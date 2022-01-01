Restaurant header imageView gallery

Americus Hotel

555 Hamilton st

Allentown, PA 18101

Drinks

Americus Water

$4.00

Bai Blueberry

$5.00

Bai Cherry

$5.00

Bai Strawberry Kiwi

$5.00

Bai watermelon

$5.00

Blue Gatorade

$4.00

Brisk

$4.00

C4 Starburst Cherry

$5.00

C4 Starburst strawberry

$5.00

Celsius orange

$4.00

Celsius Raspberry

$4.00

Cherry Pepsi

$4.00

Core Power

$6.00

Deer Park Water

$5.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr.Pepper

$4.00

Kick Start pineapple mango orange

$5.00

La Colombe Mocha

$5.00

la colombe Triple

$5.00

La Colombe Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Monster

$5.00

Monster Peach

$5.00

Monster ultra gold

$5.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Mt Dew KickStart

$5.00

Mug Rootbeer

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi Can

$3.50

Pepsi Zero

$4.00

Pierrer

$5.00

Pureau Purified Water

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Strawberry

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Refreshers Black Cherry LImeade

$4.00

Refreshers Peach Passion Fruit

$4.00

Refreshers Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Rock Star Apple

$5.00

Rock star CottonCandy

$5.00

S.Pelligrino- Blood Orange

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Snapple Lemon 0 Sugar

$5.00

Snapple Peach 0 Sugar

$5.00

Snapple Rasp 0 Sugar

$5.00

Spindrifts- Grape Fruit

$3.50

Tea Pure Leaf- Lemon

$4.00

Tea Pure Leaf- Sweet

$4.00

Tea Pure Leaf- Unsweetened

$4.00

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw

$4.00

Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water

$6.00

Omlettes

Americus Omlete

Americus Omlete

$12.00

Downtowner Omlete

$12.00

Cheese Oml;ette

$12.00

Mushroom&Gruyere Omlette

$12.00
Westeren Omletee

Westeren Omletee

$12.00

Meat Lover Omlette

$14.00

Build Omletee

$14.00

Eggs

EGGS YOUR WAY

$12.00

STEAK & EGGS

$19.00

EGG BENEDICT

$14.00

VEGAN BREAKFAST

$12.00

Griddle

WAFFLE

$12.00

SHORT STACK

$8.00

PANCAKES

$11.00

ChocChip PANCAKES

$12.00

BANNA NUT PANCAKE

$12.00
CINNAMON APPLE PANCAKE

CINNAMON APPLE PANCAKE

$12.00

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

MED FRENCH TOAST

$13.00
STUFF FRENCH TOAST

STUFF FRENCH TOAST

$15.00
HAZEL STRAW STUFF TOAST

HAZEL STRAW STUFF TOAST

$16.00

Add -ons

ONE EGG

$1.50

HOME FRIES

$3.00

MEAT

$2.50

BAGEL

$4.00

TOAST

$2.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.00

ADD CHEESE

$1.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Kids

KID EGG

$8.00

KID PANCAKE

$8.00

Light Side

HALF GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

FRUIT CUP

$4.00

BERRIE BOWL

$5.00

YOGURT

$4.00

VEGAN YOGURT

$5.00

APPETIZER

CHEESE BOARD

CHEESE BOARD

$20.00
MOZZ STICKS

MOZZ STICKS

$10.00
CHICKEN FINGER

CHICKEN FINGER

$12.00
Chix Wings

Chix Wings

$12.00

Burratta & Prosciutto

$12.00

Nacho Taco

$14.00

Mozzarella & Rst Pepper

$10.00

Greens

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

CHIX CAESAR

$13.00

STEAK CSR

$16.00

SHRIMP CSR

$14.00

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

AMERICUS SALAD

$14.00

SM House SLD

$4.00

SM Csr

$4.00

Arugula & Beet

$14.00

Grilled Veg Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Grill Chix Sand

$14.00
Steakburger

Steakburger

$14.00
Crab Sandwich

Crab Sandwich

$16.00
Turkey Crossiant

Turkey Crossiant

$14.00
Vegan Delight

Vegan Delight

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00
Americus Chix Sand

Americus Chix Sand

$14.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Farmer Melange'

$14.00

Baja Fish Taco

$14.00
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Sicilian

$16.00

Soup

Cup Du Jour

$4.50

Bowl Du Jour

$5.50

French Onion

$7.00

Specials

Filet Tips

$18.95

Rst Veg Pita

$12.95

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00
