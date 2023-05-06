The American Waffle House 3927 Merrick Rd.
3927 Merrick Rd.
Seaford, NY 11783
FOOD
BELGIAN WAFFLES
#1 Waffle, 2Eggs
$12.99
#2 Waffle, 2 Eggs & Ham Steak
$16.99
#3 Waffle, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage Links OR 2 Strips of Bacon
$13.99
#4 Waffle w/Ham Steak
$15.99
#5 Waffle w/2 Sausage Links OR 2 Bacon Strips
$14.99
#6 Waffle w/Ice Cream OR Warm Fruit Topping
$13.99
#7 Waffle w/ Butter & Syrup
$10.99
#8 Waffle w/ 2 Pcs Grilled Chicken Breast
$17.99
#9 Waffle w/4 Pcs Deep Fried Chicken
$18.99
#10 Waffle w/Pecans OR Choc Chips
$13.99
#11 Waffle w/1 Scoop Ice Cream & Oreos
$14.99
#12 Waffle w/Topping Fresh Banana or Strawberry or Whipped Cream
$12.99
Belgian Waffle Special
$12.99
1 Waffle, 1 Egg & 2 Sausage or 2 Bacon or Sliced Ham
EGGS
EGG SANDWICHES
FRENCH TOAST or PANCAKES
OMELETTE SPECIALS
OMELETTES
Cheese Omelette
$11.99
Ham Omelette
$11.99
Ham & Cheese Omelette
$12.99
Western Omelette
$12.99
Ham & Tomato Omelette
$12.99
Greek Omelette - Feta, Tomato, Onion
$14.99
Garden Omelette - Broccoli,Mushroom,Tomato,Onion
$13.90
Italian Omelette - Sausage,Pepper,Onion,Mozzarella
$13.99
Farmer's Omelette - Sausage,Ham,Bacon
$13.99
Spanish Omelette - MushroomTomato Sauce,Celery,Pepper,Onion
$13.99
Mushroom Omelette
$11.99
Sausage or Bacon or Sliced Ham Omelette
$12.99
Spinach Omelette
$12.99
OTHER BREAKFAST
SPECIALTIES
Choc Chip or Pecan Pancakes w/Whipped Cream
$15.99
Choc Chip or Pecan Pancakes w/ Fresh Bananas
$15.99
Pancakes Topped w/Bananas & Whipped Cream
$14.99
Blueberry Pancakes & Whipped Cream
$14.99
Whole Wheat Pancakes or Waffles
$11.99
Steak & Eggs
$21.99
Chopped Steak & Egg
$15.99
Chicken Breast & Egg
$14.99
Pork Chop & Egg
$15.99
SANDWICHES
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
Turkey or Roast Beef On Garlic Br w/ Mozz
$16.99
Corned Beef
$15.99
Club Sandwich - Tuna, Egg Salad, Chick Salad
$9.99
Monte Cristo French Toast(Ham Turkey & Swiss Melt)
$11.99
Chicken Salad
$9.99
Philly Cheese Steak
$12.99
Rueben - Corned Beef Melted Swiss & Sauerkraut
$16.99
Cajun Chicken Breast
$12.99
BBQ Chicken Breast
$12.99
TRIPLE DECKER CLUBS
WRAPS
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
BURGER CORNER
PANINIS
GRILLED CHEESE
SIDE ORDERS
French Fries
$4.99
Cheese Fries
$5.49
Chili Fries
$6.99
Chili Cheese Fries
$7.49
Brown Gravy Fries
$5.99
Seasoned Fries
$5.99
Waffle Fries
$5.79
Cheese & Brown Gravy Fries
$5.99
"Funky" Hash Browns
$6.99
Onion Rings
$4.99
Chicken Fingers (5) w/Bleu Cheese
$9.99
Breaded Zucchini (6) w/Ranch
$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6) w/Marinara Sauce
$9.99
DINNER PLATES
Steak Special
$19.99
2 Grilled Chicken Breasts
$15.99
2 Pork Chops
$15.99
Chopped Steak
$16.99
Hot Open Roast Beef & Gravy
$12.99
Hot Open Turkey & Gravy
$12.90
Ham Steak
$12.99
Frank & Beans (w/Baked Beans & French Fries)
$9.95
Fish Fillet
$14.99
4 Pcs Honey Dipped Chicken
$17.99
2 Breaded Chicken Parmiqiana
$17.99
Fish Tacos
$19.95
SALADS
"American" Chef Salad
$10.99
Garden or Caesar Salad
$8.99
Tuna Fish Salad
$9.99
Sliced Grilled Chicken
$14.99
Chicken Caesar
$14.99
Tuna Caesar
$10.99
Cajun Caesar Salad
$14.99
Cajun Garden Salad
$14.99
Greek Salad
$12.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken over Garden Salad
$14.99
Chicken Salad Platter
$12.99
Sliced Egg & Scoop of Tuna or Chicken Salad
$11.99
QUESADILLAS
BREAKFAST SIDE ORDERS
BEVERAGES
BEVERAGES
Coffee
$3.39
Coffee "To Go" (Takeout)
$2.99
Tea
$3.39
Tea "To Go" (Takeout)
$2.99
Juice
$4.99
Hot Chocolate w/Whipped Cream
$3.99
Milk
$3.99
Chocolate Milk
$4.29
Soda
$3.59
Seltzer
$2.99
Egg Cream
$5.29
Ice Cream Soda
$6.29
Milk Shake (Vanilla or Choc)
$7.99
Milk Shake (Strawberry or Banana)
$8.99
Iced Coffee or Tea
$3.69
Snapple
$2.99
Bottled Water - Poland Spring
$1.99
KIDS & SENIORS MENU- BEVERAGES
KIDS & SENIORS MENU
KIDS & SENIORS MENU-BREAKFAST
KIDS & SENIORS MENU- A LA CARTE
KIDS & SENIORS MENU- LUNCH & DINNER
KIDS & SENIORS MENU- DESSERTS
LUNCH MENU
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3927 Merrick Rd., Seaford, NY 11783
Gallery
