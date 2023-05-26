The Alcove - Greentree
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center, PA 15220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Steel Mill Saloon - 1225 Grandview Avenue
No Reviews
1225 Grandview Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View restaurant
More near Parkway Center