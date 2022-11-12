Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

The Abbey Seal Beach

359 Reviews

$$

306 Main Street

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Tenderloin Noodles
Pepperoni Pizza
Pesto Herbo Artichoke Pizza

Starters

1/2 Asian Nacho

$12.50

Delicately fried wonton strips smothered with melted cheese and garlic ginger cream sauce, sweet chili sauce and green onions. Topped with chicken or tenderloin steak. (Al Pastor not available on this item)

1/2 Drummets

$13.00

(6) Tossed in your choice of sauce; buffalo, spicy buffalo, or teriyaki BBQ.

1/2 Garlic Pizza Bread

$11.00

Rubbed with olive oil, roasted garlic, and jack and mozzarella. Baked in our wood-burning brick oven and served with house-made marinara sauce. Additions subject to up-charge

1/2 Abbey Nacho

$12.50

Tortilla chips topped with black beans, cheese, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Topped with chicken, beef, or al pastor.

Abbey Nacho

$16.75

Tortilla chips topped with black beans, cheese, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Topped with chicken, beef, or al pastor.

Abbey Tenders

$12.75

Four all-white-meat chicken tenders served with French fries and ranch dressing.

Asian Nachos

$16.75

Delicately fried wonton strips smothered with melted cheese and garlic ginger cream sauce, sweet chili sauce and green onions. Topped with chicken or tenderloin steak. (Al Pastor not available on this item)

Baja Fish Tacos (3)

Baja Fish Tacos (3)

$12.50

(3) Fried cod fish tacos topped with pico de gallo, sriracha aioli and avocado salsa.

Cheese Nacho

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chips & Guacamole

$9.50

Chips & Salsa

$7.00
Drummets

Drummets

$17.50

(12) Tossed in your choice of sauce; buffalo, spicy buffalo, or teriyaki BBQ.

Garlic Pizza Bread

$15.00

Rubbed with olive oil, roasted garlic, and jack and mozzarella. Baked in our wood-burning brick oven and served with house-made marinara sauce.

Grilled Artichoke

$16.25

1 large grilled artichoke cut in half and served with an orange tarragon aioli and lemon wedges.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$14.25

Two slices of thick cut sharp cheddar melted between two slices of our parmesan crusted sourdough bread and served with a cup of tomato basil soup.

Parmesean Garlic Fries

$11.00

Full order of French fries tossed with garlic and parmesan.

Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$17.00

Sushi grade ahi tuna piled on top of wonton chips with diced cucumber, avocado, red onion and sesame seeds. Finished with sriracha aioli drizzle.

Z's Street Tacos

$11.50

(3) Pork al pastor marinated and cooked with pineapple and spices. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with avocado salsa and tomatillo sauce.

Asian Steak Skewers

$14.00

Salads/Soups

Wrap style available. NO half salad wraps.

1/2 Ahi Summer Salad

$15.00

Seared sesame ahi tuna on top of a bed of mixed greens. Topped with carrot, cucumber, red onion, and radish in sesame ginger dressing. Finished with avocado and sriracha aioli.

1/2 Artichoke Caprese Salad

$11.75

Baby spinach, herb marinated artichokes, fresh roma tomatoes, parmesan, and fresh basil. Topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Finished with buffalo mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and a walnut pesto.

1/2 Buffalo Ranch Salad

$12.50

Crispy chicken served with mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, jack, mozzarella, onion, carrots, and tomato. Tossed in buffalo ranch dressing.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing and parmesan.

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.50

Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled chicken breast.

1/2 Cobb Salad

$12.50

Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, scallions, and blue cheese dressing

1/2 Greenhouse Garden Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomato, jack, mozzarella, and onions. Choose ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, buffalo ranch, or thousand island.

1/2 Salad Abbey

$8.00

Choice of lettuce tossed with jack, mozzarella, tomatoes, and ranch dressing. Topped with avocado.

1/2 Salmon Caesar Salad

$18.25

Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled salmon.

1/2 Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.50

Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled shrimp.

1/2 Side Caesar

$7.50

1/2 Southwest BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, black beans, sweet corn, onion, BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with tortilla chips, avocado and grilled chicken. Finished with avocado salsa

1/2 Spinach & Black Bean Salad

$11.75

Spinach tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with mushrooms, bell peppers, feta cheese, cilantro, and walnuts. Served on warm black beans and cheese

1/2 Summer Berry Salad

$10.50

1/2 Wedge Salad

$9.75

A slice of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, crumbled blue cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro, and blue cheese dressing.

Ahi Summer Salad

Ahi Summer Salad

$19.50

Seared sesame ahi tuna on top of a bed of mixed greens. Topped with carrot, cucumber, red onion, and radish in sesame ginger dressing. Finished with avocado and sriracha aioli.

Artichoke Caprese Salad

$15.75

Baby spinach, herb marinated artichokes, fresh roma tomatoes, parmesan, and fresh basil. Topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Finished with buffalo mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and a walnut pesto.

Buffalo Ranch Salad

Buffalo Ranch Salad

$16.50

Crispy chicken served with mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, jack, mozzarella, onion, carrots, and tomato. Tossed in buffalo ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing and parmesan.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.50

Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled chicken breast.

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, scallions, and blue cheese dressing.

Greenhouse Garden Salad

$10.75

Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomato, jack, mozzarella, and onions. Choose ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, buffalo ranch, or thousand island.

Salad Abbey

$12.00

Choice of lettuce tossed with jack, mozzarella, tomatoes, and ranch dressing. Topped with avocado.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$21.50

Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled salmon.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$19.50

Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled shrimp

Southwest BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, black beans, sweet corn, onion, BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with tortilla chips, avocado and grilled chicken. Finished with avocado salsa

Spinach & Black Bean Salad

$15.75

Spinach tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with mushrooms, bell peppers, feta cheese, cilantro, and walnuts. Served on warm black beans and cheese

Summer Berry Salad

$15.50
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.25

One-quartered head of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, crumbled blue cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro, and blue cheese dressing.

Cup of Tomato Basil

$8.00

Cup of Daily Soup

$8.00

Cup of Chili

$8.00

House-made turkey chili topped with cheddar cheese, red onions and sour cream.

Chicken Tortilla

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Black & Blue Salmon BLT

Black & Blue Salmon BLT

$17.75

Blackened salmon topped with blue cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and Dijon mustard. Served open faced on Crema Artisan grilled sourdough.

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, herb mayo, and pesto on focaccia bread.

Open Faced Veggie Sandwich

$15.25

Fresh black bean veggie patty served open-faced on grilled sourdough with herb mayo on a bed of spinach and roma tomatoes. Topped with avocado.

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$15.25

Roasted beer-marinated turkey breast piled high and topped with cheddar. Served with green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and herb mayo on grilled sourdough.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.25

Buttermilk Fried chicken breast topped with coleslaw, house-made pickles, and siriacha aioli.

French Dip Sandwich

$19.00

BLTA

$16.50

Cuban Sandwich

$19.00

Bowl Chicken Caprese

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, herb mayo and pesto. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side

Bowl French Dip

$18.00

Bowl Salmon BLT

$17.75

Blackened salmon topped with blue cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and Dijon mustard. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side

Bowl Turkey & Cheese

$15.25

Roasted beer-marinated turkey breast piled high and topped with cheddar. Served with green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and herb mayo. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side

Bowl Veggie Sandwich

$15.25

Fresh black bean veggie patty with herb mayo, spinach and roma tomatoes. Topped with avocado. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side

Burgers

Baja Turkey Burger

$17.50

House-made turkey patty topped with pepper jack, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, onion, herb mayo, and serrano butter.

Patty Time Burger

$16.75

Topped with pepper jack, Dijon-infused caramelized onions, and thousand island dressing served on our parmesan crusted sourdough.

The Abbey Burger

$16.50

1/3lb. all beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and herb mayo.

West Coast Burger

$17.50

Topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, beer battered onion rings, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, and chipotle BBQ sauce.

Beach Sliders

$13.50

Two beef patties topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and herb mayo.

Bowl Baja Turkey Burger

$17.50

Turkey patty topped with pepper jack, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, onion, herb mayo, and serrano butter. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No side

Bowl Patty Time Burger

$16.75

Topped with pepper jack, Dijon-infused caramelized onions, and thousand island dressing. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side

Bowl West Coast Burger

$17.50

Topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, beer battered onion rings, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, and chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side

Pizza

Small Abbey Salad Pizza

$14.90

Choice of lettuce tossed with tomatoes, mozzarella, jack, and avocado tossed in ranch dressing piled high on a five cheese pizza

Small Bacon & Spinach Pizza

$16.50

Spinach tossed in alight garlic oil, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, jack, and parmesan.

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast pieces, red onion, and cilantro.

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Buffalo marinara sauce blend, pepperoni, crispy chicken, mozzarella, jack and blue cheese crumbles. Finished with buffalo drizzle.

Small Five Cheese Pizza

$13.90

Mozzarella, jack, asiago, cheddar, and parmesan.

Small Margherita Pizza

$14.90

Fresh mozzarella, jack, asiago, and parmesan topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. Finished with balsamic glaze.

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$15.25

Sliced pepperoni over our five cheese pizza.

Small Pesto Artichoke Pizza

$16.50

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, jack, herb-marinated artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, and feta crumbles. Finished with balsamic glaze.

Small Sausage Pizza

$15.25

Crumbled sausage over our five cheese pizza.

Small Spicy Shrimp & Garlic Pizza

$17.50

Rock shrimp sautéed with garlic, sweet chili, and chili paste. Garnished with cilantro, parmesan, and a grilled lime.

Small Supreme Me Pizza

$17.50

Pepperoni, sausage, olives, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a five cheese pizza.

Small Sweet Hawaiian Pizza

$16.50

Layered with roasted pineapple, Canadian and applewood smoked bacon, and sweet chili sauce. Garnished with green onions.

Small Thai Chicken Pizza

$17.25

Grilled chicken, cilantro, carrots, onion, and snow peas on top of a peanut sauce base. Finished with chopped peanuts.

Abbey Salad Pizza

$17.90

Choice of lettuce tossed with tomatoes, mozzarella, jack, and avocado tossed in ranch dressing piled high on a five cheese pizza

Bacon & Spinach Pizza

$19.90

Spinach tossed in alight garlic oil, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, jack, and parmesan.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.50

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast pieces, red onion, and cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.50

Buffalo marinara sauce blend, pepperoni, crispy chicken, mozzarella, jack and blue cheese crumbles. Finished with buffalo drizzle.

Five Cheese Pizza

$17.90

Mozzarella, jack, asiago, cheddar, and parmesan.

Margherita Pizza

$17.90

Fresh mozzarella, jack, asiago, and parmesan topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. Finished with balsamic glaze.

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.25

Sliced pepperoni over our five cheese pizza.

Pesto Herbo Artichoke Pizza

$19.90

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, jack, herb-marinated artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, and feta crumbles. Finished with balsamic glaze.

Sausage Pizza

$18.25

Crumbles sausage over our five cheese pizza.

Spicy Shrimp & Garlic Pizza

$21.50

Rock shrimp sautéed with garlic, sweet chili, and chili paste. Garnished with cilantro, parmesan, and a grilled lime.

Supreme Me Pizza

$21.50

Pepperoni, sausage, olives, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a five cheese pizza.

Sweet Hawaiian Pizza

$19.90

Layered with roasted pineapple, Canadian and applewood smoked bacon, and sweet chili sauce. Garnished with green onions.

Thai Chicken Pizza

$21.50

Grilled chicken, cilantro, carrots, onion, and snow peas on top of a peanut sauce base. Finished with chopped peanuts.

Lighter Side

Burger Bowl

$16.50

Your choice of 1/3 beef or turkey patty, served on a bed of grilled seasonal veggies.

Lemon Caper Chicken

$18.00

Six ounce chicken breast grilled and topped with lemon caper sauce, served on a bed of grilled seasonal veggies.

Roasted Avocado Turkey Wrap

$15.25

Roasted turkey with avocado, spinach, diced tomatoes, and sweet chili sauce. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of steamed broccoli.

Entrees

1/2 Fish N Chips

$14.00

Beer-battered cod delicately fried and served with cole slaw and French fries. Finished with grilled lemon and a side of our house-made tartar sauce. (2pc)

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Beer-battered cod delicately fried and served with cole slaw and French fries. Finished with grilled lemon and a side of our house-made tartar sauce. (2pc)

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$18.50

Pasta tossed with chicken, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, and a creamy walnut pesto sauce. Topped with walnuts, and parmesan.

Pesto Salmon Pasta

$23.50

Pesto Shrimp Pasta

$20.25

Pasta tossed with shrimp, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, and a creamy walnut pesto sauce. Topped with walnuts, and parmesan

Seared Sesame Ahi Dinner

$22.50

Seared sesame ahi tuna served with jasmine rice and steamed broccoli.

Thai Shrimp Noodles

$20.25

Shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, snow peas, zucchini, and udon noodles. Tossed in sweet soy-chili sauce and topped with wontons, cilantro and peanuts.

Thai Tenderloin Noodles

$18.50

Tenderloin steak sautéed with bell peppers, snow peas, zucchini, and udon noodles. Tossed in sweet soy-chili sauce and topped with wontons, cilantro and peanuts

Specials

House-made glazed meatloaf served on a bed of garlic herbed mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.

