The All American Steakhouse - Springdale, Arkansas

review star

No reviews yet

3492 West Sunset Ave

Springdale, AR 72762

Order Again

Popular Items

6oz Sirloin
Add Baker's Dozen of Rolls
14oz Ribeye

Appetizers - As Entree

Drum Special - Entree

$8.00Out of stock
BBQ Potato Skins - Entree

BBQ Potato Skins - Entree

$13.00

BBQ chicken smothered with melted cheese, topped with bacon, and served with sides of sour cream and BBQ sauce

Cheese Fries - Entree

Cheese Fries - Entree

$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla - Entree

Chicken Quesadilla - Entree

$13.00

Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.

Chicken Tenders - Entree

Chicken Tenders - Entree

$14.00

Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50

Chicken Wings - Entree

Chicken Wings - Entree

$16.00

10 Delicious wings served over fries with celery sticks. Choose from buffalo, Chesapeake with old bay rub, BBQ, teriyaki or sweet and spicy (our award -winning teriyaki chili lime sauce).

Coconut Shrimp - Entree

Coconut Shrimp - Entree

$13.00

6 large Gulf shrimp lightly breaded with our seasoned flour, dipped in Yuengling beer batter, and coated with fresh coconut. Served with Spicy orange marmalade.

Crab Dip - Entree

Crab Dip - Entree

$14.00

A steakhouse classic from our secret recipe. Served with a warm baguette.

Nachos - Entree

$12.00

Peel n Eat - Entree

$14.00

Spinach Dip - Entree

$13.00Out of stock

Steak Queso - Entree

$12.00
French Onion - Entree

French Onion - Entree

$6.00

SOD - Entree

$6.00
Chili - Entree

Chili - Entree

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad - Entree

Caesar Salad - Entree

$7.00

Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled chicken breast.

Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried

Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried

$18.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.

Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled

Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled

$18.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$18.00

Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.

House Salad - Entree

House Salad - Entree

$7.00

Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese, croutons and bacon, with your choice of dressing

Monterey Chicken Salad

Monterey Chicken Salad

$18.00

Golden-fried, house battered chicken served over romaine with fresh avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, crisp tortilla strips, sun dried cranberries, and buttermilk herb dressing, topped with spicy pecans.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$21.00

Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00

Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with 10 grilled shrimp

Steak Caesar Salad

Steak Caesar Salad

$19.00

Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with a grilled steak.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$19.00

Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled steak.

Wedge Salad - Entree

Wedge Salad - Entree

$7.00

A quarter head of Iceburg Lettuce topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Red Onion, Tomatoes, & Bacon. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing on the side.

Soup & Salad

$9.99
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$18.00

Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50

Burgers and Sandwiches

Bacon Chz Burger

Bacon Chz Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries on the side.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries

Black n Bleu Burger

Black n Bleu Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with Cajun seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, and onion straws served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries

Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries

California Burger

California Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with Cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries

Egg Burger

Egg Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries

PP Chicken Sandwich

PP Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Mesquite-grilled, all white ground turkey with pepper jack cheese and spicy mayo. served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries

BBQ Steak Potato Skins

$13.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Burger

$14.50Out of stock

Lunch Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00Out of stock

Lunch Chicken Wing Basket

$10.00Out of stock

Lunch Cheesesteak

$10.00Out of stock

Lunch Cheeseburger

$10.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese hotdog

$10.00

Steaks

6oz Sirloin

6oz Sirloin

$17.00

Our sirloin is specially selected from some of the finest tasting beef in the world

12oz Sirloin

12oz Sirloin

$23.50

Our sirloin is specially selected from some of the finest tasting beef in the world

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$30.50

Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness

14oz Delmonico

14oz Delmonico

$30.50

Our succulent 14oz ribeye steak, marinated in olive oil and Cajun Spices. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.

6oz Filet

6oz Filet

$25.00

Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.

10oz Filet

10oz Filet

$31.50

Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.

Filet Kabob

Filet Kabob

$21.00

A skewer of filet mignon medallions with fresh tomato wedges, onions, jumbo mushrooms, and green and red peppers, basted with teriyaki sauce, topped with grilled pineapple and served over wild rice.

14oz New York

14oz New York

$28.50

As bold and full of flavor as the city itself.

18oz Cowboy

18oz Cowboy

$36.00

Not only well-marbled for juiciness, but the bone adds tremendous flavor

20oz T-Bone

20oz T-Bone

$36.50Out of stock

Combination of impeccable tenderness of filet and he full flavor of New York Strip on the 20oz

Chopped Steak

Chopped Steak

$15.50

A blend of our signature sirloin steak, beef brisket, and ground chuck topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese, and brown gravy. Served over mashed potatoes and your choice of one side.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$20.00

A mix of Filet Mignon, New York Strip, and sirloin tips butchered in-house daily. Topped with grilled Mushrooms and onions.

Steak Special Springdale

$26.00

Entrees

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$18.50

Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast smothered with our signature Steakhouse BBQ sauce. Served over a garnish of wild rice.

Marsala Chicken

Marsala Chicken

$18.50

Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast served with sauteed mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Served over a garnish of wild rice

Parmesan Peppercorn Chicken

Parmesan Peppercorn Chicken

$18.50

Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast drizzled with a flavorful creamy Parmesan sauce. Served over a garnish of wild rice

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.50

Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast basted with teriyaki sauce, topped with a grilled pineapple slice. Served over a garnish of wild rice.

Ribs and Chicken

Ribs and Chicken

$23.75

Half rack of ribs and 8oz chicken breast basted with BBQ Sauce.

Half Rack

Half Rack

$21.50

Hand-rubbed with seasonings and slow roasted for tenderness, mesquite grill-finished, and basted with BBQ sauce

Full Rack

Full Rack

$28.00

Hand-rubbed with seasonings and slow roasted for tenderness, mesquite grill-finished, and basted with BBQ sauce

Chicken Tenders Dinner

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$19.50

Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$19.00

Mesquite- grilled, marinated chops served Plain

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$19.00

Mesquite - grilled marinated chops with basted with BBQ sauce

Mush Marsala Pork

Mush Marsala Pork

$19.00

Mesquite- grilled, marinated chops with mushroom marsala sauce.

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$23.50

Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning

Teriyaki Salmon Dinner

$23.50

Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

Ten Succulent grilled shrimp basted with Italian dressing and served over a garnish of wild rice.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.50

Fajitas and Pastas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Plentiful portion of grilled steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Plentiful portion of marinated grilled Shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$25.00

Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Blackened Pasta

Blackened Pasta

$19.00

Blackened chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, and corkscrew pasta tossed in a Cajun sauce, with a garnish of tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and scallions. Served with garlic bread

Veggie Fajitas

$12.00

Chicken Alferdo

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Served over Fettuccine alfredo with Broccoli

Sizzling Chicken

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast served over peppers and onions, topped with cheddar and monetary jack cheese

Seafood

Fresh Catch Special

$25.00Out of stock

Food Add-Ons

Add 5 Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Add 5 Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Add 8 oz chicken

$11.00

Add 6oz filet

$17.00
Add Baker's Dozen of Rolls

Add Baker's Dozen of Rolls

$6.00

Add Bread

$0.50

Add Baguette

$2.00

Add Garlic Bread

$1.50
Add Lobster Tail

Add Lobster Tail

$15.00Out of stock

Add Salmon

$13.00

Extra Sauces

$0.50+

Add 8oz Dressing

$6.00

Add Half Rack

$14.00

Add tortilla Pack

$1.50

Desserts

Dessert Special

$6.00
Apple Bread Pudding

Apple Bread Pudding

$7.50
Banana Foster Cake

Banana Foster Cake

$7.00

Brownie

$4.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$9.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.25
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.25
Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00
Sundae

Sundae

$5.00

Kid Meals

Kid Tips

$7.00

Kid Tenders

$7.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$7.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Hotdog

$7.00
Kid Mac N Cheese

Kid Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Applesauce

$3.50
Au Gratin

Au Gratin

$4.00

Baked Potato

$5.00
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.50
Chili

Chili

$7.00

Chips

$3.50
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.50
French Onion - Entree

French Onion - Entree

$8.00
Fries

Fries

$3.50

Loaded Mash

$5.00

Loaded Potato

$6.00
Mash Potatoes

Mash Potatoes

$3.50

Onion Straws

$3.50
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50
Sauteed Onions

Sauteed Onions

$3.50

SOD

$6.00
Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$3.50

Veg Of Day

$3.50
Wild Rice

Wild Rice

$3.50

Mac n Cheese

$3.50

Cheesy Steak Potato

$7.00

Club 164 Charity

Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations

1 dollar

$1.00

Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations

2 dollars

$2.00

Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations

5 dollars

$5.00

Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations

10 dollars

$10.00

Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations

20 dollars

$20.00

Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations

50 dollars

$50.00

Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations

100 dollars

$100.00

Club 164 supports individuals with addiction issues by giving them a safe place to have fun. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Club 164 survives 100% on donations

To GO Condiments

Ketchup Packets

Mustard Packets

Mayo Packets

A-1 Sauce Packets

To GO Silverware Pack

Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Great Steaks, Great Seafood, Family Friendly atmosphere with the BEST SPORTS viewing in NW Arkansas

Location

3492 West Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR 72762

Directions

The All American Steakhouse image

