England IPA 16 ounce pounder can. Relax [it’s just a hazy IPA] embraces the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA.
Stella Artois
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Downeast Original Blend Cider
Capt Lawrence Hop Commander IPA
Yards Brawler
Nonalcoholic IPA
IronBound Black Tea & Lemon Cider
Tripping Animals King Louie’s Pie Sour
Monks Sour
Downeast Lemonade
Victory Sour Monkey
Alesmith Speedway Stout
12.0% - San Diego, CA (16 oz can) Imperial Stout Jet Black, with an off-white head. Starts with a strong coffee and dark chocolate sensation, then fades to a multitude of toasty, roasty and caramel malt flavors. Clean and crisp, full- bodied. Warmth from the high alcohol content lightens up the feel. You won't fool your taste buds - this beer is HUGE!
Woodchuck Cider
Founders All Day Can
Hamms
Yards Philly Standard
Singlecut 18 Watt
Chimay Cinq Cents
Duvel
Leffe Blonde
Saison Dupont
Chimay Grand Reserve
Monks Sour
Six Pack to go
Offshoot 4 Packs
Wine
Champagne glass
Vinho Verde glass
Chardonnay glass
Sauvignon Blanc glass
Riesling glass
Rose glass
Substance Cabernet Sauvignon
Cline Cellars Pinot Noir
San Polo Rubio
Veuve Du Vernay Champagne bottle
Bottle Vinho Verde
Bottle Chardonnay
Bottle Sav Blanc
Bottle Rose
Bottle Reisling
Bottle Pinot Noir
Bottle Cabernet
Bottle San Polo Rubio
Malbec glass
SOGNO DI ULISSE Montepulciano bottle
Cabernet glass
Vinha DA Coutad Velha Vinho Tinto bottle
Vinha DA Coutada Velha Vinho Tinto glass
SOGNO DI ULISSE Montepulciano glass
Bottle Malbec
Pinot Noir glass
CA. Sonoma county Soft, smooth & substantial. Vegan friendly, red berry bouquet with layers of raspberry & dark chocolate