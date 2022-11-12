- Home
The Abbey Seal Beach
359 Reviews
$$
306 Main Street
Seal Beach, CA 90740
Starters
1/2 Asian Nacho
Delicately fried wonton strips smothered with melted cheese and garlic ginger cream sauce, sweet chili sauce and green onions. Topped with chicken or tenderloin steak. (Al Pastor not available on this item)
1/2 Drummets
(6) Tossed in your choice of sauce; buffalo, spicy buffalo, or teriyaki BBQ.
1/2 Garlic Pizza Bread
Rubbed with olive oil, roasted garlic, and jack and mozzarella. Baked in our wood-burning brick oven and served with house-made marinara sauce. Additions subject to up-charge
1/2 Abbey Nacho
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, cheese, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Topped with chicken, beef, or al pastor.
Abbey Nacho
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, cheese, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Topped with chicken, beef, or al pastor.
Abbey Tenders
Four all-white-meat chicken tenders served with French fries and ranch dressing.
Asian Nachos
Delicately fried wonton strips smothered with melted cheese and garlic ginger cream sauce, sweet chili sauce and green onions. Topped with chicken or tenderloin steak. (Al Pastor not available on this item)
Baja Fish Tacos (3)
(3) Fried cod fish tacos topped with pico de gallo, sriracha aioli and avocado salsa.
Cheese Nacho
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Chili Cheese Fries
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Drummets
(12) Tossed in your choice of sauce; buffalo, spicy buffalo, or teriyaki BBQ.
Garlic Pizza Bread
Rubbed with olive oil, roasted garlic, and jack and mozzarella. Baked in our wood-burning brick oven and served with house-made marinara sauce.
Grilled Artichoke
1 large grilled artichoke cut in half and served with an orange tarragon aioli and lemon wedges.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Two slices of thick cut sharp cheddar melted between two slices of our parmesan crusted sourdough bread and served with a cup of tomato basil soup.
Parmesean Garlic Fries
Full order of French fries tossed with garlic and parmesan.
Poke Nachos
Sushi grade ahi tuna piled on top of wonton chips with diced cucumber, avocado, red onion and sesame seeds. Finished with sriracha aioli drizzle.
Z's Street Tacos
(3) Pork al pastor marinated and cooked with pineapple and spices. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with avocado salsa and tomatillo sauce.
Asian Steak Skewers
Salads/Soups
1/2 Ahi Summer Salad
Seared sesame ahi tuna on top of a bed of mixed greens. Topped with carrot, cucumber, red onion, and radish in sesame ginger dressing. Finished with avocado and sriracha aioli.
1/2 Artichoke Caprese Salad
Baby spinach, herb marinated artichokes, fresh roma tomatoes, parmesan, and fresh basil. Topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Finished with buffalo mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and a walnut pesto.
1/2 Buffalo Ranch Salad
Crispy chicken served with mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, jack, mozzarella, onion, carrots, and tomato. Tossed in buffalo ranch dressing.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing and parmesan.
1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled chicken breast.
1/2 Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, scallions, and blue cheese dressing
1/2 Greenhouse Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomato, jack, mozzarella, and onions. Choose ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, buffalo ranch, or thousand island.
1/2 Salad Abbey
Choice of lettuce tossed with jack, mozzarella, tomatoes, and ranch dressing. Topped with avocado.
1/2 Salmon Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled salmon.
1/2 Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled shrimp.
1/2 Side Caesar
1/2 Southwest BBQ Chicken
Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, black beans, sweet corn, onion, BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with tortilla chips, avocado and grilled chicken. Finished with avocado salsa
1/2 Spinach & Black Bean Salad
Spinach tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with mushrooms, bell peppers, feta cheese, cilantro, and walnuts. Served on warm black beans and cheese
1/2 Summer Berry Salad
1/2 Wedge Salad
A slice of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, crumbled blue cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro, and blue cheese dressing.
Ahi Summer Salad
Seared sesame ahi tuna on top of a bed of mixed greens. Topped with carrot, cucumber, red onion, and radish in sesame ginger dressing. Finished with avocado and sriracha aioli.
Artichoke Caprese Salad
Baby spinach, herb marinated artichokes, fresh roma tomatoes, parmesan, and fresh basil. Topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Finished with buffalo mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and a walnut pesto.
Buffalo Ranch Salad
Crispy chicken served with mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, jack, mozzarella, onion, carrots, and tomato. Tossed in buffalo ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing and parmesan.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled chicken breast.
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, scallions, and blue cheese dressing.
Greenhouse Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomato, jack, mozzarella, and onions. Choose ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, buffalo ranch, or thousand island.
Salad Abbey
Choice of lettuce tossed with jack, mozzarella, tomatoes, and ranch dressing. Topped with avocado.
Salmon Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled salmon.
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled shrimp
Southwest BBQ Chicken
Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, black beans, sweet corn, onion, BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with tortilla chips, avocado and grilled chicken. Finished with avocado salsa
Spinach & Black Bean Salad
Spinach tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with mushrooms, bell peppers, feta cheese, cilantro, and walnuts. Served on warm black beans and cheese
Summer Berry Salad
Wedge Salad
One-quartered head of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, crumbled blue cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro, and blue cheese dressing.
