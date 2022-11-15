Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Abilities at The Eagles Nest

123 Reviews

$$

570 East Leffels Lane

Springfield, OH 45505

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Banana

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.10

Diet Coke

$2.10

Vanilla Coke

$2.10

Coke Zero

$2.10

Sprite

$2.10

Monster Energy

$2.10

Gold Peak Tea "Sweet"

$1.99Out of stock

Gold Peak Tea "Unsweetened"

$1.99

Body Armor

$2.10

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$1.50

Minute maid Apple juice

$1.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99Out of stock

Peace Tea

$1.99

Smart Water "Large"

$2.10

Smart Water "Small"

$1.75

Strawberry Milk

$2.10Out of stock

White Milk

$2.10

Fountain Drinks

Water

$0.25

Large Fountain Drink

$1.29

Small Fountain Drink

$1.79

Smoothies

Superior Strawberry

$3.50+

Marvelous Mango

$3.50+

Wild Berry Smoothie

$3.50+

Groovy Green Smoothie

$3.50+Out of stock

Strawberry Banana

$3.50+

Strawberry-Mango

$3.50+

Strawberry-Triple Berry

$3.50+

Tropical Berry

$3.50+

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Americano

$2.50Out of stock

Mocha

$4.50Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Decaf Tea

$1.50

Hot Water

$0.75

Cold Coffee

Iced Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Americano

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! All orders over $75 must be approved and confirmed by restaurant management. All orders over $100 must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. Any cancellation of orders over $100 must be made at least 24 hours in advance.

Location

570 East Leffels Lane, Springfield, OH 45505

Directions

