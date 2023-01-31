  • Home
  • /
  • Amherst
  • /
  • The Amherst Corner Restaurant - 1441 N Amherst Hwy
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Amherst Corner Restaurant 1441 N Amherst Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

1441 N Amherst Hwy

Amherst, VA 24521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Entree
TWO Jesse Jones
Pizza - 12"

Entrees

Fish & Shrimp Entree

$14.00

1 fish filet , 1/2 portion of shrimp

Big Boy Fish & Shrimp Entree

$19.00

2 fish filets and 1 portion of shrimp

Hamburger Steak & Gravy Entree

$12.00

A deliciously seasoned hamburger steak with brown gravy and grilled onions

Cod Entree

$14.00

2 thick, flaky, breaded cod fillets

Flounder Entree

$13.00

2 tasty, breaded flounder fillets

Catfish Entree

$14.00

2 thick, flaky, breaded catfish fillets

Jumbo Shrimp Entree

$14.00

10 butterflied crispy breaded jumbo shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp Entree

$12.00

6 oz tasty breaded popcorn shrimp

Chicken Tenders Entree

$12.00

3 juicy breaded chicken tenders

ADD roll

$0.75

Value Meal

5 Jumbo Shrimp VM

$10.00

5 breaded jumbo shrimp

1 Catfish VM

$10.00

1 breaded catfish fillet

4 Sides VM

$10.00

4 sides of your choice

3oz Popcorn shrimp VM

$9.00

3 oz popcorn shrimp

1 Flounder VM

$9.00

1 breaded flounder fillet

2 Chicken Tenders VM

$9.00

2 chicken tenders

Jumbo Hotdog VM

$8.00

1 Jumbo hotdog

1 Hunk Pizza VM

$8.00

1 hunk pizza

3 Sides VM

$8.00

3 sides of your choice

ADD roll

$0.75

Entree without sides

Fish & Shrimp

$7.00

1 fish filet , 1/2 portion of shrimp

Big Boy Fish & Shrimp

$11.00

2 fish filets and 1 portion of shrimp

Hamburger Steak & Gravy

$4.00

A deliciously seasoned hamburger steak with brown gravy and grilled onions

Cod

$7.00

2 thick, flaky, breaded cod fillets

Flounder

$6.00

2 tasty, breaded flounder fillets

Catfish

$7.00

2 thick, flaky, breaded catfish fillets

Jumbo Shrimp

$7.00

10 butterflied crispy breaded jumbo shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

6 oz tasty breaded popcorn shrimp

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

3 juicy breaded chicken tenders

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Burgers

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$8.50

Bacon Burger

$6.25

Double Bacon Burger

$7.75

Hamburger

$6.00

Double Hamburger

$7.50

Vege/Vegan Burgers

Black Bean Burger

$7.00

Beyond Burger

$8.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$6.50

Fish Sandwich

$7.00

BLT (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato)

$6.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

PB&J

$3.50

Soups

Beef - Vegetable soup

$6.00

Winter Chili

$6.00

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Hotdogs

ONE Hotdog

$2.50

TWO Hotdog

$4.50

ONE Jesse Jones Hotdog

$2.50

TWO Jesse Jones

$4.50

ONE All Beef Jumbo Hotdog

$3.75

TWO Jumbo

$7.00

ONE Corn Dog

$2.25

TWO Corn Dog

$4.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Cowboy Beans

$4.00+

Fries

$4.00+

Coleslaw

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Green Leaf Salad

$6.00

Corn

$4.00+

Mixed Vegetables

$4.00+

Peas

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Chips

$0.75

Salad

Green Leaf Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chicken

Chicken wings

$10.00+

Chicken Wingbites

$5.00+

Chicken Tenders

$2.00+

Pizza

Pizza - 12"

$11.99

Pizza Hunk

$3.49+

Pizza Meal

$12.00

Additional 12" Pizza

$10.99

Kids Meal

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids hotdog

$6.00

Kids Corndog

$5.75

Kids Chicken Tender

$5.50

Kids PB&J

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Fries & More

Fries

$4.00+

Cheesy Fries

$5.00+

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$6.00+

Chili Cheesy Fries

$6.00+

Bacon Chili Cheesy Fries

$7.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00+

Hush Puppies

$5.00+

Potato Wedges

$5.00+

Onion Rings

$6.00+

Mozzarella

$6.00+

Fried Pickles

$6.00+

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00+

Chips

$0.75

Sauces

Ketchup

Mustard

Roro Sauce

Emilys

Ranch

Honey Mustard

Marinara

Tartar

Cocktail

Blue Cheese

Buffalo

Italian

French

Thousand Island

Gravy

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

ADD

ADD 50c

$0.50

ADD roll

$0.75

ADD $1

$1.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$0.99+

Dr Pepper

$0.99+

Root Beer

$0.99+

Mountain Dew

$0.99+

Diet pepsi

$0.99+

Diet Dr Pepper

$0.99+

Mist Twist

$0.99+

Pink Lemonade

$0.99+

Sweet Tea

$0.99+

Unsweet Tea

$0.99+

1/2 sweet 1/2 unsweet

$0.99+

Water

Arnold Palmer

$0.99+

Coffee etc

Coffee

$0.99+

Tea

$0.99+

Milk

$0.99+

Hot Chocolate

$0.99+

Cappuchino

$0.99+

French Vanilla

$0.99+

Bottles Drinks

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.49

Arizona Green Tea

$1.49

Orange Juice

$1.99

Body Armor

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Frappucino

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.49

Lemonade

$1.49

To Be Made

Cup

$1.99+

Regular Cone

$1.99+

Waffle Cone

$2.99+

Sundae

$5.00+

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$6.00+

Caramel Apple Turnover Sundae

$7.00+

Hand-dipped Pint

$5.00

Hand-dipped Quart

$9.00

Soft-serve Pint

$5.00

Soft-serve quart

$9.00

Icecream Topping

Free Birthday cone

Milkshake

$4.99+

Snownado

$5.99+

Float

$4.99+

Banana Split

$5.99+

Sky High Split

$5.99+

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99+

Cookiewich

$4.00

Brownie

$2.00

Apple Turnover

$2.75

Beignet

$1.50+

Regular cone/cup VEGAN

$2.30+

Waffle cone VEGAN

$3.30+

Sundae VEGAN

$5.20+

Hot fudge brownie sundae VEGAN

$6.50+

Caramel apple turnover sundae VEGAN

$6.50+

Banana split VEGAN

$6.49+

Sky High Split VEGAN

$7.79+

VEGAN pt/qt

$6.50+

Already Made

Cup/Cone

$1.99+

Waffle Cone

$2.99+

Sundae

$5.00+

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$6.00+

Caramel Apple Turnover Sundae

$7.00+

Icecream Topping

Hand-dipped Pint

$5.00

Hand-dipped Quart

$9.00

Soft-serve Pint

$5.00

Soft-serve quart

$9.00

Free Birthday cone

Milkshake

$4.99+

Float

$4.99+

Snownado

$5.99+

Banana Split

$5.99+

Sky High Split

$5.99+

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99+

Brownie

$2.00

Cookiewich

$4.00

Apple Turnover

$2.75

Beignet

$1.50+

LG QTY Food

LG QTY Cowboy beans

$6.00+

LG QTY Soup

$6.00+

LG QTY Salads

$6.00+

LG QTY Hotdog chili

$5.00+

LG QTY BBQ

$7.00+

LG QTY Chicken Salad

$0.50+

LG QTY Sauce

$5.00+

LG QTY Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

Bulk Icecream

3 Gallon bucket Premium (Red bucket)

$40.00

3 Gallon bucket Premium Gold (Blue & Green bucket)

$45.00

3 Gallon Vegan

$60.00

Soft-serve quart

$9.00

Soft-serve gallon

$12.00

Soft-serve 2.5 gallon

$27.00

Bulk UNOPENED

Chi

BBQ - bag

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Food for Great People!

Location

1441 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst, VA 24521

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Camp Trapezium - 140 Union Hill Road
orange starNo Reviews
140 Union Hill Road Amherst, VA 24521
View restaurantnext
The Smokin' Barrel @ Blue Mountain Barrel House
orange starNo Reviews
495 Cooperative Way Arrington, VA 22922
View restaurantnext
Bacon St Bagels - Rivermont
orange starNo Reviews
306 Rivermont Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
Mission House Coffee - Commerce St - 722 Commerce St
orange starNo Reviews
722 Commerce St Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
MayLynn's Creamery - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Jefferson St. Suite B Lynchburg, VA 24501
View restaurantnext
The Water Dog - Downtown Lynchburg
orange star4.6 • 694
1016 Jefferson Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Amherst
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston