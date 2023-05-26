Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Alcove - Greentree

review star

No reviews yet

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7

Parkway Center, PA 15220

Dinner

Small plates

Mozzarella sticks

$7.00

Buffalo cauliflower

$8.00

Arancini

$10.00

Chicken fingers & fries

$10.00

Basket Of Chips

$4.00

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Pretzel bites

$9.00

Soup

$5.00

Tatar Tots

$8.00

Fried zucchini

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Captain Hook

$16.00

Fried Chz Curds

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.50Out of stock

Fries

Basket of fries

$4.00

Animal Fries

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES, CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS & 1,000 ISLAND DRESSING

Cheese Fries

$6.00
Poutine

Poutine

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES, WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS, BEEF GRAVY, GREEN ONION

Cajun fries

$6.00

BLUETINE

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES, BUFFALO BRAISED ONIONS, CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE, BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH DRESSING

Salads

Buffalo Blue Salad

Buffalo Blue Salad

$12.00

Spring mix topped with grape tomato, carrots, red onion, celery, grilled buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese and ranch dressing on the side

Chicken Pesto Caprese Salad

$12.00

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$14.00

Cranberry Poppins Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Pittsburgh Salad

$9.00

Burgers

Alcove Burger

$11.50

Our custom beef blend with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mayo, mustard

The John Dutton Burger (Copy)

The John Dutton Burger (Copy)

$14.00

bacon, blue cheese, candied jalapenos, crispy onions, bbq sauce

Mushroom Bacon Swiss (Copy)

$13.00

ALCOVE BURGER TOPPED WITH MUSHROOMS, BACON & SWISS CHEESE

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00

APPLEWOOD BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONION, PICKLE & BBQ SAUCE

Chophouse Burger

$13.50

APPLEWOOD BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CRISPY ONION STRAWS & 1,000 ISLAND DRESSING

Buffalo Blue Burger

$12.50

Alcove buger topped with Buffalo braised onions, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce and tomato

Sandwiches

Jerry Garcia

Jerry Garcia

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN TOSSED IN HIPPIE SAUCE, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLE & COLESLAW SERVED ON A BUN

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (Copy)

$12.50

Our Alcove fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion (choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side)

Chicken Pesto Panini (Copy)

Chicken Pesto Panini (Copy)

$11.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, PROVOLONE CHEESE, ROASTED RED PEPPER, BASIL PESTO MAYO & PANINI PRESSED

Cubano

Cubano

$11.00

BRAISED PORK, BAVARIAN HAM, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES & MUSTARD, PANANI PRESSED

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing on marble rye

Chicken Parm Hoagie

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$14.00

Breaded chicken, provolone cheese, marinara sauce oven baked on a Mancini's bun

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Deep fried Alaskan pollock, lettuce & tartar sauce on a Mancini’s bun

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.00

Braised pork with bbq sauce served on a bun with a side of coleslaw

Turkey Club Wrap (Copy)

Turkey Club Wrap (Copy)

$11.00

Roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Specials

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$21.00+

BBQ baby back ribs served with a side of fries & coleslaw

Wings

$11.00+

Pulled Pork Totchos

$10.00

Totchos W/ Bucket

$22.00

Captain Hook

$16.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$9.00

Three banana peppers stuffed with hot sausage, provolone cheese, marinara

Beer Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Cheesecake Sampler

$9.00

3 pieces of cheesecake with chocolare, caramel, and cherry sauce

Strawberry Avocado Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, avocado, red onion, toasted almonds, goat cheese, poppyseed dressing

Coconut Shrimp

$12.50
California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Blackened chicken, bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle ranch served on a brioche bun

Stuffed Peps W/pitcher

$20.00

Sauces

RANCH

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

NACHO CHEESE

$1.50

BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

HIPPIE SAUCE

$1.00

Ketchup

Drinks

Fountain drink

$2.00
20 Oz COKE

20 Oz COKE

$2.50
20 Oz DIET COKE

20 Oz DIET COKE

$2.50
20 Oz SPRITE

20 Oz SPRITE

$2.50
20 Oz DIET DR PEPPER

20 Oz DIET DR PEPPER

$2.50
20 Oz LEMONADE

20 Oz LEMONADE

$2.50

VW ORANGE

$2.50
VW REFRESH

VW REFRESH

$2.50
VW REVIVE

VW REVIVE

$2.50
BA STRAWBERRY BANANA

BA STRAWBERRY BANANA

$2.50
BA ORANGE

BA ORANGE

$2.50
BA TROPICAL PUNCH

BA TROPICAL PUNCH

$2.50

BA Fruit Punch

$2.50
GP SWEET TEA

GP SWEET TEA

$2.50
GP UNSWEETENED

GP UNSWEETENED

$2.50
GP PEACH TEA

GP PEACH TEA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center, PA 15220

The Alcove Bar & Grille image
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

