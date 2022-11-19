Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Ale House Columbia

3,118 Reviews

$$

6480 Dobbin Center Way

Columbia, MD 21045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Dobbin Burger
Blackened Chicken Pasta

Starters

Baked Soft Pretzel

$13.99

Two hearth-baked salted pretzels served with Oliver Brewing Company Beer Cheese Sauce and tangy beer mustard.

Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

$11.99

Spicy Kung Pao sauce & roasted peanuts.

Potstickers

$10.99

Ground Shrimp & Pork, Fresh Ginger, And Soy Fried In A Crisp Wonton

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$9.99

With Garlic Aioli And Dried Plums

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.99

Served with crisp tortilla chips & salsa.

Tex Mex Rolls

Tex Mex Rolls

$11.99

Spiced chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with avocado cream sauce and salsa.

Thai Shrimp

$15.99

Lightly battered and fried, tossed in spicy Thai chili sauce.

Tostada Nachos

Tostada Nachos

$13.99

Individual tostada rounds, grilled chicken, black beans, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$15.99

Mango-ginger puree, mango salsa, served with wonton chips.

Wings

Wings

$15.99

Ten wings served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. Choice of buffalo, honey sriracha, barbecue, or Old Bay Seasoning.

Chefs Soup

$5.00+

Salad

Romaine hearts, Parmesan cheese, and housemade pretzel croutons.

Spinach, Pork Belly, and Quinoa Salad

$17.99

Spinach, Quinoa, Cornbread Croutons, Tillamook Cheddar, Candied Nueskies Bacon, And Grape Tomatoes With Maple Vinaigrette

Mango & Shrimp Cobb

$18.99

Grilled shrimp, cotija cheese, bacon, avocado, egg, tomatoes, and mango salsa served over chopped lettuce with coconut-key lime dressing.

Crispy Chicken Chopped Salad

$16.99

Bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, and pretzel croutons, honey mustard dressing.

Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad

$17.99

Seasoned pears, spicied pecans, sesame vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$11.99

Romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes, and pretzel croutons, tossed with Caesar dressing.

Bowls

Thai Chicken

$16.99

Ground chicken, rice, jalapeños, cucumber, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, cilantro, shredded carrots, and Thai chili sauce.

Salmon Pesto

$18.99

Grilled salmon with arugula, tomato, boiled egg, Parmesan cheese and farro. Served with a pesto vinaigrette.

Hot Honey Chicken

$15.99

With Edamame, sweet potatoes, goat cheese, beets, and rice. Hot honey balsamic.

California Crab

$22.99

Sushi rice, jumbo lump crab, avocado, julienne carrots, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, with a wasabi vinaigrette.

Burgers

All burger patties are handmade daily and served with fries and a pickle spear.

Tavern Burger

$19.99

Ground New York Strip, Tillamook cheddar, Nueskies pork belly, tomato jam, arugula.

Ale House Burger

$16.99

Crispy bacon, marmalade onions, blue cheese, and horseradish aioli on seeded brioche.

Dobbin Burger

$14.99

American cheese and bacon, on a seeded brioche.

Burger Feature

$14.99

American cheese and bacon, on a seeded brioche.

Tacos

(3) Tacos made with corn tortillas and served with pickled red onions.

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

$16.99

Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle chips, and pickle-jalapeño mayo.

Korean BBQ Tacos

$17.99

Ribeye beef, Korean barbecue marinade, cabbage, pickled vegetables, and garlic-chili aioli.

Blackened Fish Tacos

$16.99

Spicy slaw, chipotle remoulade, cotija cheese, and pico de Gallo.

Handhelds

Smoked Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$22.99

House smoked short rib, blueberry compote, pickled onions, herb mayo, and arugula, on sourdough

Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli, on toasted baguette.

Ale House Steak Sandwich

$21.99

Grilled sirloin, garlic aoli, arugula, caramelized onions on a Lyon Bakery seeded roll.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Muenster cheese, candied jalapeno jam, shredded lettuce, and tomato, on seeded brioche.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$24.99

With Lettuce and tomato on a seeded brioche bun, with a side of tartar sauce.

French Dip

$18.99

A half-pound of thinly shaved prime rib topped with melted Swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with tiger sauce; au jus on the side.

Grilled Salmon BLT

$18.99

Salmon filet topped with crispy bacon, herb mayonnaise, spring mix, and sliced tomato on toasted multi-grain bread

Chicken Avocado Club

$17.99

Chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, crispy bacon, aioli, and Swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough bread.

Mac & Cheese

Mac And Cheese

$12.00

A generous portion of cavatappi pasta tossed with bechamel cheese sauce and topped your way.

Entrees

Soy-Ginger Glazed Salmon

$24.99

Garlic broccoli, blistered shishitos and rice

Grilled Shrimp & Orzo Pasta

$21.99

Orzo, sautéed spinach, tomato, and feta tossed with a lemon vinaigrette.

The Ribeye Steak

$36.99

With Roasted Marbled Potatoes And Sautéed Broccoli

Pan-Seared Chicken

$24.99

Bone-In Chicken Breast, Sautéed Broccoli, And Brie Mashed Potatoes.

Steak Frites

$26.99

NY Strip, peppercorn sauce, arugula & herb Salad, served with shoestring fries.

Short Rib Bolognese

$23.99

Braised in red wine with carrots, celery, onions, tomato sauce, and tossed with pappardelle pasta.

Bone-In Pork Chop

$28.99

Nueskes Bacon Brine With Sautéed Spinach And Brie Mashed Potatoes

Fish-n-Chips

Fish-n-Chips

$21.99

Fried fresh haddock served with house tartar sauce on a bed of crispy hot fries.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$22.99

Blackened chicken breast tossed with cavatappi pasta, Cajun cream sauce, andouille sausage, roasted red peppers, and spinach.