Antipasto Salad

$17.75Out of stock

Gorgonzola Steak Salad

$19.75Out of stock

Thanksgiving Fries

$11.50

Turkey-Cran Melt

$19.00

Gobble Gobble

$19.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Cheese Slider

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Slider

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$8.00

Rice

$4.50

Small French Fries

$4.50

Small Onion Rings

$6.00

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Steamed Veggies

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Coleslaw

$5.50

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

SM Pizza Dough TOGO

$3.50

LG Pizza Dough TOGO

$5.00

Vegan

Black Bean Tacos

$10.00

Veggie Bowl

$15.00

SM Garden Pizza

$16.50

LG Garden Pizza

$19.90

Vegan Thai Noodles

$16.00

1/2 Vegan Summer Salad

$10.50

Vegan Summer Salad

$15.50

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.75

Kids Choc Milk

$2.50

Kids Milk

$1.75

Kids OJ

$1.75

Kids Soda

$1.75

Lemon Lime

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

IBC Rootbeer

$3.00

Togo Drink

$1.95

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Cocktails

Red Sangria

$8.50

White Sangria

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Abbey Lemonade

$9.00

Cranberry Crazy

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$27.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$19.00

Beer

805 Firestone

$7.50

Einstok White

$8.50

Garage Marshmallow Stout

$9.25

Get Up Offa That Brown 5.5%

$8.50

Hop Juice DIPA

$9.75

Maudite

$11.50

Prohibition Amber Ale 6.1%

$8.25

Salty Crew Blonde

$7.75

Sharkbite Red

$8.00

SM Bitburger

$8.50

SM Hefeweisse

$9.00

Smog City Porter

$8.75

Stone IPA

$8.25

Wild Barrel Cran

$10.00

Wild Barrel Mixed Berry Sour

$9.00

Coronado sea legs hazy IPA

$8.75

Ace Perry Cider

$6.50

Anchor Steam

$6.75

Bad Apple Cider

$12.00

Blue Moon

$6.25

Bud Light

$3.75

Chimay Reserve

$12.75

Clown Shoes Space Cake

$10.00

Coors Light

$3.75

Cucumber Sour

$7.25

Duvel

$11.50

Eel River Blonde

$6.25

Golden Monkey

$9.00

Great Divide Hercules

$8.50

Guava Seltzer

$6.75

Guinness

$7.00

Gulden Draak

$12.50

Huckleberry Seltzer

$6.75

Kiwi Strawberry Seltzer

$6.75

La Fin Du Monde

$12.50

Lo Fi Spritz

$7.75

Mango Cart

$6.75

Michelada

$6.75

Mirror Pond

$7.00

Non Bitburger

$6.25

Oatis Oatmeal Stout

$7.50

Omission Pale Ale

$6.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Peach Ale

$6.00

Piraat

$11.50

Pinapple Jalapeno Lemonade Seltzer

$6.75

Raspberry Sour

$7.25

Space Dust

$9.25

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stem Cider

$6.50

Ultra

$3.75

Watermelon Lime Seltzer

$6.75

Pineapple Seltzer

$6.75

Wine

GLS "CA" Red Blend

$14.50

GLS 1000 Stories Zinfandel

$14.00

GLS A to Z Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Angeline Pinot Noir

$10.50

GLS Freakshow Red Blend

$11.00

GLS Hess Allomi Cabernet

$13.00

GLS Rabble Cabernet

$14.50

GLS Storypoint Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Sycamore Cabernet

$8.00

GLS The Mariner Red Blend

$15.00

BTL "CA" Locations

$48.00

BTL 1000 Stories Zinfandel

$48.00

BTL A To Z Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$37.00

BTL B Side Cabernet

$30.00

BTL B.R. Cohn Cabernet

$25.00

BTL Bishops Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL Dry Creek The Mariner

$24.00

BTL Four Vines Zinfandel

$32.00

BTL Freakshow Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Hess Allomi Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Norton Reserva Malbec

$28.00

BTL Rabble Cabernet

$48.00

BTL Storypoint Cabernet

$42.00

BTL Sycamore Cabernet

$25.00

GLS Bex Riesling

$10.50

GLS Bishops Peak Chardonnay

$11.50

GLS Brander Sauv Blanc

$14.50

GLS Chateau Rose

$11.00

GLS Echo Bay Sauv Blanc

$11.50

GLS J Vineyard Pinot Gris

$14.00

GLS Kali Hart Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS Mer Soleil

$11.00

GLS Phantom Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Pol Clement Split

$9.50

GLS Serenity White Blend

$8.00

GLS Sycamore Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Vino Pinot Grigio

$10.50

GLS Wycliff Champagne

$8.00

BTL Bex Riesling

$37.00

BTL Chateau Campugent Rose

$38.00

BTL Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$48.00

BTL Kali Hart Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Mer Soleil

$41.00

BTL Sycamore Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Vino Pinot Grigio

$37.00

BTL Wycliff Champagne

$25.00

Retail

Abbey T-Shirt

$18.00

Abbey Hat

$20.00

Tshirt Holiday Bag

$8.00

Sweatshirt Holiday Bag

$35.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Lan Prik Chili Sauce

$5.75
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Beer is Delicious!

Website

Location

306 Main Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Directions

Gallery
The Abbey image
The Abbey image
The Abbey image

Map
