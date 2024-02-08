Restaurant info

For more than 100 years, The Alcove Restaurant & Lounge has been a staple for classic American cuisine in a comfortable, historic setting. At our fine dining restaurant, our goal is to offer genuine hospitality, award-winning wines, and a chef-inspired menu to provide you with a truly elegant dining experience. Whether you're enjoying a night out with the family, hosting a wedding rehearsal dinner, or coming to enjoy a one-act play, we always deliver a phenomenal experience. Our beautiful design and elegant décor are topped only by our fantastic meals prepared by world-class chefs.

