Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Alchemist Kitchen + Bar 361 Highway 74 North, suite 102

review star

No reviews yet

361 Highway 74 North, suite 102

Peachtree City, GA 30269

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters & Shares

New Orleans Barbeque Shrimp

$16.00

Sauteed Gulf Red Shrimp in a Worcestershire, Lemon Beurre Blanc: Fresh Leeks. Thyme and Toasted Baguette

Crispy "Shrooms

$14.00

Crispy Fried Cremini Mushrooms, Miso Aioli, Red Chili Oil, Cilantro

Chicken 65

$15.00

Crispy Fried Marinated Chicken Thighs in a South Asian Spice Blend and Tossed with Lime Leaves and Chilis. Finished with Grilled lemon and Green Onion

Piri-Piri Chicken Livers

$13.00Out of stock

Succulent Chicken Liver Sauteed in a Popular South African Sauce including a Spicy Mix of Chilis, Garlic, Paprika, Basil, Lemon Juice and Cilantro-

Welsh Rarebit

$11.00

Old Classic. English Cheddar, Melted with Ale and Cream. Served with Toasted Baguette-

PEI Sauteed Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Prince Edward Island Mussels. Leeks. Fennel and Grape Tomatoes, in a Fresh-Herb Beurre Blanc with Toasted Baguette-

Beverage

$3.50

No Beverage

Tuna Poke

$14.00

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Rich Beef Stock, Caramelized Onions, Brand, Sherry, Fresh Herbs Topped with Baguette and Gruyere Cheese

New Orleans Seafood Gumbo

$9.00+Out of stock

Shrimp, Okra, Cajun "Holy Trinity" in a Rich Shrimp Stock and Dark Roux

Crispy Caesar Salad

$12.00

Al Farms Crispy Romaine, Roasted Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesean, Caesar Dressing

Muir Lettuce Wedge Salad

$12.00

Al Farms Muir Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Crispy Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese with House Bleu Cheese Dressing

Al Farms Power Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Alò Farms Mix of Kale, Butter Lettuce and Micro Greens Pomegranate Seeds, Roasted Pepitas, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Spicy Arugula & Roasted Tri-Color Carrot Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Alö Rocket Arugula, Slow Roasted Maple Tri-Color Carrots, Candied Spiced Pecans, Champagne Vinaigrette

From the Land & Sea

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Crisov Fried Ale-Battered Cod. Old Bav Fries. House Tartar

Creole Red Snapper

$32.00Out of stock

Pan-Seared Florida Red Snapper, PEl Mussels, Creole Vegetables; Logan Turnpike Mills Stone-Ground Grits

Cast Iron Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Cast Iron Seared Atlantic Salmon, Sweet Corn Succotash, Herb- Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

Brasstown Farms Black Diamond Steak Tips

$33.00

Chef's Old School Marinated & Grilled Steak Tips, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Alo Farms Sautéed Red Kale & Caramelized Onions

Katsu Curry Chicken Thighs

$23.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Boneless Chicken Thighs. Yellow Curry Gravv. Leeks & Sweet Potatoes, Herb Risotto

Alchemist Steak House Burger

$15.00

Ground Chuck Burger, Cheddar, Mushrooms, Onion Demi on Kaiser Roll. Served with Parmesean Truffle Fries

Minimalist Cheeseburger

$12.00

Ground Chuck Burger, Cheddar, Muir Lettuce. Tomato, Red Onion. Served with Parmesean Truffle Fries

