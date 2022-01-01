- Home
The All American Steakhouse - Springdale, Arkansas
3492 West Sunset Ave
Springdale, AR 72762
Popular Items
Appetizers - As Entree
Drum Special - Entree
BBQ Potato Skins - Entree
BBQ chicken smothered with melted cheese, topped with bacon, and served with sides of sour cream and BBQ sauce
Cheese Fries - Entree
Chicken Quesadilla - Entree
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
Chicken Tenders - Entree
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
Chicken Wings - Entree
10 Delicious wings served over fries with celery sticks. Choose from buffalo, Chesapeake with old bay rub, BBQ, teriyaki or sweet and spicy (our award -winning teriyaki chili lime sauce).
Coconut Shrimp - Entree
6 large Gulf shrimp lightly breaded with our seasoned flour, dipped in Yuengling beer batter, and coated with fresh coconut. Served with Spicy orange marmalade.
Crab Dip - Entree
A steakhouse classic from our secret recipe. Served with a warm baguette.
Nachos - Entree
Peel n Eat - Entree
Spinach Dip - Entree
Steak Queso - Entree
French Onion - Entree
SOD - Entree
Chili - Entree
Salads
Caesar Salad - Entree
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled chicken breast.
Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
Greek Chicken Salad
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.
House Salad - Entree
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese, croutons and bacon, with your choice of dressing
Monterey Chicken Salad
Golden-fried, house battered chicken served over romaine with fresh avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, crisp tortilla strips, sun dried cranberries, and buttermilk herb dressing, topped with spicy pecans.
Salmon Salad
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with 10 grilled shrimp
Steak Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with a grilled steak.
Steak Salad
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled steak.
Wedge Salad - Entree
A quarter head of Iceburg Lettuce topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Red Onion, Tomatoes, & Bacon. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing on the side.
Soup & Salad
Tuna Salad
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
Burgers and Sandwiches
Bacon Chz Burger
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
BBQ Bacon Burger
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries on the side.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
Black n Bleu Burger
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with Cajun seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, and onion straws served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
Burger
1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
California Burger
1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
Cheeseburger
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with Cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
Egg Burger
1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
PP Chicken Sandwich
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
Turkey Burger
Mesquite-grilled, all white ground turkey with pepper jack cheese and spicy mayo. served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
BBQ Steak Potato Skins
Cheese Burger
Hawaiian Burger
Lunch Chicken Tender Basket
Lunch Chicken Wing Basket
Lunch Cheesesteak
Lunch Cheeseburger
Chili Cheese hotdog
Steaks
6oz Sirloin
Our sirloin is specially selected from some of the finest tasting beef in the world
12oz Sirloin
Our sirloin is specially selected from some of the finest tasting beef in the world
14oz Ribeye
Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness
14oz Delmonico
Our succulent 14oz ribeye steak, marinated in olive oil and Cajun Spices. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.
6oz Filet
Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.
10oz Filet
Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.
Filet Kabob
A skewer of filet mignon medallions with fresh tomato wedges, onions, jumbo mushrooms, and green and red peppers, basted with teriyaki sauce, topped with grilled pineapple and served over wild rice.
14oz New York
As bold and full of flavor as the city itself.
18oz Cowboy
Not only well-marbled for juiciness, but the bone adds tremendous flavor
20oz T-Bone
Combination of impeccable tenderness of filet and he full flavor of New York Strip on the 20oz
Chopped Steak
A blend of our signature sirloin steak, beef brisket, and ground chuck topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese, and brown gravy. Served over mashed potatoes and your choice of one side.
Steak Tips
A mix of Filet Mignon, New York Strip, and sirloin tips butchered in-house daily. Topped with grilled Mushrooms and onions.
Steak Special Springdale
Entrees
BBQ Chicken
Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast smothered with our signature Steakhouse BBQ sauce. Served over a garnish of wild rice.
Marsala Chicken
Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast served with sauteed mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Served over a garnish of wild rice
Parmesan Peppercorn Chicken
Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast drizzled with a flavorful creamy Parmesan sauce. Served over a garnish of wild rice
Teriyaki Chicken
Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast basted with teriyaki sauce, topped with a grilled pineapple slice. Served over a garnish of wild rice.
Ribs and Chicken
Half rack of ribs and 8oz chicken breast basted with BBQ Sauce.
Half Rack
Hand-rubbed with seasonings and slow roasted for tenderness, mesquite grill-finished, and basted with BBQ sauce
Full Rack
Hand-rubbed with seasonings and slow roasted for tenderness, mesquite grill-finished, and basted with BBQ sauce
Chicken Tenders Dinner
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
Pork Chops
Mesquite- grilled, marinated chops served Plain
BBQ Pork
Mesquite - grilled marinated chops with basted with BBQ sauce
Mush Marsala Pork
Mesquite- grilled, marinated chops with mushroom marsala sauce.
Salmon Dinner
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
Teriyaki Salmon Dinner
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
Ten Succulent grilled shrimp basted with Italian dressing and served over a garnish of wild rice.
Fish and Chips
Fajitas and Pastas
Chicken Fajitas
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Plentiful portion of grilled steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled Shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Blackened Pasta
Blackened chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, and corkscrew pasta tossed in a Cajun sauce, with a garnish of tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and scallions. Served with garlic bread
Veggie Fajitas
Chicken Alferdo
Grilled Chicken Served over Fettuccine alfredo with Broccoli
Sizzling Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served over peppers and onions, topped with cheddar and monetary jack cheese
Food Add-Ons
Add 5 Fried Shrimp
Add 5 Grilled Shrimp
Add 8 oz chicken
Add 6oz filet
Add Baker's Dozen of Rolls
Add Bread
Add Baguette
Add Garlic Bread
Add Lobster Tail
Add Salmon
Extra Sauces
Add 8oz Dressing
Add Half Rack
Add tortilla Pack
Desserts
Kid Meals
Sides
Applesauce
Au Gratin
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Chili
Chips
Cole Slaw
French Onion - Entree
Fries
Loaded Mash
Loaded Potato
Mash Potatoes
Onion Straws
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Onions
SOD
Sweet Potato
Veg Of Day
Wild Rice
Mac n Cheese
Cheesy Steak Potato
Club 164 Charity
1 dollar
Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations
2 dollars
Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations
5 dollars
Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations
10 dollars
Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations
20 dollars
Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations
50 dollars
Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations
100 dollars
Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Great Steaks, Great Seafood, Family Friendly atmosphere with the BEST SPORTS viewing in NW Arkansas
3492 West Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR 72762