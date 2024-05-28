- Home
- /
- The Abbot's Fireside - High Street, Elham, CT4 6TD
The Abbot's Fireside High Street, Elham, CT4 6TD
High Street, Elham
Canterbury, GB CT4 6TD
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
PUB FAVOURITES
- Cod & Chips£13.50
Fresh 10oz cod fillet, battered in the finest homemade beer batter. served with mushy peas.
- Scampi & Chips£11.50
Breaded wholetail Whitby scampi served with chips & garden peas.
- Fireside Burger£13.50
Homemade steak beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon & cheese. Served in a brioche bun with chips.
12" STONE BAKED PIZZA
- Rustic Classic 12" Pizza£12.95
Rustic combination or oregano infused tomato sauce and creamy Fior di Latte mozzarella.
- Nice n Spicy 12" Pizza£14.95
Oregano infused tomato sauce, Fior di Latte mozzarella, topped with spicy Calabrian Nduja sausage laced with chilli, pepperdew peppers, fiery ventricina salami and sliced roquito peppers.
- Fully Loaded 12" Pizza£14.95
smoked speck ham, cured Napoli salami, fennel salami, oregano infused tomato sauce and Fior di Latte mozzarella.
- BBQ Chicken 12" Pizza£14.95
A smoky, sweet BBQ sauce base, Fior di Latte mozzarella, pulled seared chicken breast, balsamic glazed onions and smoked speck ham.
- Gone Trufflin 12" Pizza£14.50
Decadent mushroom and black truffle paste, mushrooms, smoked speck ham and Fior di Latte mozzarella.
- Garden Club 12" Pizza£14.50
A vegetarian celebration with oregano infused tomato sauce, Fior di Latte mozzarella, balsamic glazed onions, globe artichoke hearts, pepperdew peppers, a sprinkling of olives and finished with peppery rocket.
- Simply Salami 12" Pizza£14.50
Delicious cured Napoli salami with oregano infused tomato sauce and Fior di Latte mozzarella.
SOFT DRINKS
ALCOHOL
- Peroni 330ml bottle£4.00
- Peroni 0% 330ml bottle£3.80
- Corona 330ml bottle£4.00
- Corona 0% 330ml bottle£3.80
- Old Mout 500ml bottle ( cherries & berries )£4.30
- Old Mout 500ml bottle ( Kiwi & Lime )£4.30
- Old Mout 500ml bottle ( Strawberry & Apple )£4.30
- Heineken 330ml bottle£4.30
- Ghost ship 0.5% 500ml bottle£3.80
- Bella Guiliana Pinot Grigio 750ml£15.00
- Alameda Sauvignon Blanc 750ml£15.00
- Vina Arroba Chardonnay 750ml£15.00
- Alameda Merlot 750ml£15.00
- Don Aparo Malbec 750ml£17.00
- Calusari Pinot Noir 750ml£18.00
- Bella Guiliana Pinot Blush 750ml£15.00
- Rosebud Zinfandel 750ml£17.00
- Bella Guiliana Prosecco 750ml£20.00
SNACKS
- Pipers Crisps ( sea salt)£1.00
- Pipers Crisps ( cheddar & onion )£1.00
- Pipers Crisps ( chorizo )£1.00
- Pipers Crisps ( sweet chilli )£1.00
- Pipers Crisps ( long horn beef )£1.00
- Pipers Crisps ( salt & cider vinegar )£1.00
- KP Nuts ( salted )£1.20
- KP Nuts ( dry roasted )£1.20
- Pork scratchings£1.20
- Mars Bar£1.00
- Kit Kat£1.00
- Snickers£1.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
High Street, Elham, Canterbury, GB CT4 6TD