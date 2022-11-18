Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ample Pantry

4325 W. Michigan Ave.

Delivery Daily Between 4:00 - 6:00 pm

Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Filet of Beef

Christmas Eve Dinner

12/24 ONLY - Christmas Eve Dinner

12/24 ONLY - Christmas Eve Dinner

$50.00

Filet of Beef with a Red Wine & Rosemary Au Jus and Horseradish Garlic Smashed Red Skin Potatoes Fresh Green Beans with Baked Herbed Tomato Tossed Salad w/mixed greens, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, and a vinaigrette dressing Fresh Bread with Herbed Butter Holiday Cake Christmas Cookies

Daily Meals

$18.50

A mayonnaise and lemon juice dressing with chicken, celery, onion, and red peppers; topped with potato chip crumbs and cheddar cheese. Served with fresh vegetable, tossed salad, bread, fruit chutney, and bar cookies for dessert.

$18.50

Served with fresh vegetable, tossed salad, bread, fruit chutney, and bar cookies for dessert.

$40.00

A 6oz. portion served with au jus, a side of horseradish sauce, twice-baked potato, fresh vegetable, tossed salad, bread, fruit chutney, and a slice of pie for dessert.

$18.50
$22.50

Includes GF roll and dessert

WEDNESDAY

$18.50

Chicken, zucchini, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes sauteed in onion, garlic, basil pesto and olive oil. Served over spinach fettucine and topped with mozzarella cheese.

$25.50

Roasted peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini and sliced filet of beef. Served over wild rice

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Home Delivered Meals All meals ordered will be available for pick up between 2pm and 6pm or delivery between 4pm and 6pm on the date(s) selected.

Location

4325 W. Michigan Ave., Delivery Daily Between 4:00 - 6:00 pm, Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Directions

