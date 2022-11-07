Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Alley-Rowland Heights

review star

No reviews yet

1380 S Fullerton Rd Unit 101

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Order Again

Popular Items

The Alley Trio Milk Tea
Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca

Brown Sugar Deerioca

Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk

$5.65

Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Organic Milk

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65

Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65

Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba

Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk

$5.65

Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca

$5.95
Ube Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk

Ube Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk

$5.95

Milk Tea Series

Royal No.9 Milk Tea

Royal No.9 Milk Tea

$4.95
The Alley Assam Milk Tea

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

$4.65
The Alley Trio Milk Tea

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

$5.45
Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.65
Little Happiness

Little Happiness

$5.95

Green milk tea with taro, red bean and brown sugar flavor boba

Coconut Milk with Taro

Coconut Milk with Taro

$5.45

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$5.65

Snow Velvet Series

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

$5.65
Snow Velvet Tea

Snow Velvet Tea

$5.25

Choose your own tea base

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha Latte

$5.95
Matcha Peach Oolong Latte

Matcha Peach Oolong Latte

$6.15
Muscat Black Tea with Snow Velvet

Muscat Black Tea with Snow Velvet

$5.45Out of stock

Snow Velvet with Honey Flavor Black Tea

La France Oolong Tea with Snow Velvet

La France Oolong Tea with Snow Velvet

$5.45

Snow Velvet with Pear Flavor Oolong Tea

Original Brew Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95
Royal No.9 Tea

Royal No.9 Tea

$4.45
The Alley Assam Black Tea

The Alley Assam Black Tea

$4.15
Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.15

Specialty

Passionfruit Green Tea

Passionfruit Green Tea

$5.95

Served with Boba and Coconut Jelly

Strawberry Green Tea with Jelly

Strawberry Green Tea with Jelly

$5.45Out of stock

Cold. Served with Green Tea Jelly.

Mochi Strawberry Smoothie

Mochi Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95Out of stock
Crunchy Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Crunchy Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.45

Iced

Crunchy Tiramisu Milk

Crunchy Tiramisu Milk

$6.45Out of stock

Iced

Crunchy Strawberry Milk

Crunchy Strawberry Milk

$6.45Out of stock

Iced

Orange Lulu

Orange Lulu

$6.25Out of stock
Angel Lychee Lulu

Angel Lychee Lulu

$6.75Out of stock

A cloud of creamy yogurt smoothie with lychee fruit pulp

Devil Lychee Lulu

Devil Lychee Lulu

$6.75Out of stock

Lychee Fruit Pulp and Jasmine green tea smoothie mixed with activated charcoal.

Strawberry & Blueberry Tea

Strawberry & Blueberry Tea

$6.95Out of stock
Snow Strawberry Lulu

Snow Strawberry Lulu

$6.75Out of stock

Yogurt Series 2.0

Original Purple Rice

$6.25Out of stock

Served with Purple rice and Green Tea Jelly

Matcha Purple Rice Yogurt

$6.25Out of stock

Served with Purple rice and Green Tea Jelly

Peach Oolong Purple Rice Yogurt

$6.25Out of stock

Served with Purple rice and Green Tea Jelly

Create Your Own Yogurt

$6.25

Choose 2 toppings in your own Yogurt

Merchandise

Berry Flavor Tea Bag

Berry Flavor Tea Bag

$8.00Out of stock

10 tea bags per box

Blueberry Flavor Milk Tea Bag

Blueberry Flavor Milk Tea Bag

$10.99Out of stock

5 tea bags per box

Earl Grey Milk Tea Bag

Earl Grey Milk Tea Bag

$10.99Out of stock

5 tea bags per box

Rose Green Tea

$9.99Out of stock

10 tea bags per box

Kirin King Tea

$9.99Out of stock

10 tea bags per box

Chamomile Jinxuan Oolong Tea

Chamomile Jinxuan Oolong Tea

$9.99Out of stock

10 tea bags per box

Royal No.9 Canned Drink

Royal No.9 Canned Drink

$3.00
Plush Toy

Plush Toy

$7.00Out of stock
Dried Mango

Dried Mango

$3.50Out of stock
Dried Guava

Dried Guava

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

1380 S Fullerton Rd Unit 101, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

