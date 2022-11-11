A map showing the location of The AbbayeView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street

Phila, PA 19123

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Burger
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

cheddar, peppers, onions, served with guacamole and sour cream

Vegan Wings

Vegan Wings

$12.00

choice of veganaise, blue cheese or ranch dressing

Cauliflower

$11.00

local cheddar cauliflower tempura, lime chili sauce, sesame seeds

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

includes roasted garlic aioli . BBQ sauce or honey mustard are extra

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Mozzarella sticks

$10.00

-Low Moisture Mozzarella cut into sticks dipped in egg then brioche breadcrumb and Deep Fried -Served 4 sticks per order with red sauce (tomato)

Nachos

$10.00

Fried yellow corn tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, mild cheddar baked and topped with pics de Gallo and sour cream * refried beans- onion, garlic, chipotle pepper, pinto beans, tomato, cumin, salt, pepper

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Chicken wings (8-10) deep fried covered in Abbaye wing sauce served with carrots and celery your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Tomato Carrot Onion Cream Brandy Vegetable stock Flour Butter

Salads

Abbaye Salad

$10.00

spring mix, carrot, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, roasted peppers, asiago, croutons, caesar dressing

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$13.00

8oz beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche served with fries and garlic aioli

Cheese Steak

$14.00

Garlic, rosemary & balsamic marinated 7oz petite filet tips, tomato, onion, swiss, roasted garlic aioli

ChknCheesesteak

$14.00

chicken breast, mushroom, spinach, cooper sharp, baguette

Seitan Cheesesteak

$15.00

seitan, tomato, onion, swiss, garlic aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, ranch dressing

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Autumn Vegetable Burger

$12.00

Butternut Squash burger served on Brioche topped with pepper, pear relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries and aioli *Contains walnuts* *Ingredients* Butternut Squash, oats, brown rice, spiced walnuts, onion powder, garlic powder, cinnamon, basil, sesame oil, salt *Pepper pear relish* Red bell pepper, green bell pepper, jalapeño, pear, sugar, apple cider vinegar *spiced walnuts* Walnuts, sugar, salt, honey, olive oil, coriander, cinnamon, cayenne pepper

GrilledCheese/Soup

$12.00

Challah bread toasted Cheddar cheese Tomato soup

Brisket

$13.00

Beef Brisket slow cooked in onion, tomato and chicken stock Thinly sliced on Brioche topped with Asiago cheese served with Fries and garlic aioli

Chicken parm

$16.00

Chicken breast breaded and fried, Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, pesto, sautéed spinach On baguette Served with fries and aioli

Entree

Steak frites

Steak frites

$22.00

New York Strip steak 10 oz Roasted garlic butter Fries Mixed green salad

Fish and chips

Fish and chips

$18.00

Cod 8oz battered and fried Fries Mixed green salad Tartar sauce aioli

Pork chop

$20.00Out of stock

14oz Pork Chop brined with Rosemary and Juniper served with seared Fingerling Potato, Green Beans and Creamed Corn

Sides

Pomme Frites

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Extra Sauces

sautéed spinach

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Challah bread toasted Cheddar cheese

Pita

$1.00

Brunch

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

2 eggs & cheese served with home fries on your choice of Multigrain toast, brioche, baguette, biscuit, English muffin or challah.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

2 Scrambled eggs, bell peppers, onions, homefries & cheddar wrapped in flour tortilla served with mixed green salad, sour cream & guacamole

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.00

Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, pico & cheddar served with sour cream guacamole

Two eggs any style

$7.00

2 eggs any style served with home fries and multigrain toast

Omelette

$9.00

3 eggs served with home fries and multigrain toast add your own fillings for $1. Bacon/turkey bacon $3.