Cup of Tomato Basil
Cup of Daily Soup
Cup of Chili
House-made turkey chili topped with cheddar cheese, red onions and sour cream.
Chicken Tortilla
Sandwiches
Black & Blue Salmon BLT
Blackened salmon topped with blue cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and Dijon mustard. Served open faced on Crema Artisan grilled sourdough.
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, herb mayo, and pesto on focaccia bread.
Open Faced Veggie Sandwich
Fresh black bean veggie patty served open-faced on grilled sourdough with herb mayo on a bed of spinach and roma tomatoes. Topped with avocado.
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Roasted beer-marinated turkey breast piled high and topped with cheddar. Served with green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and herb mayo on grilled sourdough.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried chicken breast topped with coleslaw, house-made pickles, and siriacha aioli.
French Dip Sandwich
BLTA
Cuban Sandwich
Bowl Chicken Caprese
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, herb mayo and pesto. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side
Bowl French Dip
Bowl Salmon BLT
Blackened salmon topped with blue cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and Dijon mustard. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side
Bowl Turkey & Cheese
Roasted beer-marinated turkey breast piled high and topped with cheddar. Served with green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and herb mayo. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side
Bowl Veggie Sandwich
Fresh black bean veggie patty with herb mayo, spinach and roma tomatoes. Topped with avocado. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side
Burgers
Baja Turkey Burger
House-made turkey patty topped with pepper jack, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, onion, herb mayo, and serrano butter.
Patty Time Burger
Topped with pepper jack, Dijon-infused caramelized onions, and thousand island dressing served on our parmesan crusted sourdough.
The Abbey Burger
1/3lb. all beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and herb mayo.
West Coast Burger
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, beer battered onion rings, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, and chipotle BBQ sauce.
Beach Sliders
Two beef patties topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and herb mayo.
Bowl Baja Turkey Burger
Turkey patty topped with pepper jack, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, onion, herb mayo, and serrano butter. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No side
Bowl Patty Time Burger
Topped with pepper jack, Dijon-infused caramelized onions, and thousand island dressing. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side
Bowl West Coast Burger
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, beer battered onion rings, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, and chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on a bed of roasted seasonal veggies. **No Side
Pizza
Small Abbey Salad Pizza
Choice of lettuce tossed with tomatoes, mozzarella, jack, and avocado tossed in ranch dressing piled high on a five cheese pizza
Small Bacon & Spinach Pizza
Spinach tossed in alight garlic oil, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, jack, and parmesan.
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast pieces, red onion, and cilantro.
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo marinara sauce blend, pepperoni, crispy chicken, mozzarella, jack and blue cheese crumbles. Finished with buffalo drizzle.
Small Five Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, jack, asiago, cheddar, and parmesan.
Small Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, jack, asiago, and parmesan topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Small Pepperoni Pizza
Sliced pepperoni over our five cheese pizza.
Small Pesto Artichoke Pizza
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, jack, herb-marinated artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, and feta crumbles. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Small Sausage Pizza
Crumbled sausage over our five cheese pizza.
Small Spicy Shrimp & Garlic Pizza
Rock shrimp sautéed with garlic, sweet chili, and chili paste. Garnished with cilantro, parmesan, and a grilled lime.
Small Supreme Me Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, olives, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a five cheese pizza.
Small Sweet Hawaiian Pizza
Layered with roasted pineapple, Canadian and applewood smoked bacon, and sweet chili sauce. Garnished with green onions.
Small Thai Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, cilantro, carrots, onion, and snow peas on top of a peanut sauce base. Finished with chopped peanuts.
Abbey Salad Pizza
Choice of lettuce tossed with tomatoes, mozzarella, jack, and avocado tossed in ranch dressing piled high on a five cheese pizza
Bacon & Spinach Pizza
Spinach tossed in alight garlic oil, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, jack, and parmesan.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast pieces, red onion, and cilantro.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo marinara sauce blend, pepperoni, crispy chicken, mozzarella, jack and blue cheese crumbles. Finished with buffalo drizzle.
Five Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, jack, asiago, cheddar, and parmesan.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, jack, asiago, and parmesan topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Pepperoni Pizza
Sliced pepperoni over our five cheese pizza.
Pesto Herbo Artichoke Pizza
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, jack, herb-marinated artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, and feta crumbles. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Sausage Pizza
Crumbles sausage over our five cheese pizza.
Spicy Shrimp & Garlic Pizza
Rock shrimp sautéed with garlic, sweet chili, and chili paste. Garnished with cilantro, parmesan, and a grilled lime.
Supreme Me Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, olives, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a five cheese pizza.
Sweet Hawaiian Pizza
Layered with roasted pineapple, Canadian and applewood smoked bacon, and sweet chili sauce. Garnished with green onions.
