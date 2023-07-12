  • Home
A map showing the location of The African Grill 3665 Club Dr Ste. 102View gallery

The African Grill 3665 Club Dr Ste. 102

No reviews yet

3665 Club Dr Ste. 102

Duluth, GA 30096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions


Appetizers

Peppered Goat

$20.00

Seasoned & diced goat in spicy tomato sauce

Peppered Pomo

$20.00

Medium Peppered Snail

$20.00

Marinated spicy snail

Moi Moi

$5.00

Black-eyed peas pudding patties

Chicken Wings & Fries

$15.00

Lemon pepper wings with fries

Suya

$16.00

Assorted Meat Pepper Soup

$20.00

Goat Pepper Soup

$20.00

Fish Pepper Soup

$20.00

Large Peppered Snail

$25.00

Rice, Porridge, and Bean Dishes

Ofada Rice with Sauce

$23.00

A delicious stew made with iru and assorted meats. Served with white rice and a hard-boiled eggs

Jollof Rice

$20.00

Steamed rice cooked in blended tomato stew served with plantains.

Fried Rice

$22.00

White Rice & Stew

$20.00

Yam Porridge

$22.00

Yams cooked in a blended tomato stew. Served with plantains.

Beans and Plantain

$22.00

Pepper Soup & White Rice

$22.00

Yam & Fried egg

$23.00

Soups

Banga Soup

$22.95

A delicious soup made out of squeezed juice from the palm nut fruit.

Edikang Ikong

$22.95

A delicious vegetable soup made with palm oil and served with your choice of meat.

Stew and Ewedu

$22.95

A delicious soup made from ewedu leaves and served with a tomato stew.

Okro Soup

$22.95

Finely diced okra soup served with spinach.

Gbegiri and Ewedu (ABULA)

$25.95

A flavorful soup made from blended beans and served with your choice of meat.

Ogbono Soup

$22.95

A delicious soup made out of dry grounded ogbono seeds.

Efo Riro

$22.95

A rich vegetable soup prepared with palm oil.

Egusi Soup

$22.95

A delicious soup made out of ground melon seed and spinach

Bitter leaf Soup

$22.95

Stew

Goat Stew

$15.00

Tilapia Stew

$14.00

Mackerel Stew

$14.00

Chicken Stew

$14.00

Ayamase

$22.00

Ofada

$20.00

Sides

Plantain

$3.00

Jollof Rice

$10.00

Fries

$5.00

Fried Yam

$8.00

White Rice

$5.00

Eba

$5.00

Pounded Yam

$5.00

Wheat Fufu

$5.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Amala

$5.00

Catfish

$15.00

Beans

$5.00

Stew Small

$5.00

Banga Soup

$8.00

Edikang Ikong

$8.00

Stew Large

$7.00

Stew and Ewedu

$8.00

Okro Soup

$8.00

Gbegiri

$6.00

Ewedu

$6.00

Side of Soup (No Meat)

$8.00

Ogbono Soup

$8.00

Efo Riro

$8.00

Egusi Soup

$8.00

Bitter leaf Soup

$8.00

Egg

$1.00

Stock Fish

$15.00

From The Grill

Grilled Fish & Plantains

$30.00

Grilled fish cooked with a spicy sauce and served with a side of plantains.

Isiewu

Isiewu

$60.00

Soup only

Ogbono Soup

$17.95

Efo Riro

$17.95

Egusi Soup

$17.95

Bitter Leaf Soup

$17.95

Banga Soup

$17.95

Edikang Ikong

$17.95

Stew and Ewedu

$17.95

Okoro Soup

$17.95

Gbegiri and Ewedu

$20.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3665 Club Dr Ste. 102, Duluth, GA 30096

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