Steak and Eggs

$22.00

10 oz NY Strip , 2 eggs your way served with home fries & multigrain toast

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

2 poached eggs served on a house made biscuit with bacon & hollandaise served with home fries Can be made vegetarian - sub bacon for roasted tomato & spinach

Texas Benedict

$15.00

2 over easy eggs, fried chicken and bacon served on a biscuit, smothered in gravy served with home fries

Biscuits and Gravy with 2 Eggs

$12.00

Two Eggs , house made biscuit smothered in gravy

Side Bacon

$4.50

Homefries

$4.00

Toast

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.50

English muffin

$2.00

Turkey bacon

$4.50

Add an Egg

$2.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side chicken

$5.00

Side seitan

$6.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)- served covered in confectioners sugar with maple syrup *flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda, buttermilk, butter, eggs

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Cinnamon Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Single pancake

$3.00

Single choc pancake

$3.33

Single cinnamon pancake

$3.33

Desserts

Belgian Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

Belgian Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel ice cream between Belgian sugar waffles coated in chocolate with crushed peanuts

Absence of Light Brownies

Absence of Light Brownies

$7.00

Fudge brownie made with 4 Hands Absence of Light peanut butter chocolate milk stout served with peanut butter whipped cream

I Figgin Love Coconut

$10.00

Fig & vanilla custard On graham cracker crust topped with toasted sweet coconut

Liquor

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00Out of stock

Absolut Pear

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stateside

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00Out of stock

Stoli O

$8.00

Stoli Caramel

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

St George's Green Chile Vodka

$9.00

Stoli Raspberry (Copy)

$8.00

Dbl Well Vodka

$10.00

Dbl Absolut

$13.00

Dbl Absolut Mandarin

$13.00

Dbl Absolut Citron

$13.00

Dbl Stoli

$16.00

Dbl Stoli O

$16.00

Dbl Stoli Raz

$16.00

Dbl Ketel One

$18.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$20.00

Dbl Belvidere

$18.00

Dbl Stateside

$18.00

Dbl Tito's

$16.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Dry

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Bluecoat

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Dbl Well Gin

$10.00

Dbl Beefeater

$12.00

Dbl Bombay Dry

$14.00

Dbl Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Dbl Hendricks

$18.00

Dbl Bluecoat

$16.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$16.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Appleton Reserve

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Myers

$9.00

Dbl Well Rum

$10.00

Dbl Appleton Reserve

$14.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$14.00

Dbl Malibu

$14.00

Dbl Bacardi

$14.00

Dbl Mount Gay

$14.00

Dbl Myers

$14.00

Dbl Blackwell Special Reserve

$20.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Espolón Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$13.00Out of stock

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Milagro Anejo

$14.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Mezcal

$13.00

casamigos

$13.00

El Mayor Reposado

$13.00

Illegal Mezcal

$12.00

21 Seeds Cucumber/Jalapeno

$9.00

Dbl Well Tequila

$10.00

Dbl Espolon Blanco

$16.00

Dbl Jose Cuervo

$14.00

Dbl Cazadores Blanco

$16.00

Dbl Patron Silver

$24.00

Dbl Sauza Hornitos

$14.00

Dbl Sauza Silver

$14.00

Dbl Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Powers

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$11.00

Heaven Hill

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Fireball

$7.50

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Larceny Small Batch

$13.00

Sagamore Sp Doubleoak

$15.00

Sagamore Cask

$18.00

Old Granddad

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Redemption

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

High West

$14.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig 6yr Rye

$13.00

Pike Creek Vintage

$13.00

Hudson

$12.00

Dbl Well Whiskey

$10.00

Dbl Crown Royal

$16.00

Dbl Powers

$8.00

Dbl Jameson

$16.00

Dbl Tullamore Dew

$16.00

Dbl Whistlepig Piggyback

$20.00

Dbl Heaven Hill

$11.00

Dbl Basil Hayden

$24.00

Dbl Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Dbl Bulleit Bourbon

$20.00

Dbl Bulleit Rye

$20.00

Dbl Fireball

$13.00

Dbl Jack Daniel's

$14.00Out of stock

Dbl Jim Beam

$14.00

Dbl Maker's Mark

$20.00

Dbl Knob Creek

$20.00

Dbl Whistlepig Regular

$24.00

Dbl Woodford Reserve

$24.00

Dbl Sagamore Spirit Rye

$24.00

Dbl Sagamore Sp Doubleoak

$30.00

Dbl Sagamore Cask

$36.00

Dbl Old Granddad

$14.00

Dbl Wild Turkey

$7.00

Dbl Canadian Club

$6.00

Dbl Seagrams VO

$6.00

Dbl Seagrams 7

$6.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet Regular

$14.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$14.00

MacAllan 12

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Dbl Well Scotch

$10.00

Dbl Chivas Regal

$18.00

Dbl Dewars

$18.00

Dbl Glenlivet Regular

$28.00

Dbl Glenfiddich

$24.00

Dbl Glenmorangie

$24.00

Dbl Laphroaig 10 Year

$28.00

Dbl MacAllan 12

$28.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Black

$24.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Red

$20.00

Blackberry

$5.00

B & B

$10.00

Courvoisier

$12.00Out of stock

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Christian Bros

$7.00

Amaretto (Well)

$6.00

Amaro Lucano

$8.00

Averna

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

DiSaronno

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Pimm's

$9.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

St Germaine

$9.00

Sambuca Roma

$8.00

Root

$7.00

Snap

$7.00

Rhubarb

$7.00

Carpano Vermouth

$8.00

Rumpleminz

$6.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Dbl Blackberry

$10.00

Dbl B & B

$20.00

Dbl Courvoisier

$24.00

Dbl Hennessy

$24.00

Dbl Remy Martin

$20.00

Dbl Christian Bros

$14.00

Dbl Amaretto (Well)

$12.00

Dbl Amaro Lucano

$16.00

Dbl Averna

$14.00

Dbl Aperol

$14.00

Dbl Bailey's

$14.00

Dbl Campari

$16.00

Dbl Chambord

$16.00

Dbl Cointreau

$14.00

Dbl DiSaronno

$16.00

Dbl Drambuie

$16.00

Dbl Fernet

$18.00

Dbl Frangelico

$16.00

Dbl Grand Marnier

$18.00

Dbl Jagermeister

$14.00

Dbl Kahlua

$14.00

Dbl Limoncello

$14.00

Dbl Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Dbl Pimm's

$16.00

Dbl Triple Sec

$10.00

Dbl Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Dbl Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Dbl St Germaine

$14.00

Dbl Sambuca Roma

$14.00

Cocktail

Passionfruit Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Blackberry Margarita

$12.00

Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Coconut purée, fresh lime juice, triple sec

Peach Margarita

$12.00
Fall into Sangria

Fall into Sangria

$12.00

Red wine, brandy, trip sec, fresh lemon, lime, Granny Smith apples, oj

El Diablo

$12.00

1 1/2 oz of well tequila 1/2 oz like juice 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz Pump’s No. 1 Shake shake shake Half rim martini glass with Tajin Stain into martini glass top with ginger ale. Lime garnish

French Pear Martini

$14.00

2oz absolute pear 1oz elderflower liquor In shaker over ice Shake shake shake Strain into Martini glass top with Champagne Lemon twist

Paper Plane

$15.00

2oz four roses bourbon 1oz aperol 1oz Montenegro amaro 1oz lemon juice Stir and strain into chilled martini glass with lemon twist garnish

Apple Cider Mule

$12.00

2oz vodka 2oz apple cider 1/2 oz lime juice Top with ginger beer in a copper mug

Mango Mojito

$11.00

In a pint a couple pieces of mint Squirt a generous amount it simple syrup Fill pint with ice 2 oz rum 1 oz lime 2oz guava Shake shake shake Pour back into pint

French 75

$12.00

1oz gin 1/2oz lemon juice 1/2oz simple syrup Top with champagne in flute with lemon twist

Rosemary’s Negroni

$12.00

1oz well gin 1oz sweet vermouth 1oz Campari A couple drops of grapefruit black peppercorn bitters Stir and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass Garnish with orange peel and rosemary sprig

