The American Waffle House 3927 Merrick Rd.

No reviews yet

3927 Merrick Rd.

Seaford, NY 11783

FOOD

BELGIAN WAFFLES

#1 Waffle, 2Eggs

$12.99

#2 Waffle, 2 Eggs & Ham Steak

$16.99

#3 Waffle, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage Links OR 2 Strips of Bacon

$13.99

#4 Waffle w/Ham Steak

$15.99

#5 Waffle w/2 Sausage Links OR 2 Bacon Strips

$14.99

#6 Waffle w/Ice Cream OR Warm Fruit Topping

$13.99

#7 Waffle w/ Butter & Syrup

$10.99

#8 Waffle w/ 2 Pcs Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.99

#9 Waffle w/4 Pcs Deep Fried Chicken

$18.99

#10 Waffle w/Pecans OR Choc Chips

$13.99

#11 Waffle w/1 Scoop Ice Cream & Oreos

$14.99

#12 Waffle w/Topping Fresh Banana or Strawberry or Whipped Cream

$12.99

Belgian Waffle Special

$12.99

1 Waffle, 1 Egg & 2 Sausage or 2 Bacon or Sliced Ham

EGGS

2 Eggs, Any Style

$8.99

2 Eggs & Ham Steak

$14.99

2 Eggs & 2 Bacon Strips OR 2 Sausage Links

$12.99

2 Scrambled Eggs with Cheese

$10.99

2 Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheese & 2 Bacon OR 2 Sausage

$13.99

2 Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheese & Ham Steak

$15.99

EGG SANDWICHES

Egg On a Roll

$4.99

Egg with Meat on a Roll Bacon or Ham or Sausage

$6.99

Egg with Canadian Bacon or Turkey Ham on a Roll

$10.99

FRENCH TOAST or PANCAKES

Butter & Syrup

$11.99

Fresh Bananas, Strawberries, or Whipped Cream

$14.99

Warm Fruit

$14.99

Sausage, Bacon or Sliced Ham

$14.99

2 Eggs

$13.99

2 Eggs, Sausage, Bacon or Sliced Ham

$15.99

Ham Steak

$16.99

2 Eggs & Ham Steak

$17.99

OMELETTE SPECIALS

#1 Zucchini or Fresh Broccoli

$15.99

#2 Cream Cheese & Scallions

$15.99

#3 Spinach, Mushrooms & Onions

$15.99

#4 Corned Beef or Pastrami

$15.99

OMELETTES

Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Ham Omelette

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$12.99

Ham & Tomato Omelette

$12.99

Greek Omelette - Feta, Tomato, Onion

$14.99

Garden Omelette - Broccoli,Mushroom,Tomato,Onion

$13.90

Italian Omelette - Sausage,Pepper,Onion,Mozzarella

$13.99

Farmer's Omelette - Sausage,Ham,Bacon

$13.99

Spanish Omelette - MushroomTomato Sauce,Celery,Pepper,Onion

$13.99

Mushroom Omelette

$11.99

Sausage or Bacon or Sliced Ham Omelette

$12.99

Spinach Omelette

$12.99

OTHER BREAKFAST

Hungryman Special

$19.99

1 Waffle, 2 Pancakes or 2 French Toast, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, Hash Browns, & Toast

Eggs Benedict with Home Fries

$14.99

Morning Quesadilla

$14.99

Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Diced Ham, Onions, Sour Cream, Salsa, Home Fries

Corned Beef Hash, Eggs, Toast

$16.99

SPECIALTIES

Choc Chip or Pecan Pancakes w/Whipped Cream

$15.99

Choc Chip or Pecan Pancakes w/ Fresh Bananas

$15.99

Pancakes Topped w/Bananas & Whipped Cream

$14.99

Blueberry Pancakes & Whipped Cream

$14.99

Whole Wheat Pancakes or Waffles

$11.99

Steak & Eggs

$21.99

Chopped Steak & Egg

$15.99

Chicken Breast & Egg

$14.99

Pork Chop & Egg

$15.99

SANDWICHES

All American BLT

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Tuna Melt w/Amer Cheese

$11.99

Roast Beef

$14.99

Roast Beef Melt w/Amer Cheese

$15.99

Turkey Melt w/ Cheese

$10.99

Turkey

$9.99

Egg Salad

$8.99

Ham & Cheese

$7.99

American Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Breast of Chicken

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Breast

$12.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Turkey or Roast Beef On Garlic Br w/ Mozz

$16.99

Corned Beef

$15.99

Club Sandwich - Tuna, Egg Salad, Chick Salad

$9.99

Monte Cristo French Toast(Ham Turkey & Swiss Melt)

$11.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Rueben - Corned Beef Melted Swiss & Sauerkraut

$16.99

Cajun Chicken Breast

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Breast

$12.99

TRIPLE DECKER CLUBS

#1 Traditional American Turkey & Bacon

$16.99

#2 Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato

$16.99

#3 Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Let & Tom

$16.99

#4 Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$16.99

#5 Tuna Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

$16.99

WRAPS

Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Greek Salad w/Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$15.99

Tuna, Egg, or Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.99

Gyro Wrap

$15.99

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

#1 Grilled Chicken Breast, Garlic Roll

$14.99

#2 Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon

$16.99

#3 Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$15.99

#4 Grilled Chicken Breast, Garlic Roll, Cheddar

$17.99

#5 Grilled Chicken Breast Pita Greek Style

$17.99

GREEK SPECIALS

Chicken Souvlaki - Marinated Chick in Pita

$16.99

Gyro

$16.99

BURGER CORNER

Burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Pizza Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Turkey Burger

$8.99

House Burger Swiss,Mushroom,Bacon

$10.99

Salmon Burger w/Tarter Sauce

$12.99

Classic Patty Melt

$12.99

PANINIS

Paninis

$16.99

BUFFALO STYLE

Buffalo Wings (6 Pcs)

$12.99

Buffalo Wings, Chick Fingrs, Mozz Sticks

$15.99

GRILLED CHEESE

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

HOT DOGS

Plain Hot Dog

$3.99

Kraut Dog

$4.99

Chili or Cheese Dog

$5.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.49

SOUP & CHILI

Homemade Soup- Bowl

$6.99

Chili - Bowl

$5.49

Chili - Bowl w/Cheese & Onions

$6.99

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Chili Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.49

Brown Gravy Fries

$5.99

Seasoned Fries

$5.99

Waffle Fries

$5.79

Cheese & Brown Gravy Fries

$5.99

"Funky" Hash Browns

$6.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Chicken Fingers (5) w/Bleu Cheese

$9.99

Breaded Zucchini (6) w/Ranch

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6) w/Marinara Sauce

$9.99

DINNER PLATES

Steak Special

$19.99

2 Grilled Chicken Breasts

$15.99

2 Pork Chops

$15.99

Chopped Steak

$16.99

Hot Open Roast Beef & Gravy

$12.99

Hot Open Turkey & Gravy

$12.90

Ham Steak

$12.99

Frank & Beans (w/Baked Beans & French Fries)

$9.95

Fish Fillet

$14.99

4 Pcs Honey Dipped Chicken

$17.99

2 Breaded Chicken Parmiqiana

$17.99

Fish Tacos

$19.95

COMBO PLATTERS

Cheese Omelette (No Substitutions)

$16.99

Burger Platter (No Substitutions)

$16.99

SALADS

"American" Chef Salad

$10.99

Garden or Caesar Salad

$8.99

Tuna Fish Salad

$9.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Caesar

$14.99

Tuna Caesar

$10.99

Cajun Caesar Salad

$14.99

Cajun Garden Salad

$14.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken over Garden Salad

$14.99

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.99

Sliced Egg & Scoop of Tuna or Chicken Salad

$11.99

QUESADILLAS

#1 Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

#2 Southern Quesadilla

$14.99

#3 Vegetarian Quesadilla

$12.99

#4 Steak Quesadilla

$17.99

"To Go" Container Fee

$0.50

BREAKFAST SIDE ORDERS

Funky Hash Browns w/ Onions, Ham and Cheese

$6.99

Hash Browns (2) or Home Fries

$4.99

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$3.39

Coffee "To Go" (Takeout)

$2.99

Tea

$3.39

Tea "To Go" (Takeout)

$2.99

Juice

$4.99

Hot Chocolate w/Whipped Cream

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$4.29

Soda

$3.59

Seltzer

$2.99

Egg Cream

$5.29

Ice Cream Soda

$6.29

Milk Shake (Vanilla or Choc)

$7.99

Milk Shake (Strawberry or Banana)

$8.99

Iced Coffee or Tea

$3.69

Snapple

$2.99

Bottled Water - Poland Spring

$1.99

KIDS & SENIORS MENU- BEVERAGES

Kid/Sr. Soda

$2.69

Kid/Sr. Seltzer

$2.69

Kid/Sr. Milk

$2.69

Kid/Sr. Chocolate Milk

$2.69

KIDS & SENIORS MENU

KIDS & SENIORS MENU-BREAKFAST

K1 2 Mini Waffles, 1 Bacon or 1 Sausage

$6.99

K2 3 Silver Dol, 1 Egg, 1 Bacon or Sausage

$6.99

K3 1 Mini Waf, 1 Egg, 1Bacon or Sausage

$6.99

K4 2 French Toast, 1 Bacon or Sausage

$6.99

K5 Cereal w/Fresh Banana

$6.99

KIDS & SENIORS MENU- A LA CARTE

Kid/Sr. 2 Mini Waffles

$3.99

Kid/Sr. 5 Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.99

Kid/Sr. 1 Egg With Toast

$3.99

Kid/Sr. 2 Sausage Links

$2.89

Kid/Sr. 2 Bacon Strips

$2.89

Kid/Sr. 1 Hash Brown

$1.79

Kid/Sr. Chocolate Chips or Pecans

$1.99

KIDS & SENIORS MENU- LUNCH & DINNER

K6 Hamburger

$6.99

K7 Hot Dog

$6.99

K8 Grilled Cheese

$6.99

K9 Tuna Sandwich

$6.99

K10 Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

K11 4-Pcs Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

K12 Chicken Fingers

$6.99

KIDS & SENIORS MENU- DESSERTS

Kid/Sr. 1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Kid/Sr. 1 Scoop Waffle Sundae

$4.99

LUNCH MENU

LUNCH SPECIAL

Soup (w/purch of any sandwich)

$3.99

Small Tossed Salad (w/purch of any sandwich)

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3927 Merrick Rd., Seaford, NY 11783

Directions

