Pizza

16'' Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Each additional meat topping -$2 Each additonal vegetable topping -$1

12'' Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Each additonal meat topping -$1 Each addtional vegetable topping $.75

Fresh Artisan Pizza

Old Faithful Artisan Pizza

$12.95

Choose two of our fresh, homemade pizza toppings

Buffalo Chicken Artisan Pizza

$13.95

Creamy, sweet and mild buffalo foundation, melted cheddar, monterrey jack , blue cheese crumbles and crispy chicken with alumni sauce.

Sandwiches

B2 Bomber

$12.95

Grilled Italian saussage with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served on torpedo bread.

BLT

$10.95

Thick maple bacon, lettuce and freshly sliced tomatoes served on Texas toast with mayo.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled 6oz chicken breast, served on torpedo bread with lettuce and tomato (add cheese for .50)

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.95

10oz shredded Italian beef served with mozzarella cheese and Aus Jus on Torpedo Bread with a side of Giardiniera

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$10.95

A blend of american and cheddar cheeses, served on Texas toast with tomatoes and thick maple bacon.

Patty Melt

$12.95

Half-pound burger served on rye bread with Swiss cheese, fried onions and a side of thousand island dressing.

Rueben

$12.95

Thinly sliced corned beef with sauerkraut and swiss cheese served on rye bread with a side of thousand island dressing.

Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.95

6oz tenderloin steak with sauteed mushrooms and onions served on torpedo bread (add cheese for .50)

Burgers

Burger

$11.95

Half-pound black angus served on a brioche bun.

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Pick one: American, Cheddar, Swiss and Pepper Jack

Black and Blue Burger

$12.95

Half- pound burger served with a generous amount of blue cheese crumbles.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Half- pound burger with mushroom and Swiss cheese.

Starters

Cheese Bread

$8.95

Artisan style crust, garlic butter and loads of fresh, mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Wisconsin cheese, deep fried to perfection.

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$10.95

Dozen Traditional Chicken WIngs

$13.95

Fried Crispy and tossed in your choice of two sauces.

Half Dozen Traditional Chicken Wings

$8.95

Fried crispy and tossed in one choice of sauce

Fresh Chips and Homemade Salsa

$6.95

Large amount of fresh tortilla chips served with Jaime's homemade salsa made fresh everyday.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Wonton Wrapped and deep fried to perfection.

Onion Rings

$8.95

Fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.

Pulled Pork Tot-Chos

$12.95

Tater tots topped with bourbon pulled pork, melted cheddar and monterrey jack cheese, green onions, diced tomatoes and a sour cream drizzle.

Side Salad

$5.50

Side Fries

$4.95

Side Tots

$5.95

Salads and Soups

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Mixed with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shredded romano cheese and croutons.

Garden Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers and croutons.

Soup of the Day (Seasonal)

$5.95

Homemade soups available during the cold seasons.

Chili (Seasonal)

$6.95

Homemade chili made with love during the cold seasons.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, romano chees and caesar dressing.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Crispy chicken dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce, blue cheese crumbles and a side of blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese.

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Cucumbers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheese and ranch dressing.

Daily Specials

Tuesday Specials

Beef Tacos

$2.50

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.95

Steak Quesadillas

$10.95

House Margaritas

$6.00

Mexican Beer

$3.50

Two Dollar Tuesday

$2.00

Wednesday Specials

DOLLAR WING

$1.00

12 Wings

$12.00

18 Wings

$18.00

24 Wings

$24.00

Boneless 6

$4.50

Boneless 12

$8.50

Boneless 18

$12.50

Thursday Specials

Beer Choice

Thursday Titos

$6.50

Friday Specials

Friday Fish Fry

$13.95

3 pieces of hand breaded or baked Cod, served with coleslaw, rye bread, fries, chips or potato pancakes.

Lake Perch (Friday Only)

$15.95

Shrimp Dinner (Friday Only)

$15.95

Combo (Friday Only)

$15.95

Saturday Specials

Bloody

$7.00

Mimosa

$4.50

Sunday Specials

Bloody

$7.00

Mimosa

$4.50

Brew/Pack/Bucks/Badgers

Drink Specials

Tap Coors Light

$2.50

Tap Miller Light

$2.50

Shot Jack App

$3.00

Leinies Tap

$4.00

Tall Jack Mixers

$6.50

Food Specials

Hot Dog w/ Chips

$5.95

Brat w/ Chips

$6.95

Hot Dog w/ Fries

$7.95

Brat w/ Fries

$8.95

JV, VAR, MIN, PRO

Talls

Jv

$7.50

Varsity

$7.50

Minors

$8.00

Professional

$9.00