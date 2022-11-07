  • Home
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • The Alley Texas - 23220 Grand Circle Blvd Suite130
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Alley Texas 23220 Grand Circle Blvd Suite130

review star

No reviews yet

23220 Grand Circle Blvd Suite130

Katy, TX 77449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brûlée Milk
Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
(Large Only) Passion Fruit Green Tea

Brown Sugar Deerioca

Our Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba.
Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Our Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba.

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Matcha lovers rejoice! Our Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca incorporates our own premium matcha with our signature Brown Sugar Deerioca boba. Made fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink DOES contain tea but can not be made without boba.

Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brûlée Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brûlée Milk

$5.65+

Our most popular drink! The Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk Creme Brûlée combines our signature Deerioca boba, fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat), and a smooth custard topping. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba

Ube Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Ube Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.95+

Our Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.95+

Our most popular drink! The Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk Creme Brûlée combines our signature Deerioca boba, fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat), and a smooth custard topping. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made cocoa blend.

Original Brew Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95+

Oolong tea with a hint of peach and cane sugar.

Royal No. 9 Black Tea

Royal No. 9 Black Tea

$4.49+

Black tea with a hint of blueberry and cane sugar.

The Alley Assam Black Tea

The Alley Assam Black Tea

$4.15+

A full bodied, robust black tea and cane sugar.

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.15+

Green tea with a hint of jasmine aromas and cane sugar.

Lulu Fresh Fruit Series

Strawberry Lulu

Strawberry Lulu

$6.75+

Fresh strawberry, peach oolong tea, cane sugar, cheese foam.

Orange Lulu

Orange Lulu

$6.25+

Fresh orange, passionfruit puree, peach oolong tea, cane sugar.

Mango Lulu

Mango Lulu

$6.49+

Fresh mango, crystal boba, sweet cream, and coconut milk

Snow Velvet Grape LuLu

$5.95+

Iced Peach Oolong Grape LuLu

$5.95+

Snow Velvet Series

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

$5.49+

Peach oolong tea, cheese foam

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

$5.49+

Jasmine green tea, cheese foam

Snow Velvet Royal No 9

Snow Velvet Royal No 9

$5.49+

Blueberry black tea, cheese foam

Snow Velvet Assam Black Tea

Snow Velvet Assam Black Tea

$5.49+

Assam black tea, cheese foam

Milk Tea Series

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

$4.95+

Blueberry black milk tea. Dairy free

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

$4.65+

Assam black milk tea. Dairy free

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.65+

Jasmine green milk tea. Dairy free

The Alley Trio

The Alley Trio

$5.45+

Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar featuring our topping trifecta - Boba, Rainbellow Jelly, Coconut Jelly. (Dairy Free).

Specialty Tea

(Large Only) Passion Fruit Green Tea

(Large Only) Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.95

Jasmine green tea with passionfruit puree. Comes with boba and coconut jelly.

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$5.99+

Jasmine Green Tea with lychee puree. Comes with crystal boba and fresh lychee.

Strawberry Green Tea w/ Green Tea Jelly

Strawberry Green Tea w/ Green Tea Jelly

$5.45+
Mango Green Tea w/Jelly Balls

Mango Green Tea w/Jelly Balls

$5.75+

Gallon Box Tea

Gallon Hot

$35.00

Gallon Cold

$35.00

Smoothie

Mochi Strawberry Smoothie

Mochi Strawberry Smoothie

$6.45

Strawberry Smoothie with edible mochi

Yogurt Series

Original Yogurt Purple Rice

$6.25+

Peach Oolong Purple Rice Yogurt

$6.25+

Matcha Purple Rice Yogurt

$6.25+

Create Your Own Yogurt

$6.25+

Yogurt Grape LuLu

$6.25+

Meteorite Series

Brown Sugar Snow Velvet Yogurt

$6.75

Brown Sugar Snow Velvet Nut Milk Tea

$6.75

Halloween Drink

Bloody Brain Smoothie

$6.95

Reusable Cup

Reusable Cup

Reusable Cup

$4.99

Holiday Gift Bag

Holiday Tote Bag

$15.00Out of stock

Holiday Tote Bag

$15.00

Hunting Game Merch

Hunting Thermo

$20.00

Hunting Glass Bottle

$12.00

Hunting Carrying Bag

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23220 Grand Circle Blvd Suite130, Katy, TX 77449

Directions

Gallery
The Alley Texas image
The Alley Texas image
The Alley Texas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wang Shack
orange starNo Reviews
3011 West Grand Parkway N Suite 400 Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
E’pa Burgers - 3110 N Fry Rd Katy, Tx 77449
orange starNo Reviews
3110 North Fry Road Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
23015 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY
orange starNo Reviews
5530 FRY RD KATY, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Rakuu Restaurant - Rakuu Katy, Texas
orange starNo Reviews
22635 Morton Ranch rd Ste 220 Katy, TX 77499
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston