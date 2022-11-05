Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Aftertaste

706 Grayson Hwy Suite 212

Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Popular Items

Banana Pudding Cake
Red Drink 32oz
Country Style Ribs Entrée

House Specials

Family Meal Rack of Ribs with two 16oz Sides

$49.99

Rack of Ribs (No Sides)

$29.00

Fried Riblets Entrée

$15.00

Crispy fried Riblets with two (2) sides.

8 PC Fried Chicken (No Sides)

$19.99

8 Piece Mixed Crispy Fried Chicken

Smoke-Kissed Chicken & Pulled Pork Combos

$25.00

Smoked-Chicken and Pulled Pork with one (2) side. *Substitute Pulled Pork for Double Chicken 1.50 | Ribs 2.00 | Brisket 2.50 | Rib Tips 1.50]

3 PC Smoke-Kissed Whole Wings Entrée

$18.00Out of stock

Country Style Ribs Entrée

$20.00

Smoked Country Style Ribs entrée with two (2) sides.

Lunch Menu

(Thurs-Fri 12pm-3pm only) Sandwiches prepared with smoked or fried meat served on a Brioche Bun accompanied with Plantain Chips, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries. *Add .75 for 2oz Spicy BBQ Slaw
Smoke-Kissed Chicken Sandwich

Smoke-Kissed Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Smoke-Kissed Chopped Chicken Sandwich served on a Brioche Bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Smoke-Kissed Pulled Pork Sandwich served on a Brioche Bun.

Ribs Tips (No Sides)

$13.99

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Sandwiches

Smoke-Kissed Sandwiches served on a Brioche Bun accompanied with one (1) side. *Add $1.25 for Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, or Fried Corn.

Smoked-Kissed Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Smoke-Kissed Pulled Pork Sandwich served on a Brioche Bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Smoke-Kissed Sliced Brisket Sandwich served on a Brioche Bun.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Smoke-Kissed Sliced Brisket Sandwich served on a Brioche Bun.

Beef Entrées

Smoked Beef entrees include two (2) sides of your choice. *Add 1.25 for Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Fried Corn options.

Smoke-Kissed Brisket

$23.00

Sliced, Smoke-kissed Brisket Entrée includes two (2) sides of your choice.

Beef Ribs

$25.00

Smoke-kissed Beef Ribs Entrée includes two (2) sides of your choice.

Surf & Turf Brisket & Fried Shrimp Entrée

$29.95

Sliced, Smoke-kissed Brisket and 6 Piece Breaded Butterfly Fried Shrimp Entrée includes two (2) sides of your choice.

Surf & Turf Beef Ribs & Fried Shrimp Entrée

$31.95

Smoke-Kissed Beef Ribs and 6 Pieces Breaded Butterfly Fried Shrimp Entrée includes two (2) sides of your choice.

Chicken Entrées

Chicken Entrees include two (2) sides of your choice. *Add 1.25 for Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Fried Corn options.

Smoke-Kissed Chicken Entrée

$18.00

Fried Chicken Entrée

$15.00

Two pieces of crispy fried chicken with two (2) sides.

3 PC Smoke-Kissed Whole Wings Entrée

$18.00Out of stock

Fish & Shrimp Entrées

Smoked-Kissed Catch of the Day with two (2) sides. *Add 1.25 for Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Whole Fried Corn options.

Smoke-Kissed Salmon

$25.00

Smoke-Kissed Salmon served over a bed of rice pilaf with two (2) additional sides of your choice.

Breaded Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$12.99

6 (PC) Breaded Fried Butterfly Shrimp Entrée includes two (2) sides of your choice.

Lamb Entrées

Smoked Lamb Entrée includes two (2) sides of your choice. *Add 1.25 for Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Fried Corn options.

Smoke-Kissed Lamb Lollipops

$29.00

Smoked Lamb entrée includes two (2) sides of your choice.

Pork Entrées

Smoke-Kissed Marinated Pork with various meal options. *Add 1.25 for Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Fried Corn options.

Half Rack of Ribs Entrée

$25.00

Ribs Entrée

$20.00

Rib Tips Entrée

$18.00

Pulled Pork Entrée

$18.00

Country Style Ribs Entrée

$20.00

Smoked Country Style Ribs entrée with two (2) sides.

Fried Riblets Entrée

$15.00

Crispy fried Riblets with two (2) sides.

Fried Pork Chop Entrée

$15.00

Southern Fried Menu

Golden Fried Chicken or Riblets accompanied with two (2) sides of your choice.

Fried Chicken Entrée

$15.00

Two pieces of crispy fried chicken with two (2) sides.

Fried Riblets Entrée

$15.00

Crispy fried Riblets with two (2) sides.

Fried Pork Chop Entrée

$15.00

Breaded Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$12.99

6 (PC) Breaded Fried Butterfly Shrimp Entrée includes two (2) sides of your choice.

Veggie Entrée

Veggie Entrée includes any four (4) sides of your choice. *Add 1.25 for Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Fried Corn options.

Veggie Entrée

$17.00

A La Carte

8oz Side Item

Asparagus

$4.95

Baked Beans 8oz

$3.95

Cabbage 8oz

$3.95

Candied Sweet Potatoes

$3.95Out of stock

Collard Greens 8oz

$3.95

Crispy Plantain Chips

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Fried Breaded Mushrooms

$3.95

Fried Okra

$3.95

Fried Onion Rings

$3.95

Fried Whole Corn on the Cob

$3.95

Southern fried and buttered whole corn on the cob.

Green Beans 8oz

$3.95

Macaroni & Cheese 8oz

$4.95

Pasta Salad 8oz

$3.95

Potato Salad 8oz

$3.95

Rice Pilaf 8oz

$3.95

Side Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and eggs on a bed of romaine lettuce

Spicy BBQ Slaw 8oz

$3.95

Squash and Onions

$4.95Out of stock

Steamed Broccoli

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95Out of stock

Bread

Corn Bread

$1.50

Brioche Bun

$2.00

Beverages*

Strawberry Lemonade 32oz

$4.95

"Red Drink" Red Kool-Aid 32oz

$4.95

Grape Kool-Aid 32oz

$4.95

Sweet Tea 32oz

$4.95

Unsweetened Tea 32oz

$4.95

Bottled Coke 12oz

$2.79

Diet Coke 8oz

$2.29

Bottled Sprite 12oz

$2.79

Bottled Fanta Orange 12oz

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cakes by the Slice

German Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Banana Pudding Cake

$5.00

Key Lime Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Mini Pies

Mini Sweet Potato Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Mini Pecan Pie

$4.00

Mini Cobblers

Mini Peach Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Apple Cobbler

$5.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

706 Grayson Hwy Suite 212, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

