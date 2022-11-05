Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Albert

review star

No reviews yet

918 Austin Ave

Atlanta, GA 30307

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Diner Burger
Chicken Tenders

Add -Ons

Bacon

$2.00

Beef Patty

$6.00

Black Bean Patty

$6.00

Chicken Salad Scoop

$6.00

Extra Celery

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Lemon Pepper season

$0.50

Ranch Rub season

$0.50

Smoked Chicken

$6.00

TOGO

$1.00

Appetizers

Pretzel

$10.00

Soft baked pretzel served with jalapeño cheese sauce.

Boiled Peanuts

$7.00Out of stock

Spicy bbq peanuts.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand breaded, served with fries and honey mustard.

5 Wings

$12.00

Smoked, buffalo, lemon pepper or ranch rub. Served with celery.

10 Wings

$18.00

Smoked, buffalo, lemon pepper or ranch rub. Served with celery.

Pimento Cheese & Sausage

$14.00

The Albert Plate

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$14.00

Pimento Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Burgers

Diner Burger

$12.00+

American cheese, mayo, pickle, mustard, cooked onion, raw onions.

Albert Burger

$12.00+

Pimento cheese, bacon, pickled red onion.

Western Burger

$12.00+

Cheddar, bacon, bbq, onion ring.

Patty Melt

$12.00+

Grilled onions, American cheese, house sauce.

Classic Burger

$12.00+

American, cheddar, blue, or swiss with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Herbed turkey, pickled onions, tomato, greens, feta spread.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

Food Tour

Food Tour FOOD

$1.50

Hot Dogs

The Atlanta Dog

$14.00

Chili, slaw, yellow mustard

The New York Dog

$14.00

House-made sauerkraut, brown mustard

Hot Dog

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Burger (no cheese)

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Fingers

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Hot Dog

$8.00

Kitchen Recipes

Dos Equis Amber Especial DFT

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Sweet tea

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.00

Anita Root Beer

$3.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Salads/Soups

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, corn, tomato, red onion, chicken, bleu cheese, tomato, bacon, cobb dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parm, croutons, caesar dressing.

Kale Salad

$12.00

Goat cheese, cranberries, pecans, house vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled or fried tenders, celery, tomato, blue cheese crumbles.

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, seasonal vegetables.

Soup

$6.00+

Chili

$6.00+

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on white bread.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Melted cheese American and Swiss on white or rye.

Pulled Pork sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

12 hour smoked shoulder, cole-slaw, pickles, Carolina bbq.

Fried Chicken sandwich

$15.00

Mayo, pickled jalapeños.

Smoked Chicken Club

$15.00

Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Chicken Salad

$14.00

House made chicken salad on white or rye with lettuce and tomato.

Brisket Melt

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked brisket, swiss, mayo, au jus.

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

side kale

$6.00

Slaw

$6.00

Caesar side

$6.00

Green beans

$6.00Out of stock

Brussel sprouts

$6.00

Mac and cheese

$6.00

Onion rings

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Collards

$6.00

Baked beans

$6.00

Chili

$6.00

Soup

$6.00

side house salad

$6.00

side honey mustard

$1.00

side ranch

$1.00

side blue cheese

$1.00

side cobb dressing

$1.00

side bbq

$1.00

side hot sauce

$1.00

side house melt

$1.00

side house vin

$1.00

Togo/Here/Patio

FOR HERE

PATIO

TOGO with condiments

$1.00

TOGO no condiments

DO NOT MAKE KITCHEN

DO NOT MAKE BAR

Football specials

Coors Lite Bucket

$20.00

Halloween specials

Basic Witch

$10.00

Blood Curse

$10.00

Hell Fire Shooter

$6.00

White Witch Shooter

$6.00

Spider Bite

$12.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Inman Park's favorite neighborhood pub, right off the Beltline. Full bar featuring craft beer and cocktails; Full menu, kitchen open late!

Website

Location

918 Austin Ave, Atlanta, GA 30307

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

