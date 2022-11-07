The Alley Texas 23220 Grand Circle Blvd Suite130
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
23220 Grand Circle Blvd Suite130, Katy, TX 77449
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
E’pa Burgers - 3110 N Fry Rd Katy, Tx 77449
No Reviews
3110 North Fry Road Katy, TX 77449
View restaurant