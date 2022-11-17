The Alley - Ala Moana

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brown Sugar Deerioca Series

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream.

Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee.

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made matcha blend.

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made cocoa blend.

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream , taro chunks, and ube cream sauce.

Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream, ube cream sauce, and creme brûlée.

Original Brew Tea Series

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$5.49+

Premium oolong tea with naturally infused peach sweetened with cane sugar.

Royal No. 9 Black Tea

Royal No. 9 Black Tea

$5.49+

Our unique premium black tea with a hint of blueberry sweetened with cane sugar.

The Alley Assam Black Tea

The Alley Assam Black Tea

$4.99+

A full bodied, robust black tea sweetened with cane sugar.

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.49+

Aromatic jasmine green tea sweetened with cane sugar.

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$4.99+
Muscat Black Tea

Muscat Black Tea

$5.49+Out of stock

Premium black tea with naturally infused grapes sweetened with cane sugar.

La France Pear Oolong Tea

La France Pear Oolong Tea

$5.49+

Premium oolong tea with naturally infused pear sweetened with cane sugar.

Lulu Fresh Fruit Series

Strawberry Lulu

Strawberry Lulu

$6.99+

Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar lightly blended with the addition of fresh strawberries then topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Orange Lulu

Orange Lulu

$6.69+

Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar and passion fruit puree combined with fresh oranges for a refreshing treat.

Mango Coconut Lulu

Mango Coconut Lulu

$7.99

Snow Velvet Series

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

$5.99+

Premium peach oolong tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Royal No 9 Black Tea

Snow Velvet Royal No 9 Black Tea

$5.99+

Our signature black tea with a hint of blueberry topped with in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Assam Black Tea

Snow Velvet Assam Black Tea

$5.99+

A robust black tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

$5.99+

Jasmine green tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Earl Grey Tea

Snow Velvet Earl Grey Tea

$5.99+

Earl grey tea, cheese foam

Snow Velvet La France Pear Oolong Tea

Snow Velvet La France Pear Oolong Tea

$5.99+

Premium oolong tea with naturally infused pear topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Muscat Black Tea

Snow Velvet Muscat Black Tea

$5.99+Out of stock

Premium black tea with naturally infused grapes topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Milk Tea Series

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

$6.49+

Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar featuring our topping trifecta - Boba, Rainbow Jelly, Coconut Jelly

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

$6.49+

Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar.

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

$5.69+

Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.69+

Earl grey milk tea sweetened with cane sugar

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.69+

Jasmine green milk tea sweetened with cane sugar

Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$6.19+

The Alley Specialty

Lilikoi Green Tea

Lilikoi Green Tea

$6.99

Jasmine green tea combined with lilikoi puree paired with boba and coconut jelly.

Strawberry Mochi Smoothie

Strawberry Mochi Smoothie

$6.99
Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$6.49+

Fresh lychee bits and jasmine green tea paired with crystal boba.

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$6.49

Fresh strawberries and jasmine green tea paired with green tea jelly.

Mango Purple Rice

$7.99
Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie

Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie

$7.99

Peach Oolong Red Grape Lulu

$6.70+

Snow Velvet Red Grape Lulu

$6.70+

Yogurt Red Grape Lulu

$7.00+

Snow Velvet White Grape Lulu

$6.70+

Peach Oolong White Grape Lulu

$6.70+

Yogurt White Grape Lulu

$7.00+

Bottled Beverages

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.50
Redbull (Original)

Redbull (Original)

$5.00
Redbull (Tropical)

Redbull (Tropical)

$5.00
Redbull (Watermelon)

Redbull (Watermelon)

$5.00
Fiji Water 500ml

Fiji Water 500ml

$5.00
Coke 12oz

Coke 12oz

$3.00
Sprite 12oz

Sprite 12oz

$3.00
100% Apple Juice 14oz

100% Apple Juice 14oz

$5.00
Canned Royal No 9 Milk Tea

Canned Royal No 9 Milk Tea

$3.49
Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino

Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

Illy Cold Brew Macchiatto

$5.00

Illy Cold Brew

$5.00

Alley Partea Box

Jasmine Green Tea

$40.00

Assam Black Tea

$40.00

Royal No. 9 Black tea

$40.00

Peach Oolong Tea

$40.00

Earl Grey Black Tea

$40.00

La France Pear Oolong Tea

$40.00

Muscat Black Tea

$40.00

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

$40.00

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

$40.00

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

$40.00

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$40.00

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$40.00

Regular Boba

$7.00

Konjac Jelly

$7.00

Coconut Jelly

$7.00

Aloe Vera

$7.00

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Crystal Boba

$8.00

Green Tea Jelly

$8.00

Pork Char Siu Sou

1 Pork Char Siu Sou

1 Pork Char Siu Sou

$4.99
2 Pork Char Siu Sou

2 Pork Char Siu Sou

$8.99

Straw Set

Green Straw Set

Green Straw Set

$7.99Out of stock
Golden Straw Set

Golden Straw Set

$7.99Out of stock
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
