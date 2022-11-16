Main picView gallery

The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe 831 Main Street

831 Main Street

Luxemburg, WI 54217

NON Alcoholic drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.50

Zevia Soda

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Juice

ONLY served in 12oz Choice of apple, tomato, cranberry or Orange Juice

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Smoothies

Smoothies

$6.00

Coffee

House Coffee

$2.00+

Lattes

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.00+

Sides

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Bowl of fresh fruit (variety changes weekly)

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$9.00

Large square cheese curds served with a side of ranch or marinara sauce

Homemade French Fries

$5.00

Cut to order homemade french fries

Homemade Onion Rings

$8.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Breakfast Your Way

$10.00

2 Eggs your way, bacon, ham OR sausage, hashbrowns OR American fries and toast

Avacado Toast

$8.50

Mashed avacado seasoned to perfection over thick toast garnished with tomatos

Corn Beef Hash

$13.00

Homemade in house with cubed corn beef, onions and American fries topped with eggs and served with toast

Eggs Benedict (Traditional)

$10.00

English muffin with ham and a basted egg topped with our hollandaise sauce with your choice of american fries or hashbrowns

Grilled Ham & Cheese Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Served on Texas toast with ham and a 3 cheese blend topped with a basted egg and our hollandaise sauce with choice of potato

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.50

3 egg omlet with ham chunks and a 3 cheese blend

Southwestern Eggs Benedict

$11.00

English muffin with ham and topped with our chipotle sauce garnished with jalapenos, tomatoes, and cilantro with your choice of hashbrowns or American fries.

The Ahnapee Benedict

$10.00

Meat Lover Skillet

$10.00

On a bed of hashbrown smoothered with onions, chunks of ham, bacon and sausage topped with an egg and cheese

Veggie Omelet

$9.00

On a bed of hashbrowns smoothered with peppers, onions, mushrooms & tomatos topped with an egg and cheese

Pancakes

$5.00+

Short stalk=2 large pancakes Tall stalk= 3 large pancakes

Side of Meat

$3.00

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Eggs

$2.00

2 eggs

Veggie Skillet

$9.00

On a bed of hashbrowns smoothered with peppers, onions, mushrooms & tomatos topped with an egg and cheese

Side of Avacado

$2.50

French Toast

$8.00

3 slices topped with cream and sugar

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.00

3 egg omelet with onions, ham, bacon & sausage with a 3 cheese blend

Side of Potato

$2.50

Bagel w cream cheese

$4.00

Sweet Potato Brussel sprout hash

$14.00

Side of Hollandaise sauce

$1.50

Lunch

Burger

$9.00

quarter pound burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles includes homemade french fries

The Ahnapee Burger

$10.00

1/3 pound beef pattie topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and smothered with fried onion, mayonnaise & BBQ sauce

Reuben

$12.00

Made from scratch with texas toast, corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and topped with 1000 island dressing served with choice of soup, salad or french fries

BLT

$7.50

Served on texas toast with bacon, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled to perfection on buttery toast with a 3 cheese blend

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Grilled ham with a 3 cheese blend served on buttery toast

Chicken Tenders w french fries

$10.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00+

12' Pizza

$8.00+

Grilled chicken sandwich

$11.00

Flatbread Pizza

$12.00+

Snacks

Brownies

$3.00

Hand Pies

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.75

Other Cookies

$2.00

Cup Cakes

$3.25

Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait

$5.50

Dish Ice Cream

$4.00

Rolled Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream Cone (cake cone)

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location

831 Main Street, Luxemburg, WI 54217

