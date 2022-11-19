Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Command Post @ The American Legion

review star

No reviews yet

104 N Main St

Troy, IL 62294

Rail

Triple Sec

$3.25

Tequila

$3.25

Spiced Rum

$3.25

Soda

Canned

$1.00

Fountain

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Monster

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Appetizers

Chips and Queso

$5.95

Chicken Dip

$8.95

Deli Dippers

$10.95

Beer Cheese Pretzel

$5.95

Pretzel and Queso

$5.95

Walking Tacos

$6.95

Cheesecake

$3.00

Salads

Post Salad

$5.95+

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Blt Salad

$10.95

Supreme Salad

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Club Salad

$13.95

Bakers

Baker

$3.95

Chili Cheese Baker

$6.95

Loaded Baker

$6.95

Deluxe Baker

$8.95

Sandwiches/Melts

Grilled Cheese

$8.95+

Patty Melt

$9.95

Breakfast Melt

$9.95

Turkey Siracha Melt

$10.95

Avocado Club

$11.95

Chicken Sandwich

$9.95+

Blt

$8.95

Pulled Pork

$9.95

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Club Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Wrap

$10.95+

Hashbrowns

Loaded Hash

$10.95

Breakfast Hash

$10.95

Chili Cheese Hash

$11.95

Cowboy Hash

$11.95

Veggie Hash

$11.95+

Fajita Hashbrowns

$11.95

Quesadillas

Cheese Ques

$7.95

Chili Cheese Ques

$9.95

Pulled Pork Ques

$10.95

Chicken Ques

$10.95+

Western Ques

$10.95

Nachos

Chili Cheese Nachos

$9.95+

Pulled Pork Nacho

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$10.95+

Chicken Fajita Nacho

$11.95

Build Your Burger

BYB

$6.95+

OG Burgers

Full Bird Burger

$12.95

Western Burger

$12.95

4 star Burger

$10.95

Club Burger

$9.95

Sides

Sides

candy bar

$1.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.95

Kids Cheese and Chips

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese and Chips

$4.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.95

Pizza

Pizza

Rental Fee

Taco Bar

$130.00

Rental Fee

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Command Post Bar & Grill at the American Legion. Open to the Public. Video Gaming, Pool & Dart Leagues, Draft and Craft Beer Selections. Check out our daily specials. Children welcome with an adult. 18+

Location

104 N Main St, Troy, IL 62294

Directions

Gallery
The Command Post at the American Legion image
The Command Post at the American Legion image
The Command Post at the American Legion image