Holiday Mai Tai

$9.00

Orange juice Pineapple juice Amaretto .5 oz Dark rum 1 oz

Cinnamon Toast Brunch

$10.00

Rum Chata, Fireball, simple syrup, house brewed iced coffee

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00+

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Dark And Stormy

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

MindEraser

$7.00

Black Russian

$9.00

BulletProof Manhattan

$12.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Negroni

$12.00

1 ounce gin, 1 ounce sweet vermouth, 1 ounce Campari , on rocks, orange peel

Pumpkin Espresso Martini

$11.00

Salted Karamel Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$10.00

O.C. White Russian

$10.00

Rumchocolate

$9.00

Rumchata, homemade hot chocolate, whipped cream

Abbaye Toddy

$9.00

Bourbon, lemon, burnt orange syrup, cloves

Mimosa Tower

Mimosa Tower

$70.00

3 bottles of champagne & oj

Irish Slammer

$13.00

Guinness with Jameson/baileys shot dropped in

The Force

The Force

$10.00

Vodka, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, St George Raspberry Liquor, Strawberry purée

Mint Julep

$8.00
Love Mimosa Flight

Love Mimosa Flight

$15.00

White Russian

$9.00

Poinsettia

$7.00

R vs W

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$9.00

Beer

Guinness

$7.00

Commonwealth Traditional Dry Cider

$7.00

5% (PA) cider $7 Crisp, wonderfully tart and effervescent with a signature dry finish

Love City Deep Cut Pilsner

$7.00

5.0% - Philadelphia, PA German Pilsner Deep Cut is made with all German malts and hops. Possesses a lightly bready malt character, with floral and herbal hop notes. It's crisp, complex and crushable. Bubbly golden in body with frothy white head that stays. Aroma of grass, lemon. Tastes of grass, lemon, light citrus, mild dryness and hop presence towards the finish. Light bodied with light carbonation.

New Belgium Hop Raider

$8.00

8.1% (NC) 12oz $8 An unearthed world class IPA packed with big notes of citrus, stone fruit and a refreshing bitter bite.

Yards Philthy

$7.00

6.5% (Philly) 16oz $7 A unfiltered hazy IPA, loaded with tropical and citrus hops, and has a classic hazy golden color.

Eight & Sand Monkey & the Engineer Hefeweizen

$7.00

4.3% (NJ) 16oz $7 This easy drinking Hefeweizen will greet you with a creamy mouth feel, full of banana, wheat, clove and vanilla. A light amber liquid, moderate haze, with a persistent thick collar of foam. The nose is a little flowery and grassy, with not much bready malt or yeast poking through. The malt flavor is a little more on the firm/bold side, compared to some of the lighter German imports, but it's relatively dry.

Lucky Hare Falcon Punch

$8.00

6.2% (NY) 16oz $8 An aggressively hopped American IPA. Light in body with a touch of sweetness.

Hop Valley Bubble Stash

$7.00

6.2% (OR) 16oz $7 An IPA with bright sweet fruit notes make for an easy drinking bubbler.

2SP Baby Bob Stout

$7.00

6% (PA) 16oz $7 Bold, dry, and roasty. As an American stout it is on the hoppier side, but it is balanced nicely against dark roasted malts.

Brooklyn Brewery Bel Air Sour

$7.00

5.8% (NY) 12oz $7 Starts up with a bright notes of tropical fruit, yet finishes crisp and gently tart. Completely refreshing.

Dogfish head Hazy O

$7.00Out of stock

7.1% (DE) 16oz $7 An IPA with truckloads of oats and wheat for a full body. It’s dry-hopped for juicy tropical notes of citrus, mango, and pineapple.

Bald Birds Mama Bear

$8.00Out of stock

9% (PA) 12oz $8 Double dry-hopped with intense flavors of sweet ripe mangos, dried stone fruit, and fresh herbs.

