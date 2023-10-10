Food

Breakfast Paninis

Carb Free Scramble

$8.00

The Coffeehouse Panini

$12.00

A blend of delicious flavor and the right amount of Veggies

B.E.A.S.T

$11.00

B.acon, E.gg, A.vocado, S.pinach, T.omato- the name says it all, then we added a home made garlic aoili

Classic Panini

$10.00

Avocado Toast

The Mediterranean

$8.00

A twist on your classic avocado toast experience.

Garden Toast

$9.00

Feeling green? Then this is the toast for you- all the veggies to start your day

The Alley Toast

$9.00

The classic avocado toast that everyone loves topped with everything seeds!

Lunch Paninis

The Alley Grinder

$12.00

Sanoma Chicken Salad

$10.00

Go Green Panini

$9.00

Turkini Panini

$11.00

Ultimate Grilled Panini

$10.00

Pizza Pienini

$10.00

B.L.A.T Panini

$9.00

Tuna Twist Panini

$10.00

PB & B Panini

$9.00

Pesto Chicken

$11.00

Toast & Sides

Toast & Butter/Coconut Oil

$3.00

Toast & Jelly

$3.50

Toast & Honey

$3.50

Toast & Avocado

$4.00

Toast & Egg

$3.50

Just Scrambled Egg

$2.00

Just Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Latte

$3.50+

Shots of espresso with your choice of milk

Americano

$3.25+

French Press

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

White Chocolate Latte

$4.75+

The Alley (Cardamom & Vanilla)

$4.25+

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.25+

Hazelnut & Vanilla

$4.25+

Toasted Marshmallow

$4.25+

Seasonal Special

$5.00+

London Fog

$3.00+

Espresso Shots (2)

$1.50

Hot Tea

Hot Tea Choice

$1.75+

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Drip Coffee

Mug Coffee

$2.25
To Go Coffee

To Go Coffee

$2.50+

Chai Tea Latte

Spiced Chai

$5.00+

Vanilla Chai

$5.00+

Steamer

Hot Steamer

$3.00+

Cold Drinks

On Tap

Kombucha

$4.00+

Organic Cold Brew

$4.00+

Italian Bucha

$3.75+

Kombucha Shot

$2.00

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Pressed Lemonade

Lemonade 16oz

$3.00

Dalgona Whipped Coffee

Regular Whipped Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Whipped Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Protein Coffee

Iced Plant Protein Coffee

$4.00+

Iced Whey Protein Coffee

$4.00+

Fresh Pressed Juices

The Alley Juice

$6.00+

The Minted Melon

$6.00+

Green Goddess

$6.00+

Immune + Juice

$6.00+

Immune + Juice Shot 2oz

$3.00

Just Celery

$6.00+

Just Orange

$6.00+

Just Carrot

$6.00+

Just Apple

$6.00+

Golden Glow

$6.00+

Carrot Patch

$6.00+

BYO Juice

$6.00+

Smoothies

Lemon Ginger Smoothie

$4.00+

Blueberry Burst

$4.00+

Go Green Tea

$4.00+

Banana Nut

$4.00+

Mocha Cold Brew Smoothie

$4.00+

Seasonal Smoothie

$4.00+

Strawberries & Creamy Coco

$4.00+

Avocado Refresher

$4.00+

Detox Green

$4.00+

Vanilla Bean Big Train

$4.00+

Cooler Drinks

Poppi Soda

Strawberry

$3.75

Raspberry

$3.75

Oragne

$3.75

Bubbly Water

Bubbly Water

$1.59

Pepsi Product

Pepsi

$2.00

7-up

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Apple Juice Boxed

Apple Juice

$1.25

Milk

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Organic Regular Milk

$2.25

Bottled Water

Aquafina

$1.00

Fiji

$1.69

Yogurt (Danimals)

Danimals Drink

$2.00

Canned Kombucha

Lemon Ginger Kombucha (Can)

$3.25

Raspberry Kombucha (Can)

$3.25

Open Cooler Extras

Grab & Go Drinks

Juice To Go

$6.00+

Grab & Go Food

Yogurt Parfait

$3.00

Cheese stick

$0.75

Applesauce

$0.75

Danimals Drink

$2.00

Protein Balls

$2.00

Cooler Green Salad

$8.00

Cup of Salad

$3.00

Oatmeal Bars

$2.50

Granola Bars

$1.25

Overnight Oats

$3.00

Specialty Cheesecakes

Sliced of Cheesecake

$6.00

Whole Cheesecake

$60.00

Soup

Soup Of The Day

Soup To Go

$4.00

Soup For Here

$4.00

Soup & Half Sand

Soup & 1/2 Ultimate

$10.00

Soup & Bread

Soup & Bread

$6.00

Merch

Stickers

Alley Stickers (round)

$1.50