Chefs Feature

$34.00

Lamb Shank

$38.00Out of stock

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Dessert Feature

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Boulevardier

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Blood and Sand

$13.00

Paloma

$11.00

Dark and Stormy

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Corpse Reviver

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

The Last Word

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Seasonal champagne cocktail

$10.00

Vodka

Tito's

$11.00

Vodka Well

$9.00

Grey Goose Double

Gin

Gin Well

$9.00

Beefeater's

$13.00

Rum

Captain Morgan's White

$12.00

Captain Morgan's Spiced

$12.00

Rum Well

$9.00

Tequila

Tequila Well

$9.00

Lunazul Reposado

$12.00

Lunazul Blanco

$12.00

Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$17.00

Bourbon Well

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Bullet Rye

$13.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$12.00

Scotch

Scotch Well

$9.00

Macallan Scotch

$17.00

Cordials

Benedictine

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

E&J Brandy

$9.00

St Germain Elderflower

$12.00

Chartreuse

$18.00

Foro Amaro

$12.00

Amaretto Well

$9.00

Blue Curacao Well

$9.00

Butterscotch Schnapps Well

$9.00

Creme De Banana Well

$9.00

Creme De Cacao Dark Well

$9.00

Melon Well

$9.00

Peach Schnapps Well

$9.00

Peppermint Schnapps Well

$9.00

Sour Apple Schnapps Well

$9.00

Triple Sec Well

$9.00

Vermouth Dry Well

$9.00

Vermouth Sweet Well

$9.00

Glass Sparkling Wine

Glass Wyclef Brut

$7.00

California

Glass Luna Nuda Prosecco

$9.00

Italy

Glass White Wine

Glass Proverb Pinot Grigio

$7.00

California

Glass Proverb Chardonnay

$7.00

California

Glass Chemistry Pinot Gris

$11.00

Oregon

Glass Stemari Moscato

$9.00

Italy

Glass Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

New Zealand

Glass Matthew Fritz Chardonnay

$10.00

California

Glass Red Wine

Glass Proverb Cabernet

$7.00

California

Glass Chemistry Pinot Noir

$12.00

Oregon

Glass Catena Malbec

$10.00

California

Glass Predator Zinfandel

$11.00

California

Glass Marchesi Barbera

$12.00

Italy

Glass Markham Merlot

$14.00

California

Glass Juggernaut Cabernet

$16.00

California

Bottle Sparkling Wine

Bottle Wycleff Brut

$26.00

California

Bottle Luna Nuda Prosecco

$34.00

Italy

Bottle Astoria Sparkling Rose

$38.00

Italy

Bottle Veuve Clequot

$82.00

France

Bottle White Wine

Bottle Proverb Pinot Grigio

$26.00

California

Bottle Proverb Chardonnay

$26.00

California

Bottle Chemistry Pinot Gris

$42.00

Oregon

Bottle Stemari Moscato

$35.00

Italy

Bottle Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

New Zealand

Bottle Benziner Chardonnay

$38.00

California

Bottle Red Wine

Bottle Proverb Cabernet

$25.00

California

Bottle Chemistry Pinot Noir

$46.00

Oregon

Bottle Predator Zinfandel

$43.00

California

Bottle Marchesi Barbera

$45.00

Italy

Bottle Markham Merlot

$55.00

California

Bottle Juggernaut Cabernet

$56.00

California

Bottle Klinker Brick Zinfandel

$48.00

California

Bottle Mt Veeder Cabernet

$80.00

California

Bottle Jordan Cabernet

$148.00

California

Bottle Caymus Cabernet

$240.00

California

Bottle Catena Malbec

$38.00

Kids menu

Kids Burger and Fries

$9.00

Kids Fried Fish and Fries

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A seemingly magical process of transformation, creation or combination.

Location

361 Highway 74 North, suite 102, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Revolution New Italian
orange star4.1 • 379
361 GA-74 Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Takko - Peachtree City, GA
orange starNo Reviews
316 City Cir. Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke - Lake Nona
orange starNo Reviews
100 North Peachtree Parkway Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Palmer's - 991 N Peachtree Pkwy
orange star5.0 • 227
991 N Peachtree Pkwy Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Crosstown Grille
orange star4.2 • 881
620 Crosstown Drive Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Peachtree City, GA
orange starNo Reviews
316 crosstown dr Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peachtree City

Beef 'O' Brady's - Peachtree City GA
orange star4.4 • 1,154
100 Peachtree Pkwy N Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Crosstown Grille
orange star4.2 • 881
620 Crosstown Drive Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
The Beirut - 1025 North Peachtree Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 600
1025 north Peachtree Pkwy Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Mike & C's Family Sports Grill - 1200 Hwy 74 S
orange star4.5 • 407
1200 Hwy 74 S Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Revolution New Italian
orange star4.1 • 379
361 GA-74 Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Palmer's - 991 N Peachtree Pkwy
orange star5.0 • 227
991 N Peachtree Pkwy Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peachtree City
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Fairburn
review star
No reviews yet
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston