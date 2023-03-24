Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Abbey Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

211 South College Street

Arcadia, MO 63621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Pretzel Sticks

$8.49

Our own hand breaded mac n cheese bites unlike any you've ever had. Little hand prepared cheesy bites of golden deliciousness.

Outrageous Onion Stack

$8.95

Sliced onion rings hand battered & fried golden brown.

Pickle Pile

$8.95

Select cut dill pickle chips, hand battered, fried golden brown & served with a side of chipotle ranch.

Portabello Pleasures

$9.95

Golden fried portabello mushrooms served with our special blend of house made ranch.

Taum Sauk Fries

$8.95

A mountain of premium french fries smothered in our house made cheese sauce topped with bacon crumbles.

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$9.95

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Bottled Sodas

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Decaf

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Draft Root beer

$2.95

Juice

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mello Yellow

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Water

Draft Refill

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.49

1919 Can

$2.45

Club Soda

$2.49

Burgers

Ozark Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.95

½ pound patty grilled to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with cheddar cheese, bacon & fixings of your choice.

Patty Melt

$10.95

Two 4 oz patties grilled and seasoned served on our thick toasted bread slices with melted swiss cheese and caramelized onions.

Shrooms & Swiss

$10.95

Sautéed mushroom planks and Swiss cheese melted over our fresh ground beef.

St. Joseph's Buster

$11.95

½ pound patty grilled to perfection and topped with grilled ham, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, onion rings, smoked bacon and topped with American cheese.

Texas Bacon Ranch

$11.95

½ pound burger patty grilled to perfection, topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese.

Thee Abbey

$10.95

½ pound patty grilled to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with fixings of your choice.

Sandwiches

Baconator (BLT)

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our homemade bakery bread.

Big Monte

$10.95

This unique sandwich is a combination of turkey, ham, and cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection on Thee Abbey’s famous french toast, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Chicken Club

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with smoked bacon, smothered in ranch dressing and topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomato.

French Dip

$9.95

Our famous tender roast beef with provolone cheese served on our homemade french bread, & a side of au jus sauce.

Fricken Fried Ckn Sandwich

$10.95

Tender chicken breast hand battered and fried, served on our homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

High Sierra

$9.95

Served cold with sliced turkey & bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & honey mustard on our homemade french bread.

Mighty Mo

$10.95

Fresh & flaky catfish hand-prepared & fried perfectly, served on one of our fresh baked French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, & house made tarter sauce.

Ozark Razorback

$10.95

Our pan-fried pork tenderloin is served on our famous homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Philly Perfection

$9.95

Our famous tender roast beef topped with with carmelized onions, bell peppers, & provolone cheese served on our famous homemade french bread.

Thee Abbey Classic Roast Beef

$8.95

Our famous tender roast beef served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Ultimate Ham

$9.95

Grilled ham topped with two fried eggs, smoked bacon, & American cheese.

Other

Catfish Dinner

$14.95

Two tender generous Catfish Filets hand dipped and fried to perfection.

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Country Fried Steak

$14.95

Choice of beef or pork cutlet, hand-tenderized, hand-battered, & fried golden brown.

Fried Chicken

$12.95

Three pieces of fresh chicken hand dipped and fried to perfection using our own secret recipe of herbs and spices.

Roast Beef Dinner

$15.95

Our famous slow cooked roast beef.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla-kid

$4.99

Not Really Chicken Fingers-kid

$6.99

Two strips of chicken strips, handed breaded, fried to perfection, served with a side of your choice.

Child Soup and Salad Bar

$4.99

Grilled Cheese-Kid

$4.99

Abbey Kids Burger

$5.99

1/4lb patty, grilled to perfection, served on our homemade bun, with fixings of your choice and side.

Mac 'n Cheese-Kid

$4.99

Salads

Endless Soup and Salad

$9.95

All you can eat soup, salad, & bread bar.

Side Salad

$5.95

Just right to get your green on, includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, & homemade crotons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Sides

Soup - Cup

$2.95

Baked Potato

$4.95

Fresh naked fries

$4.95

Mac N' cheese

$4.95

Abbey Pub Chips

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.95

Side Of Veggies

$3.99

Applesauce

$2.49

Soup - Bowl

$4.95

Soup - Bread Bowl

$6.95

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Cup of Soup

$2.95

Gallon of Soup

$30.00

Quart of Soup

$10.50

Bread Bowl

$6.95

Specials

St. Patty Plate

$15.95

Corned Beef and Cabbage; Bacon and onion green beans; mashed potatoes; dinner roll

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

211 South College Street, Arcadia, MO 63621

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sugarfire Farmington - Farmington
orange star4.4 • 950
670 Walton Dr Farmington, MO 63640
View restaurantnext
Park Hills Underground
orange starNo Reviews
104 Rinke St. Park Hills, MO 63601
View restaurantnext
Wally B’s - 873 State Hwy 143
orange starNo Reviews
873 State Hwy 143 Patterson, MO 63956
View restaurantnext
Roxy's Hot Grill Food Truck - 530 Point Rd
orange starNo Reviews
530 Point Rd Farmington, MO 63640
View restaurantnext
The Slauterhouse Craft Parlour - 343 WEST WEST Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
343 WEST WEST Main Street PARK HILLS, MO 63601
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Arcadia
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Murphysboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)
Carbondale
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston