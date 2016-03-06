Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

The Acadian Coast

review star

No reviews yet

2929 Navigation #200

Houston, TX 77003

Popular Items

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$10.00+

Alligator and Shrimp Jambalaya

$20.00

House made alligator sausage with shrimp and okra, tossed in piquant sauce, served over white rice.

Brunch

Drinks

Americano

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Classic Drip Coffee

$3.00

Double Shot Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Latte

$4.50

Single Espresso

$2.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

A la carte

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

French Toast

$10.00

Pancakes

$2.50+

Farmhouse Breakfast

$18.00

Two Eggs (Cooked your way), Home Fries, Two Slices of Bacon, House-made Toast, & a side of fruit

Granola Parfait

$5.00

Takeout

Entrees-

Cup Chicken + Andouille Gumbo (Cup)

$8.00

House dark rue gumbo served with white rice.

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$10.00+

Alligator and Shrimp Jambalaya

$20.00

House made alligator sausage with shrimp and okra, tossed in piquant sauce, served over white rice.

Fish of the Day

$30.00

Ask regarding availability

Special Snapper

$35.00

6oz gulf snapper filet in a true classic ponchartrain sauce, served with white rice and grilled asparagus.

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$20.00

Served w dirty rice and cole slaw

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Colossal shrimp with smoked gouda grits, peppers and bacon lardon. Topped with buerre blanc au jus.

Shrimp Blanc

$22.00

7 colossal blackened shrimp in a buerre blanc sauce with bell peppers. Served with warmed baguette.

Acadian Pasta

$16.00

Pappardelle pasta in a bell pepper and crimini mushroom cream sauce. With the option to add blackened chicken breast or blackened shrimp for an upcharge.

Acadian Burger

$15.00

Premium House-Made Patty & Buns cooked to your preference, layered with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Red Onions, Mayo, & Mustard.

Fondue Shrimp

Fondue Shrimp

$18.00

Seafood Table-

Fried Catfish Plate

$20.00

Fried catfish filet. Served with sole slaw and fries.

Fried Shrimp Plate

$24.00

7 fried colossal shrimp. Served with cole slaw and fries.

Deaux

Deaux

$28.00

Fried catfish and fried colossal shrimp. Served with Cole Slaw and Fries

Platter

$32.00

Fried catfish, fried colossal shrimp and fried alligator. Served with Cole Slaw and Fries

Salads-

Acadian House Salad

Acadian House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, red onion, and tomato

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce Tossed With House-Made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Drizzled In Rich Ceasar Dressing

Side Salad

$5.00
Side Ceaser

Side Ceaser

$5.00

Smalls-

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$10.00

5 in house made boudin balls, served with remoulade

Shrimp Brochette

$15.00

Deconstructed traditional cajun dish. Colossal shrimp skewered, topped with BBQ sauce, crumbled bacon and served over a bed of Acadian dirty rice.

Crab Cakes

$22.00

2 lump crab cakes, served with lemon dill ailoi.

Bread Service

$2.00

Toasted single baguette

Sides-

Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$7.00
Side Smoked Gouda Mashed

Side Smoked Gouda Mashed

$7.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00
Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice

$5.00
Side Caeser

Side Caeser

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Dessert-

Beignets

Beignets

$8.00

Choice of Chicory Chocolate, Berry Compote, or Plain

Chocolate Beignets

$12.00

powedered sugar, drizzled with chicory chocolate sauce

Berry Beignets

Berry Beignets

$12.00

powdered sugar, drizzled with berry compote w fresh berries

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Glazed with Whisky Caramel and Vanilla Creme Sauce, Then Finished With Vanilla Ice Cream.

Kiddos-

Deaux Jr

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Havarti, white cheddar and borsin on house made bread

Kids Pasta & Shrimp

$13.00

Garlic lemon butter

Kids Fried Fish

$11.00Out of stock

Kids Salad

$4.50

Kids Fries

$4.50

Side Fruit

$5.00

N/A Beverages-

Coffee-

$2.50

Fountain Drink-

$3.50

Iced Tea-

$2.50

Orange Juice-

$4.00

Pineapple Juice-

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice-

$4.00

Topo Chico-

$2.50

Ginger Beer-

$3.00

Ginger Ale-

$2.50

Food (Copy)

Acadian Pasta

$18.00

Fresh Pappardelle noodles with mushroom cream sauce, Crimini Mushrooms, Diced Peppers, & Garlic.

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Egg

$2.50

Add x1 Shrimp

$3.00
Beignets

Beignets

$10.00

Beignets (pronounces "ben-yeys") Are The Official State Doughnut of Louisiana, and For A Good Reason! Soft, Pillow-Like Pastry, Flash Fried, & Topped with A Generous amount of Powdered Sugar.

Berry Beignets

Berry Beignets

$12.00

powdered sugar, drizzled with berry compote w fresh berries

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, then Finished with out House-Made Cesar Dressing.

Chocolate Beignets

$12.00

powedered sugar, drizzled with chicory chocolate sauce

Creole Benny

Creole Benny

$16.00

Poached eggs and crab cakes on top of a toasted baguette

Creole Omelette

$18.00

Ouelette made with Diced Peppers, Spinache, with Smoked Gouda & Crimni Mushrooms.

Farmhouse Breakfast

$18.00

Two eggs, herb potatoes, two slices of bacon, and toast

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Colossal Shrimp, Smoked Gouda, Peppers, and Bacon.

Bird & Beignets

$14.00

House-Battered Fried Chicken set between out Golden Beignets, served with a side of mixed fruit.

Bar Brunch

Buffet add ons

Crab Cakes

$32.00

Drinks

Classic Drip Coffee

$3.00

Double Shot Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Froze'

$10.00

A la carte

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

French Toast

$10.00

Pancakes

$2.50+

Farmhouse Breakfast

$18.00

Two Eggs (Cooked your way), Home Fries, Two Slices of Bacon, House-made Toast, & a side of fruit

Granola Parfait

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Acadian Coast offers thoughtfully prepared Gulf-Coast seafood, blending authentic flavors of American Creole country and Canada’s Acadia with the rich cooking traditions of the American South. We celebrate these cuisines!

Location

2929 Navigation #200, Houston, TX 77003

