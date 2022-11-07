Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Alley-Rowland Heights
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1380 S Fullerton Rd Unit 101, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sunright Tea Studio - Rowland Heights
No Reviews
18205 Gale Ave B City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurant
Tastea - Rowland Heights
No Reviews
1737 Fullerton Rd, Suite A Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurant
Sunright Tea Studio - Diamond Bar
No Reviews
20627 Golden Springs Dr #1R Diamond Bar, CA 91789
View restaurant
More near Rowland Heights