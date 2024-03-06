The Alabama Pizza Company 135-A west grand Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
New York Style Pizzas and more! Located in Rainbow City, AL
Location
135-A west grand Ave, Rainbow City, AL 35906
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Tapatio II - 1504-A Rainbow Drive, A
No Reviews
1504 Rainbow Drive Gadsden, AL 35901
View restaurant
Jazmin’s Grill and Cantina - 221 South 3rd Street
No Reviews
221 South 3rd Street Gadsden, AL 35901
View restaurant
Local Joe's BBQ, Market and Catering-Rainbow City - 4967 RAINBOW DRIVE
No Reviews
4967 RAINBOW DRIVE Rainbow City, AL 35906
View restaurant
More near Rainbow City