Fair State Strangers in the Alps

$7.00Out of stock

5.1% ( MN) 16oz $7 An Alpine lager, or a pale ale brewed with lemon balm and fresh foraged spruce tips from Duluth.

Tonewood Freshies

$8.00Out of stock

5% (NJ) 16oz $8 American Pale Ale, soft and crushable. Brewed with wheat and hopped with Simcoe, Armarillo, and Cascade hops

Sky Fox Helles

$7.00Out of stock

4.9% (PA) 16oz $7 A German style lager, golden in color and light bodied with a gentle dry finish.

Neshaminy Creek Wayward Wheat

$7.00Out of stock

5.2% (PA) 16oz $7 A Bavarian style unfiltered wheat ale, with notes of banana, clove, and bubblegum.

New Trail Belgian Triple

$8.00Out of stock

8.6% (PA) 12oz $8 A Belgian Triple brewed with German malts and Belgian candi sugar. Complex in flavor and highly smooth.

Two Locals Nubian Brown

$7.00Out of stock

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Kenzinger

$4.00

Wacker Pilsner

$5.00Out of stock

Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Love City Lager

$5.00

Allagash White

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry Can

$6.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16 oz Can

$7.00

Offshoot Relax Its Just A Hazy IPA

$8.00Out of stock

6.8% - Placentia, CA New England IPA 16 ounce pounder can. Relax [it’s just a hazy IPA] embraces the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA.

Stella Artois

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Downeast Original Blend Cider

$6.00

Capt Lawrence Hop Commander IPA

$6.00

Yards Brawler

$6.00

Nonalcoholic IPA

$6.00

IronBound Black Tea & Lemon Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Tripping Animals King Louie’s Pie Sour

$8.00

Monks Sour

$8.00

Downeast Lemonade

$6.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$7.00

Alesmith Speedway Stout

$10.00Out of stock

12.0% - San Diego, CA (16 oz can) Imperial Stout Jet Black, with an off-white head. Starts with a strong coffee and dark chocolate sensation, then fades to a multitude of toasty, roasty and caramel malt flavors. Clean and crisp, full- bodied. Warmth from the high alcohol content lightens up the feel. You won't fool your taste buds - this beer is HUGE!

Woodchuck Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Founders All Day Can

$6.00Out of stock

Hamms

$3.00

Yards Philly Standard

$5.00

Singlecut 18 Watt

$8.00

Chimay Cinq Cents

$11.00Out of stock

Duvel

$9.00Out of stock

Leffe Blonde

$7.00

Saison Dupont

$6.00Out of stock

Chimay Grand Reserve

$14.00

Monks Sour

$8.00

Six Pack to go

$15.00

Offshoot 4 Packs

$20.00

Wine

Champagne glass

$8.00

Vinho Verde glass

$13.00

Chardonnay glass

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc glass

$13.00

Riesling glass

$12.00

Rose glass

$12.00

Substance Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Cline Cellars Pinot Noir

$14.00

San Polo Rubio

$14.00

Veuve Du Vernay Champagne bottle

$32.00

Bottle Vinho Verde

$42.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$40.00

Bottle Sav Blanc

$42.00

Bottle Rose

$40.00

Bottle Reisling

$40.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$43.00

Bottle Cabernet

$42.00

Bottle San Polo Rubio

$42.00

Malbec glass

$12.00Out of stock

SOGNO DI ULISSE Montepulciano bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Cabernet glass

$12.00Out of stock

Vinha DA Coutad Velha Vinho Tinto bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Vinha DA Coutada Velha Vinho Tinto glass

$12.00Out of stock

SOGNO DI ULISSE Montepulciano glass

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle Malbec

$40.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir glass

$13.00Out of stock

CA. Sonoma county Soft, smooth & substantial. Vegan friendly, red berry bouquet with layers of raspberry & dark chocolate

Sangria Carafe

$17.00

NA Beverages

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Cherry Cola

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Club Soda

$0.50

Tonic Water

$0.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00