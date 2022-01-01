1718 Steakhouse 20626 Stone Oak Pkwy #103

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Proscuitto Bruschetta

$18.00

Crostinis layed with whipped goat cheese and proscuitto.

Lobster Cargot

$25.00

Fresh lobster meat with four cheese blend, oven baked in a rich cream sauce. Served with crostinis.

Charcuterie Platter

$27.00

Capicola, proscuitto, berkshire pepperoni, Spanish chorizo, Geona Salami, and our chef's selection of world class cheese.

Spinach Dip

$18.00

A blend of melted cheese with spinach and artichokes. Served with toast points.

Creole Calamari

$18.00

Calamari tossed in a creole seasoning served with Calabrian pepper aioli.

Caprese Bombs

$16.00

Mozzarella-stuffed cherry tomatoes lightly fried finished with balsamic reduction and basil pesto.

Soup & Salads

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Rich and creamy with fresh lobster meat.

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Tomato/Mozzarella/Basil/Balsamic

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh crisp romaine/ Cesar dressing/ Romano Chesse/ Garlic croutons.

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Lettuce/ Rosemary feta dressing/ Grape tomatoes/ Feta cheese/ Applewood smoked bacon.

Walnut Salad

$12.00

Romaine/ Red wine vinagrette/ Candied walnuts/ Red Onion/ Blue Cheese/ Red grapes.

1718 House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens/ Lemon and honey balsamic vinagrette/ Candied walnuts, Blue cheese crumbles/ Pickled red onion/ Mandarin oranges/ Crisp prosciutto.

Grill

Filet Mignon 8oz

$49.00

Filet Mignon 12oz

$58.00

Prime Ribeye 12oz

$46.00

Prime Ribeye 16oz

$56.00

Prime New York Strip 12oz

$39.00

Prime New York Strip 16oz

$46.00

Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye 22oz

$78.00

Add-Ons

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Crab Cake

$15.00

Bacon Scallops

$25.00

Oscar

$15.00

Lobster

$25.00

Market

Sides

Baked Potato

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Cream Spinach

$12.00

Steamed Broccoli

$12.00

Mushrooms

$12.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$34.00

North Atlanctic salmon filet with a blackened seasoning. Served with creamy risotto and asparagus, drizzled with cilantro presto.

Lobster Tail

$45.00

Market. 8oz Maine cold water Lobster Tail with grilled carrots and asparagus.

Glazed Chicken

$29.00

Chicken Breast Glazed in bourbon on a bed of mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Bone in Pork

$33.00

Char-broiled bone in pork tenderloin topped with bourbon glaze, mashed potatoes.

Penne Mediterranean

$19.00

Penne pasta served with a creamy chicken, feta cheese, onion, sundried tomatoes, garlic, and basil sauce.

Spaghetti Meatball

$19.00

Spaghetti pasta with our signature marinara sauce and meatballs.

Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Cheese ravioli with your choice of pasta (Marinara, Cheese sauce, or Pink sauce)

Tuscan Pasta

$19.00

Creamy parmesan sauce, pancetta, and saute mushrooms.

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Chocolate Lava

$10.00

Flaming Cheesecake

$10.00

Cocktails

1718 Manhattan

$12.00

1718 Perfect

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Blood & Sand

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Chocolate Old Fashioned

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Cucumber Collins

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

El Diablo

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Jalapeno Daquiri

$12.00

Jameson Blackberry

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Southside

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Texas Mule

$12.00

Texas Rose

$12.00

The S. Alamo

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

TX 75

$12.00

Waterloo Negroni

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Gordons

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Alkkemist

$12.00

Waterloo

$12.00

Tanqueray 10

$15.00

Hendricks Lunar

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Bauchant

$10.00

Black Sambucca

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

Pims

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$10.00

Rumplemintz

$10.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Rum

Admiral Nelson

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$12.00

Bumbu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling'S

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Meyers

$12.00

Meyers Silver

$15.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$25.00

Chivas Regal 25

$55.00

Courvoiser VSOP

$16.00

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr

$16.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

J & B

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Markers Mark

$12.00

Oban

$20.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Well Scotch

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Blantons SB

$20.00

Tequila

Avion Silver

$10.00

Blue Nectar

$11.00

Blue Nectar Reposado Tequi

$15.00

Blue Nectar Silver Tequila

$14.00

Blue Nectar Special Reserve

$14.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$11.00

Casa Noble

$11.00

Corazon Reposado

$11.00

Cuervo Silver

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Café

$11.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Xo Café

$12.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Effen

$12.00

Firefly

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Jeremiah Weed

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$12.00

Bakers

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Diabolique

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14

$16.00

Glenfiddich 18

$18.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

Highland Park 12

$40.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Macallan 18

$40.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Mcallan 12

$16.00

Rebecca Creek

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Austin

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Busted IPA

$6.00

Busted Porter

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Kalibur

$6.00

Lone Star

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Odouls

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Sculpin

$6.00

Shiner

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Red Wine

Sangria

$10.00

GLS Joel Gott Zinfandel

$13.00

GLS Elouan Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Kenwood Merlot

$13.00

GLS Warre’s Port

$9.00

GLS Osborne Sherry

$9.00

GLS Taylor Port

$14.00

GLS Joel Gott Cabernet

$13.00

GLS St Francis Cabernet

$13.00

GLS Cupcake Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Seven Falls Merlot

$11.00

GLS Dona Paula Malbec

$10.00

GLS Cupcake Pinot Noir

$10.00

Folonari Chianti

$45.00

Joel Gott Zinfandel

$50.00

Taken Blend

$90.00

Bodegas Finca Nueva

$45.00

Venta Morales

$45.00

Mc Pherson EVS

$50.00

Si Vale

$55.00

Torres Celeste

$60.00

Two Hands

$80.00

Trinchero Forte

$120.00

Banfi

$150.00

Insignia

$400.00

Chateau Ste Michelle

$45.00

Napa Cellars

$60.00

Santa Ema

$45.00

Joel Gott

$50.00

Claret

$50.00

Ben Marco

$50.00

Imagery

$50.00

St. Francis

$50.00

Sessi

$65.00

Daou

$75.00

Silverado

$95.00

Freemark

$100.00

Round Pound

$140.00

Stags Leap Art

$115.00

Caymus

$165.00

Cade CAB

$195.00

Silver Oak

$170.00

Cakebread

$175.00

Noble Vines

$45.00

Murphy Goode

$40.00

Seven Falls

$45.00

Kenwood

$45.00

Kendall Jackson

$45.00

Lapostolle

$45.00

Chateau Saint André

$55.00

Swanson

$60.00

Twomey

$120.00

Emmolo Merlot

$120.00

Dona Paula Malbec

$40.00

Amalaya

$45.00

Catena Zapata

$60.00

Trivento Golden

$60.00

Vendetta

$80.00

Hess Lion

$90.00

BTL Joel Gott Zinfandel

$55.00

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Kenwood Merlot

$55.00

BTL Warre’s Port

$40.00

BTL Osborne Sherry

$40.00

BTL Taylor Port

$55.00

BTL Joel Gott Cabernet

$55.00

BTL St Francis Cabernet

$55.00

BTL Cupcake Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Seven Falls Merlot

$45.00

BTL Dona Paula Malbec

$40.00

BTL Cupcake Pinot Noir

$40.00

Belle Glos, California

$90.00

White Wine

GLS Louis Jadot Pouilly

$13.00

GLS Torresella Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GLS Folie Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Pomelo Sauv Blanc

$10.00

GLS Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Dr. Loosen

$10.00

GLS Cupcake Moscato

$11.00

GLS Stivali Prosecco

$10.00

Cupcake Moscato

$45.00

Stivale

$50.00

Campo Viejo

$45.00

Perrier Jouët

$85.00

Tattinger

$95.00

Bollinger

$225.00

Folie A Deux

$45.00

St Francis

$45.00

Jackson Estate

$50.00

Bravium

$50.00

Sonoma Curer

$50.00

Bouchard

$55.00

Silverado

$75.00

Clos Pegase

$75.00

Patz & Hall

$85.00

Cakebread Chard

$100.00

Torresella

$45.00

Bolla

$45.00

Castello Banfi

$50.00

Atems

$65.00

Santa Margherita

$75.00

Dr Loosen

$40.00

Zind Humbrecht

$100.00

Bouvet

$50.00

BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly

$55.00

BTL Torresella Pinot Grigio

$45.00

BTL Folie Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Pomelo Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BTL Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$55.00

BTL Dr. Loosen

$40.00

BTL Cupcake Moscato

$45.00

BTL Stivali Prosecco

$40.00

Rose

GLS Cupcake Rose

$12.00

GLS La Crema Rose

$13.00

GLS La crema Rose Pinot Noir

$13.00

Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades Rose 750ml

$1,000.00

BTL Cupcake Rose

$45.00

BTL La Crema Rose

$55.00

BTL La crema Rose Pinot Noir

$55.00

Champagne

Moet & Chandon

$120.00

Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades 750ml

$650.00

Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades 1.5L

$1,300.00

Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades Demi Sec 750ml

$900.00

Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades Blanc de Blancs 750ml

$1,650.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Coffee

Regular

$3.50Out of stock

Decaf

$3.50Out of stock

Espresso

$3.50Out of stock

Capuchino

$3.50Out of stock

Special

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20626 Stone Oak Pkwy #103, San Antonio, TX 78258

Directions

