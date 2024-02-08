The Alcove
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
For more than 100 years, The Alcove Restaurant & Lounge has been a staple for classic American cuisine in a comfortable, historic setting. At our fine dining restaurant, our goal is to offer genuine hospitality, award-winning wines, and a chef-inspired menu to provide you with a truly elegant dining experience. Whether you're enjoying a night out with the family, hosting a wedding rehearsal dinner, or coming to enjoy a one-act play, we always deliver a phenomenal experience. Our beautiful design and elegant décor are topped only by our fantastic meals prepared by world-class chefs.
116 South Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050
