Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Alley-San Gabriel

review star

No reviews yet

301 W Valley Blvd Unit 102

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk

$5.65Out of stock

Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65Out of stock

Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65Out of stock

Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba

Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk

$5.65Out of stock

Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca

$5.95Out of stock
Ube Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk

$5.95Out of stock

Milk Tea Series

Royal No.9 Milk Tea

$4.95
The Alley Assam Milk Tea

$4.65
The Alley Trio Milk Tea

$5.45
Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.65
Little Happiness

$5.95Out of stock

Green milk tea with taro, red bean and brown sugar flavor boba

Coconut Milk with Taro

$5.45

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$5.65

Snow Velvet Series

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

$5.65
Snow Velvet Tea

$5.25
Hojicha Latte

$5.95
Matcha Peach Oolong Latte

$6.15
Muscat Black Tea with Snow Velvet

$5.45Out of stock

Snow Velvet with Honey Flavor Black Tea

La France Oolong Tea with Snow Velvet

$5.45Out of stock

Snow Velvet with Pear Flavor Oolong Tea

Original Brew Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95
Royal No.9 Tea

$4.45
The Alley Assam Black Tea

$4.15
Jasmine Green Tea

$4.15

Specialty

Passionfruit Green Tea

$5.95

Served with Boba and Coconut Jelly

Strawberry Green Tea with Jelly

$5.45Out of stock

Cold. Served with Green Tea Jelly.

Mochi Strawberry Smoothie

$6.45Out of stock
Crunchy Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.45

Iced

Crunchy Tiramisu Milk

$6.45

Iced

Crunchy Strawberry Milk

$6.45Out of stock

Iced

Orange Lulu

$6.25
Snow Strawberry Lulu

$6.75Out of stock
Strawberry & Blueberry Tea

$6.95Out of stock

Yogurt Series 2.0

Original Purple Rice Yogurt

$6.25

Served with Green Tea jelly and Purple Rice

Matcha Purple Rice Yogurt

$6.25

Served with Purple rice and Green Tea Jelly

Peach Oolong Purple Rice Yogurt

$6.25

Served with Purple rice and Green Tea Jelly

Create your own Yogurt

$6.25

Choose 2 toppings in your own yogurt.

Merchandise

Berry Flavor Tea Bag

$8.00Out of stock

10 tea bags per box

Blueberry Flavor Milk Tea Bag

$10.99Out of stock

5 tea bags per box

Dried Mango

$3.50Out of stock
Dried Guava

$3.50Out of stock
Royal No.9 Canned Drink

$3.00

Rose Green Tea Bag

$9.99Out of stock

10 tea bags per box

Kirin King Tea bag

$9.99Out of stock

10 tea bags per box

Chamomile Jinxuan Oolong Tea

$9.99Out of stock

10 tea bags per box

Earl Grey Milk Tea Bag

$10.99Out of stock

5 tea bags per box

Oolong Milk Tea Bag

$10.99Out of stock

5 tea bags per box

Plush Toy

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Alley - San Gabriel image

