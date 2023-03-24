The Abbey Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
211 South College Street, Arcadia, MO 63621
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roxy's Hot Grill Food Truck - 530 Point Rd
No Reviews
530 Point Rd Farmington, MO 63640
View restaurant