Thai Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, cilantro, carrots, onion, and snow peas on top of a peanut sauce base. Finished with chopped peanuts.
Lighter Side
Burger Bowl
Your choice of 1/3 beef or turkey patty, served on a bed of grilled seasonal veggies.
Lemon Caper Chicken
Six ounce chicken breast grilled and topped with lemon caper sauce, served on a bed of grilled seasonal veggies.
Roasted Avocado Turkey Wrap
Roasted turkey with avocado, spinach, diced tomatoes, and sweet chili sauce. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of steamed broccoli.
Entrees
1/2 Fish N Chips
Beer-battered cod delicately fried and served with cole slaw and French fries. Finished with grilled lemon and a side of our house-made tartar sauce. (2pc)
Fish N Chips
Beer-battered cod delicately fried and served with cole slaw and French fries. Finished with grilled lemon and a side of our house-made tartar sauce. (2pc)
Pesto Chicken Pasta
Pasta tossed with chicken, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, and a creamy walnut pesto sauce. Topped with walnuts, and parmesan.
Pesto Salmon Pasta
Pesto Shrimp Pasta
Pasta tossed with shrimp, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, and a creamy walnut pesto sauce. Topped with walnuts, and parmesan
Seared Sesame Ahi Dinner
Seared sesame ahi tuna served with jasmine rice and steamed broccoli.
Thai Shrimp Noodles
Shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, snow peas, zucchini, and udon noodles. Tossed in sweet soy-chili sauce and topped with wontons, cilantro and peanuts.
Thai Tenderloin Noodles
Tenderloin steak sautéed with bell peppers, snow peas, zucchini, and udon noodles. Tossed in sweet soy-chili sauce and topped with wontons, cilantro and peanuts
Specials
Kids Menu
Sides
Vegan
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kids Choc Milk
Kids Milk
Kids OJ
Kids Soda
Lemon Lime
Milk
Orange Juice
Pink Lemonade
Rootbeer
Soda Water
Sparkling Water
IBC Rootbeer
Togo Drink
Shirley Temple
Cherry Coke
Cocktails
Beer
805 Firestone
Einstok White
Garage Marshmallow Stout
Get Up Offa That Brown 5.5%
Hop Juice DIPA
Maudite
Prohibition Amber Ale 6.1%
Salty Crew Blonde
Sharkbite Red
SM Bitburger
SM Hefeweisse
Smog City Porter
Stone IPA
Wild Barrel Cran
Wild Barrel Mixed Berry Sour
Coronado sea legs hazy IPA
Ace Perry Cider
Anchor Steam
Bad Apple Cider
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Chimay Reserve
Clown Shoes Space Cake
Coors Light
Cucumber Sour
Duvel
Eel River Blonde
Golden Monkey
Great Divide Hercules
Guava Seltzer
Guinness
Gulden Draak
Huckleberry Seltzer
Kiwi Strawberry Seltzer
La Fin Du Monde
Lo Fi Spritz
Mango Cart
Michelada
Mirror Pond
Non Bitburger
Oatis Oatmeal Stout
Omission Pale Ale
Pacifico
Peach Ale
Piraat
Pinapple Jalapeno Lemonade Seltzer
Raspberry Sour
Space Dust
Stella Artois
Stem Cider
Ultra
Watermelon Lime Seltzer
Pineapple Seltzer
Wine
GLS "CA" Red Blend
GLS 1000 Stories Zinfandel
GLS A to Z Pinot Noir
GLS Angeline Pinot Noir
GLS Freakshow Red Blend
GLS Hess Allomi Cabernet
GLS Rabble Cabernet
GLS Storypoint Cabernet
GLS Sycamore Cabernet
GLS The Mariner Red Blend
BTL "CA" Locations
BTL 1000 Stories Zinfandel
BTL A To Z Pinot Noir
BTL Angeline Pinot Noir
BTL B Side Cabernet
BTL B.R. Cohn Cabernet
BTL Bishops Pinot Noir
BTL Dry Creek The Mariner
BTL Four Vines Zinfandel
BTL Freakshow Red Blend
BTL Hess Allomi Cabernet
BTL Norton Reserva Malbec
BTL Rabble Cabernet
BTL Storypoint Cabernet
BTL Sycamore Cabernet
GLS Bex Riesling
GLS Bishops Peak Chardonnay
GLS Brander Sauv Blanc
GLS Chateau Rose
GLS Echo Bay Sauv Blanc
GLS J Vineyard Pinot Gris
GLS Kali Hart Chardonnay
GLS Mer Soleil
GLS Phantom Chardonnay
GLS Pol Clement Split
GLS Serenity White Blend
GLS Sycamore Chardonnay
GLS Vino Pinot Grigio
GLS Wycliff Champagne
BTL Bex Riesling
BTL Chateau Campugent Rose
BTL Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc
BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris
BTL Kali Hart Chardonnay
BTL Mer Soleil
BTL Sycamore Chardonnay
BTL Vino Pinot Grigio
BTL Wycliff Champagne
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Where Beer is Delicious!
306 Main Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740