Crab Cake Entree

$38.99

Two jumbo lump crab cakes, brie mashed potatoes, and garlic broccoli.

Dessert

Oreo Bliss

$8.99

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Fried Apple Pie

$7.99

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$8.99

Creme Brulee

$7.99

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Side Shoestring Fries

$4.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes, and pretzel croutons; tossed with Caesar dressing.

Side Brie Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Side Roasted Marble Potatoes

$5.99

Side Garlic Broccoli

$4.99

Side Broccoli Crunch Salad

$5.99

Side Cole Slaw

$4.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Chefs Features

German Sausage App

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Panini

$15.99

Cuban Burger

$16.99

Beef Tenderloin Ramen Bowl

$15.99

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$17.99

Dobbin Scramble (Brunch)

$15.99

Kids

K - Chicken Tenders

$7.00

White-meat fingers and honey mustard dipping sauce

K - Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melted American cheese on brioche bread

K - Corn Dog

$7.00

Hot dog coated in cornmeal batter and deep fried served with honey mustard dipping sauce

K - Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta with creamy cheese sauce

K - Pasta & Red Sauce

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Utensils

DO NOT INCLUDE DISPOSABLE UTENSILS

PLEASE INCLUDE DISPOSABLE UTENSILS

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna

Aqua Panna

$3.50

16.9 fl oz bottle

Barritt's Ginger Beer

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$4.00

12 fl. oz. can

Diet Pepsi

$3.35

Fruit Punch

$3.35

Ginger Ale

$3.35

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.35
Maine Root Beer

Maine Root Beer

$4.00

12 fl. oz. bottle

Pepsi

$3.35

Pink Lemonade

$3.35
S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

16.9 fl oz bottle

Sierra Mist

$3.35

Ginseng Kola

$4.00Out of stock

MONDAY DRINKS

Social Lager

$4.00

206

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Deep Eddy Cocktails

Strawberry Lemon Twist

$8.00

Raspberrry Lime Twist

$8.00

Creamsicle Twist

$8.00

Peach Tea Twist

$8.00

Cocktails

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$25.00

Barrel aged bourbon, sugar, Angostura Bitters and orange bitters. Serves 4.

Bloody Mary Crowler

$15.00

Grapefruit Crush

$15.00

Grapefruit vodka and grapefruit juice with a touch of triple sec. Serves 2

House Margarita

$15.00

Traditional margarita, Ale House style. Serves 2

Mimosa Crowler

$15.00

Orange Crush BTL

$15.00

Orange Vodka and Orange juice with a touch of triple sec. Serves 2

Red Sangria

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

House-infused pineapple tequila, cointreau, & house margarita mix. VERY SPICY!

Oliver Brewing Co. Cans

OBC - 206 IPA 6pk

OBC - 206 IPA 6pk

$12.00

Packed with hop-forward flavor, this Maryland IPA is balanced with a touch of sweetness.

OBC - Bmore Active 6pk

OBC - Bmore Active 6pk

$12.00

A light and refreshing low calorie pale ale. Brewed for an active lifestyle.

OBC - BMORE Breakfast NITRO!!! 4pk

OBC - BMORE Breakfast NITRO!!! 4pk

$12.00

A rich and chocolaty Oatmeal Stout with light undertones of coffee in nitro cans to smooth everything out

OBC - BMore Hazy 6pk

OBC - BMore Hazy 6pk

$14.00

Bmore Hazy is a delicious Double dry hopped Double IPA with generous amounts Mosaic and Citra.

OBC - Bmore Sour 6pk

OBC - Bmore Sour 6pk

$14.00

A tart and thirst quenching sour ale brewed with pureed Raspberries and Blackberries

OBC - Social Lager 6pk

OBC - Social Lager 6pk

$12.00

Crisp light lager designed for drinkability. This easy drinking beer appeals to both the craft drinker and light beer drinker.

OBC Blackberry Cider 6pk

$12.00

OBC - Bring Da Riwakas

$15.00

OBC - Broncos and Zip-Up Hoodies

$15.00

OBC - Hop Ambitions

$15.00

OBC - Whos Bock Mai Bock

$15.00

I wish i was in Mexico

$15.00

GTA

$15.00

Munchables

$15.00

Native Series Blue Crab

$15.00

Strawberry Lemonade Stand

$15.00

The ultimate summer refresher! This light bodied Berliner Weisse is fermented with lemons and sweet strawberries

CCC- Orange Crush Cider

$12.00

Creator/Destroyer

$14.00

OBC I wish i Was in Munich

$15.00

OBC Fruit Can Man

$15.00

Football Drinks

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

16oz Social Lager

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia, MD 21045

Directions

Gallery
The Ale House Columbia image
The Ale House Columbia image
The Ale House Columbia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD
orange star4.6 • 419
8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
orange star4.8 • 1,247
5705 Richards Valley Rd Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
The Periodic Table
orange starNo Reviews
8808 Centre Park Drive Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Union Jack's - Columbia - 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy
orange star3.9 • 2,180
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
The Food Market Columbia - 10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G
orange starNo Reviews
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia - 10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 192
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Maiwand Kabob - Columbia Crossing
orange star4.5 • 3,141
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2 Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,086
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,671
8775 Centre Park Dr Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Cazbar
orange star4.6 • 1,093
9400 Snowden River Pkwy Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
orange star4.3 • 681
11130 Willow Bottom Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice
orange star4.1 • 633
5467 Harpers Farm Road Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston