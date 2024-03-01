The Alley Wagon Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The official food truck of Brewer's Alley!
Location
124 North Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Agave 137 Tequila Bar & Kitchen - 137 North Market Street
No Reviews
137 North Market Street Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Frederick
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant