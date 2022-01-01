  • Home
A map showing the location of The Alibi Bar - Amery 109 Keller ave NView gallery

The Alibi Bar - Amery 109 Keller ave N

review star

No reviews yet

109 Keller ave N

Amery, WI 54001

Order Again

Pizza

Heggie's Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.75

Heggie's Deluxe Pizza

$15.00

Heggie's Inferno Spicy Pizza

$14.00

Heggie's Pepperoni Pizza

$13.75

Heggie's Sausage Pizza

$13.75

Heggie's Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

Heggie's Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Heggie's Six Pack Pizza

$14.75

Heggie’s Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pizza Fries 10in. Small With Dipping Sauce

$11.00

Pizza Fries 12in. Large With Dipping Sauce

$12.75

Chips/Snacks

Cheetos Crunchy

$1.75

Chex Mix

$3.50

Combo's / Cheddar Cheese

$3.75

Combo's / Nacho Pretzel

$3.75

Dill Pickle Chips

$1.75

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.75

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.75

Jack Links 2pk Beef Jerkey

$3.00

Pretzels

$1.75

Reg. Potato Chips

$1.75

Sour Cream And Onion chips

$1.75

Triple Mix

$3.50

Merch

Alibi Richardson 112 Hats

$25.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
